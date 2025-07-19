Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 20

The Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many strong options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Roku and SNET

Roku and SNET Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Robbie Ray

José Berrios vs. Robbie Ray Records: Blue Jays (57-41), Giants (52-47)

Blue Jays (57-41), Giants (52-47) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.17%

50.17% Giants Win Probability: 49.83%

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2

FDSSUN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Trevor Rogers

Ryan Pepiot vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Rays (51-47), Orioles (43-53)

Rays (51-47), Orioles (43-53) Rays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.09%

58.09% Orioles Win Probability: 41.91%

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SDPA

MASN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Nick Pivetta

MacKenzie Gore vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Nationals (38-59), Padres (53-44)

Nationals (38-59), Padres (53-44) Padres Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.50%

53.50% Nationals Win Probability: 46.50%

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CHSN

SportsNet PT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Aaron Civale

Andrew Heaney vs. Aaron Civale Records: Pirates (39-59), White Sox (33-65)

Pirates (39-59), White Sox (33-65) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.78%

60.78% White Sox Win Probability: 39.22%

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSW

NBCS-PH and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. José Soriano

Ranger Suarez vs. José Soriano Records: Phillies (55-42), Angels (48-49)

Phillies (55-42), Angels (48-49) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.77%

63.77% Angels Win Probability: 36.23%

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and YES

FDSSO and YES Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Marcus Stroman

Grant Holmes vs. Marcus Stroman Records: Braves (43-53), Yankees (53-44)

Braves (43-53), Yankees (53-44) Braves Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.30%

51.30% Braves Win Probability: 48.70%

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and FDSOH

WPIX and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andrew Abbott

David Peterson vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Mets (55-43), Reds (51-47)

Mets (55-43), Reds (51-47) Mets Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 57.84%

57.84% Reds Win Probability: 42.16%

Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSKC

FDSFL and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Kris Bubic

Janson Junk vs. Kris Bubic Records: Marlins (45-51), Royals (47-51)

Marlins (45-51), Royals (47-51) Royals Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.81%

50.81% Marlins Win Probability: 49.19%

Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-CA

CLEG and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jeffrey Springs

Gavin Williams vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Guardians (47-49), Athletics (41-58)

Guardians (47-49), Athletics (41-58) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.08%

52.08% Guardians Win Probability: 47.92%

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: NESN

NESN Probable Pitchers: vs. Garrett Crochet

vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Cubs (58-39), Red Sox (53-46)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 58.21%

58.21% Cubs Win Probability: 41.79%

Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MNNT

COLR and MNNT Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Joe Ryan

German Marquez vs. Joe Ryan Records: Rockies (23-74), Twins (47-50)

Rockies (23-74), Twins (47-50) Twins Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 70.43%

70.43% Rockies Win Probability: 29.57%

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSMW

ARID and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Miles Mikolas

Merrill Kelly vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Diamondbacks (48-50), Cardinals (51-47)

Diamondbacks (48-50), Cardinals (51-47) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 62.59%

62.59% Cardinals Win Probability: 37.41%

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

ROOT Sports NW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: vs. Hunter Brown

vs. Hunter Brown Records: Mariners (52-45), Astros (56-41)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.54%

57.54% Mariners Win Probability: 42.46%

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI

SportsNet LA and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. José Quintana

Clayton Kershaw vs. José Quintana Records: Dodgers (58-40), Brewers (57-40)

Dodgers (58-40), Brewers (57-40) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.97%

53.97% Brewers Win Probability: 46.03%

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Tarik Skubal

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Rangers (49-49), Tigers (59-39)

Rangers (49-49), Tigers (59-39) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.36%

50.36% Tigers Win Probability: 49.64%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.