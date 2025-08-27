FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 27

Wednesday's MLB slate features the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Cade Cavalli
  • Records: Yankees (73-60), Nationals (53-80)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -290
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 74.82%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 25.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Joey Wentz
  • Records: Marlins (62-71), Braves (61-72)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 54.88%
  • Braves Win Probability: 45.12%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Guardians (66-66), Rays (64-69)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 59.13%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 40.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Yu Darvish
  • Records: Mariners (72-62), Padres (75-59)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 55.66%
  • Padres Win Probability: 44.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Dietrich Enns vs. Brayan Bello
  • Records: Orioles (60-72), Red Sox (73-60)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 50.06%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.94%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
  • Records: Blue Jays (77-56), Twins (60-72)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.10%
  • Twins Win Probability: 37.90%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Taijuan Walker
  • Records: Mets (71-61), Phillies (76-56)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 58.12%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 41.88%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Ryan Bergert
  • Records: White Sox (48-84), Royals (68-65)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 52.59%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 47.41%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Records: Brewers (83-50), Diamondbacks (64-69)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 59.66%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSMW and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
  • Records: Cardinals (65-68), Pirates (58-75)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 61.79%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 38.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz vs. Jack Kochanowicz
  • Records: Rangers (67-67), Angels (62-70)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 64.18%
  • Angels Win Probability: 35.82%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Chase Dollander
  • Records: Astros (72-60), Rockies (38-94)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -275
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 74.50%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 25.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Dodgers (76-57), Reds (68-65)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 58.17%
  • Reds Win Probability: 41.83%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Giants (64-68), Cubs (76-56)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 58.93%
  • Giants Win Probability: 41.07%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: Athletics (62-72), Tigers (78-56)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 53.45%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 46.55%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup