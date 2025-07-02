Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 3

The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and MNNT

MLB Network, FDSFL and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. David Festa

Eury Pérez vs. David Festa Records: Marlins (38-46), Twins (41-45)

Marlins (38-46), Twins (41-45) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.20%

53.20% Marlins Win Probability: 46.80%

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: MLB Network, COLR and SCHN

MLB Network, COLR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Brandon Walter

Kyle Freeland vs. Brandon Walter Records: Rockies (19-67), Astros (52-34)

Rockies (19-67), Astros (52-34) Astros Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 61.16%

61.16% Rockies Win Probability: 38.84%

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSDET

MASN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Dietrich Enns

Jake Irvin vs. Dietrich Enns Records: Nationals (36-50), Tigers (54-33)

Nationals (36-50), Tigers (54-33) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 57.89%

57.89% Nationals Win Probability: 42.11%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and YES

MLB Network, SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Clarke Schmidt

Chris Bassitt vs. Clarke Schmidt Records: Blue Jays (48-38), Yankees (48-38)

Blue Jays (48-38), Yankees (48-38) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.68%

53.68% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.32%

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSWI

SNY and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. José Quintana

David Peterson vs. José Quintana Records: Mets (49-38), Brewers (48-38)

Mets (49-38), Brewers (48-38) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 62.46%

62.46% Brewers Win Probability: 37.54%

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW

FDSSO and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. José Soriano

Bryce Elder vs. José Soriano Records: Braves (39-46), Angels (42-43)

Braves (39-46), Angels (42-43) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Angels Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.84%

51.84% Angels Win Probability: 48.16%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and CLEG

MLB Network, MARQ and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Luis Ortiz

Cade Horton vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Cubs (51-35), Guardians (40-44)

Cubs (51-35), Guardians (40-44) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 63.34%

63.34% Guardians Win Probability: 36.66%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Robbie Ray

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Robbie Ray Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Giants (46-41)

Diamondbacks (43-43), Giants (46-41) Giants Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.24%

56.24% Giants Win Probability: 43.76%

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CHSN

SportsNet LA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Aaron Civale

Dustin May vs. Aaron Civale Records: Dodgers (55-32), White Sox (28-58)

Dodgers (55-32), White Sox (28-58) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 69.04%

69.04% White Sox Win Probability: 30.96%

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC

ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Seth Lugo

Logan Evans vs. Seth Lugo Records: Mariners (45-41), Royals (40-47)

Mariners (45-41), Royals (40-47) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Royals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.21%

59.21% Royals Win Probability: 40.79%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.