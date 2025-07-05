Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 6

The MLB slate today, which includes the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Trevor Rogers

Grant Holmes vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Braves (39-49), Orioles (39-49)

Braves (39-49), Orioles (39-49) Braves Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.06%

52.06% Orioles Win Probability: 47.94%

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and NESN

MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Shinnosuke Ogasawara vs. Garrett Crochet

Shinnosuke Ogasawara vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Nationals (37-52), Red Sox (45-45)

Nationals (37-52), Red Sox (45-45) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 64.41%

64.41% Nationals Win Probability: 35.59%

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

NBCS-PH and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Chase Burns

Zack Wheeler vs. Chase Burns Records: Phillies (52-37), Reds (46-43)

Phillies (52-37), Reds (46-43) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Reds Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 62.03%

62.03% Reds Win Probability: 37.97%

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSW

SNET and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Tyler Anderson

Kevin Gausman vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Blue Jays (51-38), Angels (43-45)

Blue Jays (51-38), Angels (43-45) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Angels Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 64.15%

64.15% Angels Win Probability: 35.85%

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI

FDSFL and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Brandon Woodruff

Edward Cabrera vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Marlins (40-47), Brewers (49-40)

Marlins (40-47), Brewers (49-40) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.80%

50.80% Brewers Win Probability: 49.20%

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET

CLEG and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal

Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Guardians (40-47), Tigers (56-34)

Guardians (40-47), Tigers (56-34) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 67.97%

67.97% Guardians Win Probability: 32.03%

New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY

SNY Probable Pitchers: Chris Devenski vs. Max Fried

Chris Devenski vs. Max Fried Records: Mets (52-38), Yankees (48-41)

Mets (52-38), Yankees (48-41) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Mets Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.01%

58.01% Mets Win Probability: 41.99%

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSSUN

MNNT and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Drew Rasmussen

Joe Ryan vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Twins (43-46), Rays (48-41)

Twins (43-46), Rays (48-41) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 51.46%

51.46% Rays Win Probability: 48.54%

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and CHSN

COLR and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Shane Smith

Chase Dollander vs. Shane Smith Records: Rockies (20-69), White Sox (30-59)

Rockies (20-69), White Sox (30-59) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.56%

51.56% Rockies Win Probability: 48.44%

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSKC

ARID and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani vs. Michael Lorenzen

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Diamondbacks (44-45), Royals (42-48)

Diamondbacks (44-45), Royals (42-48) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.11%

63.11% Royals Win Probability: 36.89%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN

SportsNet LA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Ryan Gusto

Emmet Sheehan vs. Ryan Gusto Records: Dodgers (56-34), Astros (54-35)

Dodgers (56-34), Astros (54-35) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Astros Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.26%

54.26% Astros Win Probability: 45.74%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Paul Skenes

George Kirby vs. Paul Skenes Records: Mariners (46-42), Pirates (38-51)

Mariners (46-42), Pirates (38-51) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.95%

57.95% Pirates Win Probability: 42.05%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Erick Fedde

Matthew Boyd vs. Erick Fedde Records: Cubs (53-36), Cardinals (48-42)

Cubs (53-36), Cardinals (48-42) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 63.70%

63.70% Cardinals Win Probability: 36.30%

Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Leiter

vs. Jack Leiter Records: Padres (47-40), Rangers (43-45)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.76%

54.76% Rangers Win Probability: 45.24%

San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Hayden Birdsong

Jacob Lopez vs. Hayden Birdsong Records: Athletics (37-53), Giants (47-42)

Athletics (37-53), Giants (47-42) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.08%

50.08% Athletics Win Probability: 49.92%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.