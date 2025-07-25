Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 25

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees take the field at Yankee Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and FDSFL

MLB Network, FDSWI and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Cal Quantrill

Freddy Peralta vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Brewers (61-41), Marlins (48-53)

Brewers (61-41), Marlins (48-53) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.25%

59.25% Marlins Win Probability: 40.75%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID

SportsNet PT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Ryne Nelson

Mike Burrows vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Pirates (42-61), Diamondbacks (50-53)

Pirates (42-61), Diamondbacks (50-53) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.79%

56.79% Pirates Win Probability: 43.21%

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Taijuan Walker

Will Warren vs. Taijuan Walker Records: Yankees (56-46), Phillies (58-44)

Yankees (56-46), Phillies (58-44) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 63.68%

63.68% Phillies Win Probability: 36.32%

Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and COLR

MASN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Kyle Freeland

Dean Kremer vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Orioles (45-57), Rockies (26-76)

Orioles (45-57), Rockies (26-76) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 60.95%

60.95% Rockies Win Probability: 39.05%

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSUN

FDSOH and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Zack Littell

Nick Martínez vs. Zack Littell Records: Reds (53-50), Rays (53-50)

Reds (53-50), Rays (53-50) Rays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.26%

55.26% Rays Win Probability: 44.74%

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SNET

FDSDET and SNET Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. José Berrios

Keider Montero vs. José Berrios Records: Tigers (60-44), Blue Jays (61-42)

Tigers (60-44), Blue Jays (61-42) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.07%

53.07% Tigers Win Probability: 46.93%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SportsNet LA

NESN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Emmet Sheehan

Brayan Bello vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Red Sox (55-49), Dodgers (60-43)

Red Sox (55-49), Dodgers (60-43) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.86%

55.86% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.14%

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA

FDSMW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Nick Pivetta

Miles Mikolas vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Cardinals (53-51), Padres (55-48)

Cardinals (53-51), Padres (55-48) Padres Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.78%

56.78% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.22%

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ

CHSN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Shota Imanaga

Adrian Houser vs. Shota Imanaga Records: White Sox (37-66), Cubs (60-42)

White Sox (37-66), Cubs (60-42) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -186

-186 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.82%

57.82% White Sox Win Probability: 42.18%

Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CW33 and FDSSO

MLB Network, CW33 and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Joey Wentz

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Joey Wentz Records: Rangers (53-50), Braves (44-57)

Rangers (53-50), Braves (44-57) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Braves Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 61.88%

61.88% Braves Win Probability: 38.12%

Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and MASN2

MLB Network, MNNT and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. MacKenzie Gore

Zebby Matthews vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Twins (49-53), Nationals (41-61)

Twins (49-53), Nationals (41-61) Twins Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 62.64%

62.64% Nationals Win Probability: 37.36%

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Gavin Williams

Michael Wacha vs. Gavin Williams Records: Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51)

Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51) Royals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 55.65%

55.65% Guardians Win Probability: 44.35%

Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Jeffrey Springs

Ryan Gusto vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Astros (60-43), Athletics (43-62)

Astros (60-43), Athletics (43-62) Astros Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.67%

59.67% Athletics Win Probability: 40.33%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

FDSW and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Bryan Woo

José Soriano vs. Bryan Woo Records: Angels (49-53), Mariners (54-48)

Angels (49-53), Mariners (54-48) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.94%

55.94% Angels Win Probability: 44.06%

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNY

NBCS-BA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Clay Holmes

Logan Webb vs. Clay Holmes Records: Giants (54-49), Mets (59-44)

Giants (54-49), Mets (59-44) Giants Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Mets Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.31%

56.31% Mets Win Probability: 43.69%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.