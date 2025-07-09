Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 9
Wednesday's MLB slate features the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Tigers (58-34), Rays (49-42)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.38%
- Rays Win Probability: 39.62%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Brewers (51-40), Dodgers (56-36)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.01%
- Brewers Win Probability: 43.99%
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CHSN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: White Sox (30-61), Blue Jays (53-38)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -148
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.19%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.81%
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Giants (50-42), Phillies (53-38)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.27%
- Giants Win Probability: 43.73%
Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Logan Evans
- Records: Yankees (49-41), Mariners (48-42)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.95%
- Mariners Win Probability: 47.05%
New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. David Peterson
- Records: Orioles (40-49), Mets (52-39)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -148
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 63.52%
- Orioles Win Probability: 36.48%
Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Antonio Senzatela
- Records: Red Sox (47-45), Rockies (21-70)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -295
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 73.29%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.71%
Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Reds (46-45), Marlins (41-48)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -148
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.88%
- Marlins Win Probability: 42.12%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Royals (44-48), Pirates (38-54)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -200
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 60.55%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.45%
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Twins (43-47), Cubs (54-36)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.86%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.14%
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Cardinals (48-43), Nationals (37-53)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.98%
- Nationals Win Probability: 45.02%
Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Astros (55-36), Guardians (41-48)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -148
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 67.76%
- Guardians Win Probability: 32.24%
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Angels (44-46), Rangers (44-47)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 52.81%
- Angels Win Probability: 47.19%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Padres (48-42), Diamondbacks (45-46)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.12%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.88%
Atlanta Braves at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Spence vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Athletics (37-55), Braves (39-50)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.58%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.42%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.