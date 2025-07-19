FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 19

Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 19

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Boston Red Sox playing the Chicago Cubs. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Blue Jays (55-41), Giants (52-45)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.36%
  • Giants Win Probability: 37.64%

Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Marlins (44-51), Royals (47-50)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 56.19%
  • Royals Win Probability: 43.81%

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Nick Martínez
  • Records: Mets (55-42), Reds (50-47)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 56.37%
  • Reds Win Probability: 43.63%

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs.
  • Records: Phillies (55-41), Angels (47-49)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 68.65%
  • Angels Win Probability: 31.35%

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Adrian Houser
  • Records: Pirates (39-58), White Sox (32-65)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 54.78%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 45.22%

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Yu Darvish
  • Records: Nationals (38-58), Padres (52-44)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 55.58%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.42%

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Rays (50-47), Orioles (43-52)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 60.23%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 39.77%

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs.
  • Records: Rangers (48-49), Tigers (59-38)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 50.00%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 50.00%

Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Luis Severino
  • Records: Guardians (46-49), Athletics (41-57)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 50.91%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 49.09%

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Diamondbacks (47-50), Cardinals (51-46)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.56%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 49.44%

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Jose Bello
  • Records: Cubs (58-39), Red Sox (53-46)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 61.00%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 39.00%

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Braves (42-53), Yankees (53-43)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 54.74%
  • Braves Win Probability: 45.26%

Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs.
  • Records: Rockies (22-74), Twins (47-49)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 59.31%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 40.69%

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Dodgers (58-39), Brewers (56-40)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 50.27%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 49.73%

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Lance McCullers
  • Records: Mariners (51-45), Astros (56-40)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 53.42%
  • Astros Win Probability: 46.58%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

