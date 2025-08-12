Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 12
The MLB lineup today, which includes the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. George Kirby
- Records: Orioles (53-65), Mariners (66-53)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.71%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.29%
Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Reds (62-58), Phillies (69-49)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -152
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.79%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.21%
Miami Marlins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Guardians (61-56), Marlins (57-61)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.63%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.37%
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs.
- Records: Yankees (63-56), Twins (56-62)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.51%
- Twins Win Probability: 37.49%
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: TBS, SNET and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Blue Jays (69-50), Cubs (67-50)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 52.09%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.91%
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Mets (63-55), Braves (51-67)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -136
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.77%
- Braves Win Probability: 43.23%
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: White Sox (43-76), Tigers (69-51)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.79%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.21%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Brewers (74-44), Pirates (51-69)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.63%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.37%
Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Royals (59-60), Nationals (47-71)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -178
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 59.16%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.84%
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Cardinals (61-59), Rockies (30-88)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -205
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 69.54%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.46%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Anthony DeSclafani
- Records: Rangers (61-59), Diamondbacks (57-62)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.53%
- Rangers Win Probability: 45.47%
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Dustin May
- Records: Astros (67-52), Red Sox (65-55)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.84%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.16%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Angels (56-62), Dodgers (68-50)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 66.28%
- Angels Win Probability: 33.72%
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Nestor Cortes
- Records: Giants (59-59), Padres (66-52)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -130
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.93%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.07%
Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Athletics (53-67), Rays (57-62)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 51.69%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.31%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.