Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 19
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Boston Red Sox playing the Chicago Cubs. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Blue Jays (55-41), Giants (52-45)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -122
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.36%
- Giants Win Probability: 37.64%
Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Marlins (44-51), Royals (47-50)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 56.19%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.81%
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Mets (55-42), Reds (50-47)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -178
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.37%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.63%
Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs.
- Records: Phillies (55-41), Angels (47-49)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 68.65%
- Angels Win Probability: 31.35%
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Pirates (39-58), White Sox (32-65)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 54.78%
- White Sox Win Probability: 45.22%
San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Yu Darvish
- Records: Nationals (38-58), Padres (52-44)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.58%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.42%
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Rays (50-47), Orioles (43-52)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.23%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.77%
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs.
- Records: Rangers (48-49), Tigers (59-38)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.00%
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.00%
Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Guardians (46-49), Athletics (41-57)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.91%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.09%
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Diamondbacks (47-50), Cardinals (51-46)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.56%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.44%
Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Jose Bello
- Records: Cubs (58-39), Red Sox (53-46)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.00%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.00%
New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Will Warren
- Records: Braves (42-53), Yankees (53-43)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.74%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.26%
Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs.
- Records: Rockies (22-74), Twins (47-49)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -190
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 59.31%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.69%
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Dodgers (58-39), Brewers (56-40)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.27%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.73%
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Mariners (51-45), Astros (56-40)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.42%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.58%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.