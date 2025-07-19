FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 20

The Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many strong options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: Roku and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Blue Jays (57-41), Giants (52-47)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.17%
  • Giants Win Probability: 49.83%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Rays (51-47), Orioles (43-53)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 58.09%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 41.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Nick Pivetta
  • Records: Nationals (38-59), Padres (53-44)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 53.50%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 46.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Aaron Civale
  • Records: Pirates (39-59), White Sox (33-65)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 60.78%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 39.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. José Soriano
  • Records: Phillies (55-42), Angels (48-49)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 63.77%
  • Angels Win Probability: 36.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Marcus Stroman
  • Records: Braves (43-53), Yankees (53-44)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 51.30%
  • Braves Win Probability: 48.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: WPIX and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: Mets (55-43), Reds (51-47)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 57.84%
  • Reds Win Probability: 42.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Kris Bubic
  • Records: Marlins (45-51), Royals (47-51)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 50.81%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 49.19%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Guardians (47-49), Athletics (41-58)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 52.08%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 47.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Garrett Crochet
  • Records: Cubs (58-39), Red Sox (53-46)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 58.21%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 41.79%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Joe Ryan
  • Records: Rockies (23-74), Twins (47-50)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -230
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 70.43%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 29.57%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Diamondbacks (48-50), Cardinals (51-47)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 62.59%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 37.41%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Hunter Brown
  • Records: Mariners (52-45), Astros (56-41)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 57.54%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 42.46%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. José Quintana
  • Records: Dodgers (58-40), Brewers (57-40)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 53.97%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 46.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Tarik Skubal
  • Records: Rangers (49-49), Tigers (59-39)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 50.36%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 49.64%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup