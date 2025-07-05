Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 6
The MLB slate today, which includes the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:35 a.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Braves (39-49), Orioles (39-49)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -156
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.06%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.94%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Shinnosuke Ogasawara vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Nationals (37-52), Red Sox (45-45)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 64.41%
- Nationals Win Probability: 35.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Phillies (52-37), Reds (46-43)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 62.03%
- Reds Win Probability: 37.97%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Blue Jays (51-38), Angels (43-45)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 64.15%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.85%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Marlins (40-47), Brewers (49-40)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.80%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.20%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Guardians (40-47), Tigers (56-34)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 67.97%
- Guardians Win Probability: 32.03%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Devenski vs. Max Fried
- Records: Mets (52-38), Yankees (48-41)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -240
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.01%
- Mets Win Probability: 41.99%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Twins (43-46), Rays (48-41)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 51.46%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.54%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Rockies (20-69), White Sox (30-59)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.56%
- Rockies Win Probability: 48.44%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Diamondbacks (44-45), Royals (42-48)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.11%
- Royals Win Probability: 36.89%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Ryan Gusto
- Records: Dodgers (56-34), Astros (54-35)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.26%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Mariners (46-42), Pirates (38-51)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.95%
- Pirates Win Probability: 42.05%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Cubs (53-36), Cardinals (48-42)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -198
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 63.70%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 36.30%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Padres (47-40), Rangers (43-45)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.76%
- Rangers Win Probability: 45.24%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Hayden Birdsong
- Records: Athletics (37-53), Giants (47-42)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.08%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.92%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.