Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 10
Thursday's MLB schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs.
- Records: Orioles (40-50), Mets (53-39)
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Twins (44-47), Cubs (54-37)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 50.51%
- Twins Win Probability: 49.49%
Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Reds (46-46), Marlins (42-48)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -172
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 62.91%
- Marlins Win Probability: 37.09%
Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Yankees (50-41), Mariners (48-43)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.86%
- Yankees Win Probability: 46.14%
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Red Sox (48-45), Rays (49-43)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.51%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.49%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Logan Allen
- Records: White Sox (31-62), Guardians (42-48)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 52.56%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.44%
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Cardinals (49-43), Nationals (37-54)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.89%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.11%
Atlanta Braves at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Athletics (38-55), Braves (39-51)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.03%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.97%
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Angels (44-47), Rangers (45-47)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.64%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.36%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Padres (49-42), Diamondbacks (45-47)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.90%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.10%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.