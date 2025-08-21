Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 21
The MLB lineup on Thursday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Perkins
- Records: Twins (58-67), Athletics (57-70)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.95%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.05%
Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Royals (65-61), Rangers (62-65)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.21%
- Rangers Win Probability: 46.79%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Cubs (72-54), Brewers (79-47)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.37%
- Brewers Win Probability: 45.63%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Rockies (36-90), Dodgers (72-54)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 70.78%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.22%
New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Nationals (50-75), Mets (67-58)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.33%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.67%
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Padres (70-56), Giants (61-65)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -178
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 58.06%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.94%
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Yankees (68-57), Red Sox (68-59)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.95%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.05%
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Jason Alexander
- Records: Orioles (59-67), Astros (69-58)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.85%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.15%
St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Boyle vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Rays (61-65), Cardinals (63-64)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.92%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.08%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.