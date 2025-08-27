Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 27

Wednesday's MLB slate features the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MASN

MLB Network, YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Cade Cavalli

Max Fried vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Yankees (73-60), Nationals (53-80)

Yankees (73-60), Nationals (53-80) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 74.82%

74.82% Nationals Win Probability: 25.18%

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO

FDSFL and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Joey Wentz

Ryan Gusto vs. Joey Wentz Records: Marlins (62-71), Braves (61-72)

Marlins (62-71), Braves (61-72) Braves Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.88%

54.88% Braves Win Probability: 45.12%

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and FDSSUN

MLB Network, CLEG and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Drew Rasmussen

Slade Cecconi vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Guardians (66-66), Rays (64-69)

Guardians (66-66), Rays (64-69) Rays Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.13%

59.13% Guardians Win Probability: 40.87%

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SDPA

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Yu Darvish

Bryan Woo vs. Yu Darvish Records: Mariners (72-62), Padres (75-59)

Mariners (72-62), Padres (75-59) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Padres Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.66%

55.66% Padres Win Probability: 44.34%

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NESN

MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Dietrich Enns vs. Brayan Bello

Dietrich Enns vs. Brayan Bello Records: Orioles (60-72), Red Sox (73-60)

Orioles (60-72), Red Sox (73-60) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.06%

50.06% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.94%

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MNNT

SNET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Eric Lauer vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Blue Jays (77-56), Twins (60-72)

Blue Jays (77-56), Twins (60-72) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Twins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.10%

62.10% Twins Win Probability: 37.90%

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH

SNY and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Taijuan Walker

Nolan McLean vs. Taijuan Walker Records: Mets (71-61), Phillies (76-56)

Mets (71-61), Phillies (76-56) Mets Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.12%

58.12% Phillies Win Probability: 41.88%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC

CHSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Ryan Bergert

Aaron Civale vs. Ryan Bergert Records: White Sox (48-84), Royals (68-65)

White Sox (48-84), Royals (68-65) Royals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.59%

52.59% White Sox Win Probability: 47.41%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and ARID

FDSWI and ARID Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Ryne Nelson

Aaron Ashby vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Brewers (83-50), Diamondbacks (64-69)

Brewers (83-50), Diamondbacks (64-69) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.66%

59.66% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.34%

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSMW and SportsNet PT

Fox Sports 1, FDSMW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Sonny Gray vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Cardinals (65-68), Pirates (58-75)

Cardinals (65-68), Pirates (58-75) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.79%

61.79% Pirates Win Probability: 38.21%

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSW

RSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Jake Latz vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Rangers (67-67), Angels (62-70)

Rangers (67-67), Angels (62-70) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 64.18%

64.18% Angels Win Probability: 35.82%

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and COLR

SCHN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Chase Dollander

Framber Valdez vs. Chase Dollander Records: Astros (72-60), Rockies (38-94)

Astros (72-60), Rockies (38-94) Astros Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 74.50%

74.50% Rockies Win Probability: 25.50%

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

SportsNet LA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Nick Lodolo

Shohei Ohtani vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Dodgers (76-57), Reds (68-65)

Dodgers (76-57), Reds (68-65) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Reds Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.17%

58.17% Reds Win Probability: 41.83%

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ

NBCS-BA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Colin Rea

Carson Whisenhunt vs. Colin Rea Records: Giants (64-68), Cubs (76-56)

Giants (64-68), Cubs (76-56) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.93%

58.93% Giants Win Probability: 41.07%

Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSDET

NBCS-CA and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Casey Mize

Luis Morales vs. Casey Mize Records: Athletics (62-72), Tigers (78-56)

Athletics (62-72), Tigers (78-56) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.45%

53.45% Athletics Win Probability: 46.55%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.