Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 22

The MLB schedule today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR

SportsNet PT and COLR Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Antonio Senzatela

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Antonio Senzatela Records: Pirates (54-74), Rockies (37-91)

Pirates (54-74), Rockies (37-91) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 64.54%

64.54% Rockies Win Probability: 35.46%

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2

NBCS-PH and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Cade Cavalli

Taijuan Walker vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Phillies (74-53), Nationals (52-75)

Phillies (74-53), Nationals (52-75) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.67%

63.67% Nationals Win Probability: 36.33%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and NESN

MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and NESN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Brayan Bello

Max Fried vs. Brayan Bello Records: Yankees (69-58), Red Sox (69-59)

Yankees (69-58), Red Sox (69-59) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.33%

62.33% Red Sox Win Probability: 37.67%

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and SCHN

MLB Network, MASN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Lance McCullers

Cade Povich vs. Lance McCullers Records: Orioles (59-68), Astros (70-58)

Orioles (59-68), Astros (70-58) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.90%

51.90% Astros Win Probability: 48.10%

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Ryan Bergert

Casey Mize vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Tigers (76-53), Royals (66-62)

Tigers (76-53), Royals (66-62) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Royals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.17%

62.17% Royals Win Probability: 37.83%

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SNET

FDSFL and SNET Probable Pitchers: vs. Shane Bieber

vs. Shane Bieber Records: Marlins (60-67), Blue Jays (74-54)

Marlins (60-67), Blue Jays (74-54) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.72%

52.72% Marlins Win Probability: 47.28%

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Nolan McLean

Joey Wentz vs. Nolan McLean Records: Braves (58-69), Mets (67-60)

Braves (58-69), Mets (67-60) Mets Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Braves Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.83%

50.83% Mets Win Probability: 49.17%

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSMW

FDSSUN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Miles Mikolas

Adrian Houser vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Rays (61-67), Cardinals (64-65)

Rays (61-67), Cardinals (64-65) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.46%

61.46% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.54%

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT

CHSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Zebby Matthews

Aaron Civale vs. Zebby Matthews Records: White Sox (45-82), Twins (58-69)

White Sox (45-82), Twins (58-69) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 59.40%

59.40% White Sox Win Probability: 40.60%

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CLEG

RSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Slade Cecconi

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Rangers (63-66), Guardians (64-62)

Rangers (63-66), Guardians (64-62) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 64.42%

64.42% Guardians Win Probability: 35.58%

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-BA

FDSWI and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Carson Whisenhunt

José Quintana vs. Carson Whisenhunt Records: Brewers (80-48), Giants (61-67)

Brewers (80-48), Giants (61-67) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Giants Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Brewers Win Probability: 48.94%

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MARQ

FDSW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs.

Tyler Anderson vs. Records: Angels (61-66), Cubs (73-55)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.13%

58.13% Angels Win Probability: 41.87%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Blake Snell

Yu Darvish vs. Blake Snell Records: Padres (72-56), Dodgers (73-55)

Padres (72-56), Dodgers (73-55) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.83%

51.83% Padres Win Probability: 48.17%

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSOH

ARID and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Zack Littell

Ryne Nelson vs. Zack Littell Records: Diamondbacks (62-66), Reds (67-61)

Diamondbacks (62-66), Reds (67-61) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 57.39%

57.39% Reds Win Probability: 42.61%

Athletics at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Luis Morales

Bryan Woo vs. Luis Morales Records: Mariners (68-60), Athletics (59-70)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.96%

60.96% Athletics Win Probability: 39.04%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.