Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 20
The Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many strong options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Roku and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Blue Jays (57-41), Giants (52-47)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.17%
- Giants Win Probability: 49.83%
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Rays (51-47), Orioles (43-53)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.09%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.91%
San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Nationals (38-59), Padres (53-44)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -120
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.50%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.50%
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Pirates (39-59), White Sox (33-65)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 60.78%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.22%
Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. José Soriano
- Records: Phillies (55-42), Angels (48-49)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -168
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.77%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.23%
New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Marcus Stroman
- Records: Braves (43-53), Yankees (53-44)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -124
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.30%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.70%
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Mets (55-43), Reds (51-47)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -164
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 57.84%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.16%
Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Marlins (45-51), Royals (47-51)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -136
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.81%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.19%
Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Guardians (47-49), Athletics (41-58)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.08%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.92%
Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: NESN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Cubs (58-39), Red Sox (53-46)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 58.21%
- Cubs Win Probability: 41.79%
Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Rockies (23-74), Twins (47-50)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -230
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 70.43%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.57%
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Diamondbacks (48-50), Cardinals (51-47)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 62.59%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 37.41%
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Mariners (52-45), Astros (56-41)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.54%
- Mariners Win Probability: 42.46%
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. José Quintana
- Records: Dodgers (58-40), Brewers (57-40)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 53.97%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.03%
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Rangers (49-49), Tigers (59-39)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.36%
- Tigers Win Probability: 49.64%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.