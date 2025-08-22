Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 22
The MLB schedule today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Antonio Senzatela
- Records: Pirates (54-74), Rockies (37-91)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -190
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 64.54%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.46%
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Phillies (74-53), Nationals (52-75)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.67%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.33%
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Yankees (69-58), Red Sox (69-59)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -174
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.33%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 37.67%
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Orioles (59-68), Astros (70-58)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 51.90%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.10%
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Tigers (76-53), Royals (66-62)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.17%
- Royals Win Probability: 37.83%
Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Marlins (60-67), Blue Jays (74-54)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.72%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.28%
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Braves (58-69), Mets (67-60)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -112
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.83%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.17%
St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Rays (61-67), Cardinals (64-65)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.46%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 38.54%
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: White Sox (45-82), Twins (58-69)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 59.40%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.60%
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Rangers (63-66), Guardians (64-62)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 64.42%
- Guardians Win Probability: 35.58%
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Carson Whisenhunt
- Records: Brewers (80-48), Giants (61-67)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.06%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.94%
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs.
- Records: Angels (61-66), Cubs (73-55)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.13%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.87%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Blake Snell
- Records: Padres (72-56), Dodgers (73-55)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.83%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.17%
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Diamondbacks (62-66), Reds (67-61)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 57.39%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.61%
Athletics at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Luis Morales
- Records: Mariners (68-60), Athletics (59-70)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.96%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.04%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.