Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 25
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees take the field at Yankee Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Brewers (61-41), Marlins (48-53)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -230
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.25%
- Marlins Win Probability: 40.75%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Pirates (42-61), Diamondbacks (50-53)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -122
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.79%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.21%
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Taijuan Walker
- Records: Yankees (56-46), Phillies (58-44)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 63.68%
- Phillies Win Probability: 36.32%
Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Orioles (45-57), Rockies (26-76)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -210
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 60.95%
- Rockies Win Probability: 39.05%
Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Reds (53-50), Rays (53-50)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.26%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.74%
Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. José Berrios
- Records: Tigers (60-44), Blue Jays (61-42)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.07%
- Tigers Win Probability: 46.93%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Red Sox (55-49), Dodgers (60-43)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.86%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.14%
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Cardinals (53-51), Padres (55-48)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.78%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.22%
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: White Sox (37-66), Cubs (60-42)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -186
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +156
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.82%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.18%
Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CW33 and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Joey Wentz
- Records: Rangers (53-50), Braves (44-57)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 61.88%
- Braves Win Probability: 38.12%
Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Twins (49-53), Nationals (41-61)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 62.64%
- Nationals Win Probability: 37.36%
Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 55.65%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.35%
Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Astros (60-43), Athletics (43-62)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -158
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.67%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.33%
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Angels (49-53), Mariners (54-48)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.94%
- Angels Win Probability: 44.06%
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Giants (54-49), Mets (59-44)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -136
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.31%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.69%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.