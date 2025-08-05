Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 5

In a Tuesday MLB schedule that features plenty of compelling contests, the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SCHN

FDSFL and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs.

Cal Quantrill vs. Records: Marlins (55-56), Astros (63-50)

Marlins (55-56), Astros (63-50) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Astros Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.87%

50.87% Marlins Win Probability: 49.13%

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA

SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Logan Webb

Mike Burrows vs. Logan Webb Records: Pirates (49-64), Giants (56-57)

Pirates (49-64), Giants (56-57) Giants Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.24%

51.24% Pirates Win Probability: 48.76%

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT

FDSDET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Zebby Matthews

Chris Paddack vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Tigers (66-48), Twins (52-60)

Tigers (66-48), Twins (52-60) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.56%

51.56% Twins Win Probability: 48.44%

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN

NBCS-PH and MASN Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Dean Kremer

Taijuan Walker vs. Dean Kremer Records: Phillies (64-48), Orioles (51-62)

Phillies (64-48), Orioles (51-62) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 58.91%

58.91% Orioles Win Probability: 41.09%

Athletics at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-CA

MASN2 and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Luis Severino

MacKenzie Gore vs. Luis Severino Records: Nationals (44-67), Athletics (49-65)

Nationals (44-67), Athletics (49-65) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.47%

50.47% Nationals Win Probability: 49.53%

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSKC

NESN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Ryan Bergert

Garrett Crochet vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Red Sox (63-51), Royals (56-57)

Red Sox (63-51), Royals (56-57) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Royals Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 68.45%

68.45% Royals Win Probability: 31.55%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CLEG

SNY and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Logan Allen

Clay Holmes vs. Logan Allen Records: Mets (63-50), Guardians (57-55)

Mets (63-50), Guardians (57-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 66.38%

66.38% Guardians Win Probability: 33.62%

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSWI

FDSSO and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Freddy Peralta

Joey Wentz vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Braves (47-64), Brewers (68-44)

Braves (47-64), Brewers (68-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Braves Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.32%

56.32% Braves Win Probability: 43.68%

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and YES

RSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Will Warren

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Will Warren Records: Rangers (59-55), Yankees (60-53)

Rangers (59-55), Yankees (60-53) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.49%

54.49% Yankees Win Probability: 45.51%

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: TBS, MARQ and FDSOH

TBS, MARQ and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Zack Littell

Shota Imanaga vs. Zack Littell Records: Cubs (65-47), Reds (59-54)

Cubs (65-47), Reds (59-54) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Reds Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.72%

58.72% Reds Win Probability: 41.28%

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNET

COLR and SNET Probable Pitchers: Anthony Molina vs. José Berrios

Anthony Molina vs. José Berrios Records: Rockies (30-82), Blue Jays (66-48)

Rockies (30-82), Blue Jays (66-48) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.99%

62.99% Rockies Win Probability: 37.01%

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSSUN

FDSW and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Ryan Pepiot

José Soriano vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Angels (55-58), Rays (55-59)

Angels (55-58), Rays (55-59) Angels Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.34%

51.34% Angels Win Probability: 48.66%

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and CHSN

ROOT Sports NW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Davis Martin

Bryan Woo vs. Davis Martin Records: Mariners (60-53), White Sox (42-70)

Mariners (60-53), White Sox (42-70) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 68.92%

68.92% White Sox Win Probability: 31.08%

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SDPA

MLB Network, ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Yu Darvish

Ryne Nelson vs. Yu Darvish Records: Diamondbacks (54-59), Padres (62-51)

Diamondbacks (54-59), Padres (62-51) Padres Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.90%

52.90% Padres Win Probability: 47.10%

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSMW

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Miles Mikolas

Emmet Sheehan vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Dodgers (65-48), Cardinals (57-57)

Dodgers (65-48), Cardinals (57-57) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.48%

61.48% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.52%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.