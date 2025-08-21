Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 21

The MLB lineup on Thursday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA

MNNT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Perkins

vs. Jack Perkins Records: Twins (58-67), Athletics (57-70)

Twins (58-67), Athletics (57-70) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.95%

52.95% Twins Win Probability: 47.05%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and RSN

MLB Network, FDSKC and RSN Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Patrick Corbin

Michael Lorenzen vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Royals (65-61), Rangers (62-65)

Royals (65-61), Rangers (62-65) Royals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.21%

53.21% Rangers Win Probability: 46.79%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSWI

MLB Network, MARQ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Quinn Priester

Shota Imanaga vs. Quinn Priester Records: Cubs (72-54), Brewers (79-47)

Cubs (72-54), Brewers (79-47) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.37%

54.37% Brewers Win Probability: 45.63%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Clayton Kershaw

Chase Dollander vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Rockies (36-90), Dodgers (72-54)

Rockies (36-90), Dodgers (72-54) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 70.78%

70.78% Rockies Win Probability: 29.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SNY

MASN and SNY Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Sean Manaea

MacKenzie Gore vs. Sean Manaea Records: Nationals (50-75), Mets (67-58)

Nationals (50-75), Mets (67-58) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.33%

53.33% Nationals Win Probability: 46.67%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Justin Verlander

Dylan Cease vs. Justin Verlander Records: Padres (70-56), Giants (61-65)

Padres (70-56), Giants (61-65) Padres Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Giants Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 58.06%

58.06% Giants Win Probability: 41.94%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Lucas Giolito

Luis Gil vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Yankees (68-57), Red Sox (68-59)

Yankees (68-57), Red Sox (68-59) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.95%

60.95% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.05%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Jason Alexander

Brandon Young vs. Jason Alexander Records: Orioles (59-67), Astros (69-58)

Orioles (59-67), Astros (69-58) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Astros Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.85%

53.85% Orioles Win Probability: 46.15%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSMW

FDSSUN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Joe Boyle vs. Sonny Gray

Joe Boyle vs. Sonny Gray Records: Rays (61-65), Cardinals (63-64)

Rays (61-65), Cardinals (63-64) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.92%

50.92% Rays Win Probability: 49.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.