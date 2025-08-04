Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 4

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT

FDSDET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Casey Mize vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Tigers (65-48), Twins (52-59)

Tigers (65-48), Twins (52-59) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Twins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.48%

56.48% Twins Win Probability: 43.52%

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA

SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Justin Verlander

Johan Oviedo vs. Justin Verlander Records: Pirates (48-64), Giants (56-56)

Pirates (48-64), Giants (56-56) Giants Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.14%

52.14% Giants Win Probability: 47.86%

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SCHN

FDSFL and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Jason Alexander

Sandy Alcantara vs. Jason Alexander Records: Marlins (55-55), Astros (62-50)

Marlins (55-55), Astros (62-50) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.53%

51.53% Marlins Win Probability: 48.47%

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN

NBCS-PH and MASN Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Cade Povich

Jesús Luzardo vs. Cade Povich Records: Phillies (63-48), Orioles (51-61)

Phillies (63-48), Orioles (51-61) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 70.76%

70.76% Orioles Win Probability: 29.24%

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSKC

NESN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Bailey Falter

Brayan Bello vs. Bailey Falter Records: Red Sox (62-51), Royals (56-56)

Red Sox (62-51), Royals (56-56) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Royals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 63.95%

63.95% Royals Win Probability: 36.05%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CLEG

SNY and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Slade Cecconi

Sean Manaea vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Mets (63-49), Guardians (56-55)

Mets (63-49), Guardians (56-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 66.63%

66.63% Guardians Win Probability: 33.37%

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSWI

FDSSO and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Quinn Priester

Erick Fedde vs. Quinn Priester Records: Braves (47-63), Brewers (67-44)

Braves (47-63), Brewers (67-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Braves Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.70%

60.70% Braves Win Probability: 39.30%

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and YES

RSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Max Fried

Patrick Corbin vs. Max Fried Records: Rangers (58-55), Yankees (60-52)

Rangers (58-55), Yankees (60-52) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.21%

59.21% Rangers Win Probability: 40.79%

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSOH

MARQ and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Nick Lodolo

Mike Soroka vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Cubs (65-46), Reds (58-54)

Cubs (65-46), Reds (58-54) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 63.56%

63.56% Reds Win Probability: 36.44%

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNET

COLR and SNET Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Eric Lauer

Tanner Gordon vs. Eric Lauer Records: Rockies (30-81), Blue Jays (65-48)

Rockies (30-81), Blue Jays (65-48) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.08%

63.08% Rockies Win Probability: 36.92%

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and FDSSUN

MLB Network, FDSW and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Adrian Houser

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Adrian Houser Records: Angels (54-58), Rays (55-58)

Angels (54-58), Rays (55-58) Angels Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.27%

54.27% Angels Win Probability: 45.73%

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SDPA

MLB Network, ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. JP Sears

Brandon Pfaadt vs. JP Sears Records: Diamondbacks (53-59), Padres (62-50)

Diamondbacks (53-59), Padres (62-50) Padres Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.35%

53.35% Padres Win Probability: 46.65%

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSMW

SportsNet LA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Sonny Gray

Tyler Glasnow vs. Sonny Gray Records: Dodgers (65-47), Cardinals (56-57)

Dodgers (65-47), Cardinals (56-57) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.75%

55.75% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.25%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.