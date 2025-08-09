Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 9
The New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB slate that features plenty of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Ryan Gusto
- Records: Braves (48-66), Marlins (56-58)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.10%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.90%
Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Yankees (61-54), Astros (64-51)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -118
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.62%
- Yankees Win Probability: 46.38%
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Brad Lord
- Records: Giants (58-57), Nationals (45-69)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -158
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.35%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.65%
Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Tigers (66-50), Angels (55-60)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 58.31%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.69%
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Pirates (50-66), Reds (60-56)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.26%
- Pirates Win Probability: 42.74%
Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Jack Perkins
- Records: Orioles (52-63), Athletics (51-66)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.69%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.31%
New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers vs.
- Records: Brewers (70-44), Mets (63-52)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 62.40%
- Mets Win Probability: 37.60%
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Twins (54-60), Royals (57-58)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.88%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.12%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: White Sox (42-73), Guardians (59-55)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.22%
- White Sox Win Probability: 49.78%
Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Rangers (60-56), Phillies (65-49)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.75%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.25%
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Braves (48-66), Marlins (56-58)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.59%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.41%
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Cardinals (58-58), Cubs (66-48)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 52.22%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.78%
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bradley Blalock
- Records: Diamondbacks (54-61), Rockies (30-84)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -225
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.93%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.07%
Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Padres (64-51), Red Sox (64-52)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -146
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.85%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.15%
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Dodgers (66-49), Blue Jays (68-48)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.22%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.78%
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Joe Boyle
- Records: Mariners (63-53), Rays (57-59)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.97%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.03%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.