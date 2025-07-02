Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 3
The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. David Festa
- Records: Marlins (38-46), Twins (41-45)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.20%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.80%
Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, COLR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Brandon Walter
- Records: Rockies (19-67), Astros (52-34)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -184
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 61.16%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.84%
Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Dietrich Enns
- Records: Nationals (36-50), Tigers (54-33)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 57.89%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.11%
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Clarke Schmidt
- Records: Blue Jays (48-38), Yankees (48-38)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.68%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.32%
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. José Quintana
- Records: Mets (49-38), Brewers (48-38)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 62.46%
- Brewers Win Probability: 37.54%
Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. José Soriano
- Records: Braves (39-46), Angels (42-43)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.84%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.16%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Luis Ortiz
- Records: Cubs (51-35), Guardians (40-44)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 63.34%
- Guardians Win Probability: 36.66%
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Giants (46-41)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -118
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.24%
- Giants Win Probability: 43.76%
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Dodgers (55-32), White Sox (28-58)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -295
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 69.04%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.96%
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Mariners (45-41), Royals (40-47)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.21%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.79%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.