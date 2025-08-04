Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 4
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Tigers (65-48), Twins (52-59)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.48%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.52%
San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Pirates (48-64), Giants (56-56)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -132
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.14%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.86%
Houston Astros at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Jason Alexander
- Records: Marlins (55-55), Astros (62-50)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.53%
- Marlins Win Probability: 48.47%
Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Phillies (63-48), Orioles (51-61)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -200
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 70.76%
- Orioles Win Probability: 29.24%
Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Red Sox (62-51), Royals (56-56)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 63.95%
- Royals Win Probability: 36.05%
Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Mets (63-49), Guardians (56-55)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -178
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 66.63%
- Guardians Win Probability: 33.37%
Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Braves (47-63), Brewers (67-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.70%
- Braves Win Probability: 39.30%
New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Max Fried
- Records: Rangers (58-55), Yankees (60-52)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.21%
- Rangers Win Probability: 40.79%
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Cubs (65-46), Reds (58-54)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 63.56%
- Reds Win Probability: 36.44%
Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Rockies (30-81), Blue Jays (65-48)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -205
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.08%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.92%
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Angels (54-58), Rays (55-58)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.27%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.73%
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. JP Sears
- Records: Diamondbacks (53-59), Padres (62-50)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -136
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.35%
- Padres Win Probability: 46.65%
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Dodgers (65-47), Cardinals (56-57)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.75%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.25%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.