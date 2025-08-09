Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 9

The New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB slate that features plenty of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:05 p.m. ET

2:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SCHN

MLB Network, YES and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Framber Valdez

Luis Gil vs. Framber Valdez Records: Yankees (61-54), Astros (64-51)

Yankees (61-54), Astros (64-51) Astros Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.62%

53.62% Yankees Win Probability: 46.38%

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2

NBCS-BA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Brad Lord

Carson Whisenhunt vs. Brad Lord Records: Giants (58-57), Nationals (45-69)

Giants (58-57), Nationals (45-69) Giants Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.35%

57.35% Nationals Win Probability: 42.65%

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSW

FDSDET and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Charlie Morton vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Tigers (66-50), Angels (55-60)

Tigers (66-50), Angels (55-60) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 58.31%

58.31% Angels Win Probability: 41.69%

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSOH

SportsNet PT and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: vs. Nick Martínez

vs. Nick Martínez Records: Pirates (50-66), Reds (60-56)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.26%

57.26% Pirates Win Probability: 42.74%

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA

MASN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Jack Perkins

Brandon Young vs. Jack Perkins Records: Orioles (52-63), Athletics (51-66)

Orioles (52-63), Athletics (51-66) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.69%

54.69% Orioles Win Probability: 45.31%

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SNY

FDSWI and SNY Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers vs.

Tobias Myers vs. Records: Brewers (70-44), Mets (63-52)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 62.40%

62.40% Mets Win Probability: 37.60%

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC

MNNT and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Noah Cameron

Bailey Ober vs. Noah Cameron Records: Twins (54-60), Royals (57-58)

Twins (54-60), Royals (57-58) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.88%

55.88% Royals Win Probability: 44.12%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Joey Cantillo

Sean Burke vs. Joey Cantillo Records: White Sox (42-73), Guardians (59-55)

White Sox (42-73), Guardians (59-55) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.22%

50.22% White Sox Win Probability: 49.78%

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Jesús Luzardo

Jacob deGrom vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Rangers (60-56), Phillies (65-49)

Rangers (60-56), Phillies (65-49) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.75%

51.75% Rangers Win Probability: 48.25%

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL

FDSSO and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Sandy Alcantara

Erick Fedde vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Braves (48-66), Marlins (56-58)

Braves (48-66), Marlins (56-58) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Braves Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.59%

53.59% Marlins Win Probability: 46.41%

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Colin Rea

Andre Pallante vs. Colin Rea Records: Cardinals (58-58), Cubs (66-48)

Cardinals (58-58), Cubs (66-48) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 52.22%

52.22% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.78%

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bradley Blalock

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bradley Blalock Records: Diamondbacks (54-61), Rockies (30-84)

Diamondbacks (54-61), Rockies (30-84) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.93%

71.93% Rockies Win Probability: 28.07%

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and NESN

SDPA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Lucas Giolito

Michael King vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Padres (64-51), Red Sox (64-52)

Padres (64-51), Red Sox (64-52) Padres Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.85%

56.85% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.15%

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNET

SportsNet LA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Chris Bassitt

Blake Snell vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Dodgers (66-49), Blue Jays (68-48)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.22%

50.22% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.78%

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Joe Boyle

Logan Evans vs. Joe Boyle Records: Mariners (63-53), Rays (57-59)

Mariners (63-53), Rays (57-59) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.97%

50.97% Rays Win Probability: 49.03%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.