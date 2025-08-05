FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 5

In a Tuesday MLB schedule that features plenty of compelling contests, the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs.
  • Records: Marlins (55-56), Astros (63-50)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 50.87%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 49.13%

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Pirates (49-64), Giants (56-57)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.24%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 48.76%

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Zebby Matthews
  • Records: Tigers (66-48), Twins (52-60)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 51.56%
  • Twins Win Probability: 48.44%

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Phillies (64-48), Orioles (51-62)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 58.91%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 41.09%

Athletics at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Luis Severino
  • Records: Nationals (44-67), Athletics (49-65)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 50.47%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 49.53%

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Ryan Bergert
  • Records: Red Sox (63-51), Royals (56-57)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -240
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 68.45%
  • Royals Win Probability: 31.55%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Logan Allen
  • Records: Mets (63-50), Guardians (57-55)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 66.38%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 33.62%

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Braves (47-64), Brewers (68-44)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 56.32%
  • Braves Win Probability: 43.68%

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Rangers (59-55), Yankees (60-53)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 54.49%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 45.51%

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: TBS, MARQ and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Cubs (65-47), Reds (59-54)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 58.72%
  • Reds Win Probability: 41.28%

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Molina vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Rockies (30-82), Blue Jays (66-48)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -240
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.99%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.01%

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Ryan Pepiot
  • Records: Angels (55-58), Rays (55-59)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 51.34%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.66%

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Mariners (60-53), White Sox (42-70)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -250
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 68.92%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 31.08%

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Yu Darvish
  • Records: Diamondbacks (54-59), Padres (62-51)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.90%
  • Padres Win Probability: 47.10%

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Dodgers (65-48), Cardinals (57-57)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 61.48%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 38.52%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

