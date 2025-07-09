Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 9

Wednesday's MLB slate features the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN

FDSDET and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Zack Littell

Reese Olson vs. Zack Littell Records: Tigers (58-34), Rays (49-42)

Tigers (58-34), Rays (49-42) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.38%

60.38% Rays Win Probability: 39.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Tyler Glasnow

José Quintana vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Brewers (51-40), Dodgers (56-36)

Brewers (51-40), Dodgers (56-36) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.01%

56.01% Brewers Win Probability: 43.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CHSN and SNET

MLB Network, CHSN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Eric Lauer

Adrian Houser vs. Eric Lauer Records: White Sox (30-61), Blue Jays (53-38)

White Sox (30-61), Blue Jays (53-38) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.19%

55.19% White Sox Win Probability: 44.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH

NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Jesús Luzardo

Justin Verlander vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Giants (50-42), Phillies (53-38)

Giants (50-42), Phillies (53-38) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Giants Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.27%

56.27% Giants Win Probability: 43.73%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and ROOT Sports NW

Amazon Prime Video and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: vs. Logan Evans

vs. Logan Evans Records: Yankees (49-41), Mariners (48-42)

Yankees (49-41), Mariners (48-42) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.95%

52.95% Mariners Win Probability: 47.05%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. David Peterson

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. David Peterson Records: Orioles (40-49), Mets (52-39)

Orioles (40-49), Mets (52-39) Mets Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 63.52%

63.52% Orioles Win Probability: 36.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and COLR

NESN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Antonio Senzatela

Lucas Giolito vs. Antonio Senzatela Records: Red Sox (47-45), Rockies (21-70)

Red Sox (47-45), Rockies (21-70) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 73.29%

73.29% Rockies Win Probability: 26.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSFL

FDSOH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Sandy Alcantara

Andrew Abbott vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Reds (46-45), Marlins (41-48)

Reds (46-45), Marlins (41-48) Reds Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.88%

57.88% Marlins Win Probability: 42.12%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet PT

FDSKC and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Bailey Falter

Kris Bubic vs. Bailey Falter Records: Royals (44-48), Pirates (38-54)

Royals (44-48), Pirates (38-54) Royals Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 60.55%

60.55% Pirates Win Probability: 39.45%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MARQ

MNNT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Cade Horton

David Festa vs. Cade Horton Records: Twins (43-47), Cubs (54-36)

Twins (43-47), Cubs (54-36) Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.86%

55.86% Twins Win Probability: 44.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and MASN

FDSMW and MASN Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. MacKenzie Gore

Andre Pallante vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Cardinals (48-43), Nationals (37-53)

Cardinals (48-43), Nationals (37-53) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.98%

54.98% Nationals Win Probability: 45.02%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG

SCHN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter vs. Slade Cecconi

Brandon Walter vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Astros (55-36), Guardians (41-48)

Astros (55-36), Guardians (41-48) Astros Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 67.76%

67.76% Guardians Win Probability: 32.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and RSN

FDSW and RSN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Kumar Rocker

Kyle Hendricks vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Angels (44-46), Rangers (44-47)

Angels (44-46), Rangers (44-47) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 52.81%

52.81% Angels Win Probability: 47.19%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and ARID

SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Dylan Cease vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Padres (48-42), Diamondbacks (45-46)

Padres (48-42), Diamondbacks (45-46) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.12%

55.12% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.88%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSO

NBCS-CA and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Mitch Spence vs. Bryce Elder

Mitch Spence vs. Bryce Elder Records: Athletics (37-55), Braves (39-50)

Athletics (37-55), Braves (39-50) Braves Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.58%

50.58% Braves Win Probability: 49.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.