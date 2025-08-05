Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 5
In a Tuesday MLB schedule that features plenty of compelling contests, the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs.
- Records: Marlins (55-56), Astros (63-50)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -110
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.87%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.13%
San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Pirates (49-64), Giants (56-57)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -158
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.24%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.76%
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Tigers (66-48), Twins (52-60)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.56%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.44%
Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Phillies (64-48), Orioles (51-62)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 58.91%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.09%
Athletics at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Nationals (44-67), Athletics (49-65)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.47%
- Nationals Win Probability: 49.53%
Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Red Sox (63-51), Royals (56-57)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -240
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 68.45%
- Royals Win Probability: 31.55%
Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Mets (63-50), Guardians (57-55)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -188
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 66.38%
- Guardians Win Probability: 33.62%
Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Braves (47-64), Brewers (68-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.32%
- Braves Win Probability: 43.68%
New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Will Warren
- Records: Rangers (59-55), Yankees (60-53)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.49%
- Yankees Win Probability: 45.51%
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: TBS, MARQ and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Cubs (65-47), Reds (59-54)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.72%
- Reds Win Probability: 41.28%
Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Molina vs. José Berrios
- Records: Rockies (30-82), Blue Jays (66-48)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -240
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.99%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.01%
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Angels (55-58), Rays (55-59)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.34%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.66%
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Mariners (60-53), White Sox (42-70)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -250
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 68.92%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.08%
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Yu Darvish
- Records: Diamondbacks (54-59), Padres (62-51)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -136
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.90%
- Padres Win Probability: 47.10%
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Dodgers (65-48), Cardinals (57-57)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.48%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 38.52%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.