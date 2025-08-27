Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 27
Wednesday's MLB slate features the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Yankees (73-60), Nationals (53-80)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -290
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 74.82%
- Nationals Win Probability: 25.18%
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Joey Wentz
- Records: Marlins (62-71), Braves (61-72)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -122
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.88%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.12%
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Guardians (66-66), Rays (64-69)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -148
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.13%
- Guardians Win Probability: 40.87%
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Yu Darvish
- Records: Mariners (72-62), Padres (75-59)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.66%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.34%
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Dietrich Enns vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Orioles (60-72), Red Sox (73-60)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.06%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.94%
Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Blue Jays (77-56), Twins (60-72)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.10%
- Twins Win Probability: 37.90%
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Taijuan Walker
- Records: Mets (71-61), Phillies (76-56)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -156
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.12%
- Phillies Win Probability: 41.88%
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: White Sox (48-84), Royals (68-65)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.59%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.41%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Brewers (83-50), Diamondbacks (64-69)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.66%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.34%
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSMW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Cardinals (65-68), Pirates (58-75)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -174
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.79%
- Pirates Win Probability: 38.21%
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Rangers (67-67), Angels (62-70)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 64.18%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.82%
Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Astros (72-60), Rockies (38-94)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -275
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 74.50%
- Rockies Win Probability: 25.50%
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Dodgers (76-57), Reds (68-65)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.17%
- Reds Win Probability: 41.83%
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Giants (64-68), Cubs (76-56)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.93%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.07%
Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Athletics (62-72), Tigers (78-56)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.45%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.55%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.