Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 12

The MLB lineup today, which includes the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ROOT Sports NW

MASN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. George Kirby

Dean Kremer vs. George Kirby Records: Orioles (53-65), Mariners (66-53)

Orioles (53-65), Mariners (66-53) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.71%

57.71% Orioles Win Probability: 42.29%

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and NBCS-PH

FDSOH and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Ranger Suarez

Brady Singer vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Reds (62-58), Phillies (69-49)

Reds (62-58), Phillies (69-49) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Reds Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.79%

52.79% Reds Win Probability: 47.21%

Miami Marlins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSFL

CLEG and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Janson Junk

Logan Allen vs. Janson Junk Records: Guardians (61-56), Marlins (57-61)

Guardians (61-56), Marlins (57-61) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.63%

54.63% Guardians Win Probability: 45.37%

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MNNT

YES and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs.

Carlos Rodon vs. Records: Yankees (63-56), Twins (56-62)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.51%

62.51% Twins Win Probability: 37.49%

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: TBS, SNET and MARQ

TBS, SNET and MARQ Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Ben Brown

José Berrios vs. Ben Brown Records: Blue Jays (69-50), Cubs (67-50)

Blue Jays (69-50), Cubs (67-50) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 52.09%

52.09% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.91%

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSSO

SNY and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Spencer Strider

Clay Holmes vs. Spencer Strider Records: Mets (63-55), Braves (51-67)

Mets (63-55), Braves (51-67) Mets Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Braves Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.77%

56.77% Braves Win Probability: 43.23%

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Flaherty

vs. Jack Flaherty Records: White Sox (43-76), Tigers (69-51)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.79%

62.79% White Sox Win Probability: 37.21%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet PT

FDSWI and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Paul Skenes

Freddy Peralta vs. Paul Skenes Records: Brewers (74-44), Pirates (51-69)

Brewers (74-44), Pirates (51-69) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.63%

56.63% Pirates Win Probability: 43.37%

Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN2

FDSKC and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Mitchell Parker

Michael Wacha vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Royals (59-60), Nationals (47-71)

Royals (59-60), Nationals (47-71) Royals Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 59.16%

59.16% Nationals Win Probability: 40.84%

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and COLR

FDSMW and COLR Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Kyle Freeland

Matthew Liberatore vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Cardinals (61-59), Rockies (30-88)

Cardinals (61-59), Rockies (30-88) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 69.54%

69.54% Rockies Win Probability: 30.46%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ARID

RSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Anthony DeSclafani

Jack Leiter vs. Anthony DeSclafani Records: Rangers (61-59), Diamondbacks (57-62)

Rangers (61-59), Diamondbacks (57-62) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.53%

54.53% Rangers Win Probability: 45.47%

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NESN

SCHN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Dustin May

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Dustin May Records: Astros (67-52), Red Sox (65-55)

Astros (67-52), Red Sox (65-55) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.84%

53.84% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.16%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet LA

FDSW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Emmet Sheehan

Tyler Anderson vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Angels (56-62), Dodgers (68-50)

Angels (56-62), Dodgers (68-50) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 66.28%

66.28% Angels Win Probability: 33.72%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Nestor Cortes

Robbie Ray vs. Nestor Cortes Records: Giants (59-59), Padres (66-52)

Giants (59-59), Padres (66-52) Giants Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Padres Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.93%

55.93% Padres Win Probability: 44.07%

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

NBCS-CA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Shane Baz

Jacob Lopez vs. Shane Baz Records: Athletics (53-67), Rays (57-62)

Athletics (53-67), Rays (57-62) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 51.69%

51.69% Rays Win Probability: 48.31%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.