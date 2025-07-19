Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 19

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Boston Red Sox playing the Chicago Cubs. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-BA

SNET and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Logan Webb

Eric Lauer vs. Logan Webb Records: Blue Jays (55-41), Giants (52-45)

Blue Jays (55-41), Giants (52-45) Giants Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.36%

62.36% Giants Win Probability: 37.64%

Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and FDSKC

MLB Network, FDSFL and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Michael Wacha

Cal Quantrill vs. Michael Wacha Records: Marlins (44-51), Royals (47-50)

Marlins (44-51), Royals (47-50) Royals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 56.19%

56.19% Royals Win Probability: 43.81%

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and FDSOH

MLB Network, SNY and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Nick Martínez

Clay Holmes vs. Nick Martínez Records: Mets (55-42), Reds (50-47)

Mets (55-42), Reds (50-47) Mets Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Reds Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.37%

56.37% Reds Win Probability: 43.63%

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSW

NBCS-PH and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs.

Taijuan Walker vs. Records: Phillies (55-41), Angels (47-49)

Phillies (55-41), Angels (47-49) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Angels Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 68.65%

68.65% Angels Win Probability: 31.35%

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CHSN

SportsNet PT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Adrian Houser

Mike Burrows vs. Adrian Houser Records: Pirates (39-58), White Sox (32-65)

Pirates (39-58), White Sox (32-65) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 54.78%

54.78% White Sox Win Probability: 45.22%

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SDPA

MASN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Yu Darvish

Mitchell Parker vs. Yu Darvish Records: Nationals (38-58), Padres (52-44)

Nationals (38-58), Padres (52-44) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.58%

55.58% Nationals Win Probability: 44.42%

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2

FDSSUN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Dean Kremer

Zack Littell vs. Dean Kremer Records: Rays (50-47), Orioles (43-52)

Rays (50-47), Orioles (43-52) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.23%

60.23% Orioles Win Probability: 39.77%

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSDET

RSN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs.

Kumar Rocker vs. Records: Rangers (48-49), Tigers (59-38)

Rangers (48-49), Tigers (59-38) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.00%

50.00% Rangers Win Probability: 50.00%

Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-CA

CLEG and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Luis Severino

Logan Allen vs. Luis Severino Records: Guardians (46-49), Athletics (41-57)

Guardians (46-49), Athletics (41-57) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.91%

50.91% Athletics Win Probability: 49.09%

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Sonny Gray

Ryne Nelson vs. Sonny Gray Records: Diamondbacks (47-50), Cardinals (51-46)

Diamondbacks (47-50), Cardinals (51-46) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.56%

50.56% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.44%

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Jose Bello

Shota Imanaga vs. Jose Bello Records: Cubs (58-39), Red Sox (53-46)

Cubs (58-39), Red Sox (53-46) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.00%

61.00% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.00%

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and YES

FDSSO and YES Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Will Warren

Joey Wentz vs. Will Warren Records: Braves (42-53), Yankees (53-43)

Braves (42-53), Yankees (53-43) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Braves Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.74%

54.74% Braves Win Probability: 45.26%

Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MNNT

COLR and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs.

Antonio Senzatela vs. Records: Rockies (22-74), Twins (47-49)

Rockies (22-74), Twins (47-49) Twins Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 59.31%

59.31% Rockies Win Probability: 40.69%

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI

SportsNet LA and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Freddy Peralta

Emmet Sheehan vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Dodgers (58-39), Brewers (56-40)

Dodgers (58-39), Brewers (56-40) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.27%

50.27% Brewers Win Probability: 49.73%

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Lance McCullers

Logan Evans vs. Lance McCullers Records: Mariners (51-45), Astros (56-40)

Mariners (51-45), Astros (56-40) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.42%

53.42% Astros Win Probability: 46.58%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.