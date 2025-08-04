FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
  • Records: Tigers (65-48), Twins (52-59)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 56.48%
  • Twins Win Probability: 43.52%

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Justin Verlander
  • Records: Pirates (48-64), Giants (56-56)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 52.14%
  • Giants Win Probability: 47.86%

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Jason Alexander
  • Records: Marlins (55-55), Astros (62-50)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 51.53%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 48.47%

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Cade Povich
  • Records: Phillies (63-48), Orioles (51-61)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 70.76%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 29.24%

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Bailey Falter
  • Records: Red Sox (62-51), Royals (56-56)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 63.95%
  • Royals Win Probability: 36.05%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Mets (63-49), Guardians (56-55)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 66.63%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 33.37%

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Quinn Priester
  • Records: Braves (47-63), Brewers (67-44)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 60.70%
  • Braves Win Probability: 39.30%

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Rangers (58-55), Yankees (60-52)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 59.21%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 40.79%

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Cubs (65-46), Reds (58-54)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 63.56%
  • Reds Win Probability: 36.44%

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Eric Lauer
  • Records: Rockies (30-81), Blue Jays (65-48)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.08%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.92%

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Adrian Houser
  • Records: Angels (54-58), Rays (55-58)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 54.27%
  • Angels Win Probability: 45.73%

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. JP Sears
  • Records: Diamondbacks (53-59), Padres (62-50)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.35%
  • Padres Win Probability: 46.65%

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Dodgers (65-47), Cardinals (56-57)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 55.75%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.25%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

