Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 10

Thursday's MLB schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and SNY

MLB Network, MASN and SNY Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs.

Charlie Morton vs. Records: Orioles (40-50), Mets (53-39)

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and MARQ

MLB Network, MNNT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Colin Rea

Chris Paddack vs. Colin Rea Records: Twins (44-47), Cubs (54-37)

Twins (44-47), Cubs (54-37) Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.51%

50.51% Twins Win Probability: 49.49%

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSFL

FDSOH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Cal Quantrill

Nick Lodolo vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Reds (46-46), Marlins (42-48)

Reds (46-46), Marlins (42-48) Reds Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 62.91%

62.91% Marlins Win Probability: 37.09%

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, YES and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Bryan Woo

Marcus Stroman vs. Bryan Woo Records: Yankees (50-41), Mariners (48-43)

Yankees (50-41), Mariners (48-43) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.86%

53.86% Yankees Win Probability: 46.14%

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSUN

MLB Network, NESN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Taj Bradley

Walker Buehler vs. Taj Bradley Records: Red Sox (48-45), Rays (49-43)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.51%

59.51% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.49%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Logan Allen

Jonathan Cannon vs. Logan Allen Records: White Sox (31-62), Guardians (42-48)

White Sox (31-62), Guardians (42-48) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 52.56%

52.56% Guardians Win Probability: 47.44%

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and MASN

FDSMW and MASN Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Mike Soroka

Miles Mikolas vs. Mike Soroka Records: Cardinals (49-43), Nationals (37-54)

Cardinals (49-43), Nationals (37-54) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.89%

61.89% Nationals Win Probability: 38.11%

Atlanta Braves at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSO

NBCS-CA and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Spencer Strider

JP Sears vs. Spencer Strider Records: Athletics (38-55), Braves (39-51)

Athletics (38-55), Braves (39-51) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.03%

52.03% Athletics Win Probability: 47.97%

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and RSN

FDSW and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Patrick Corbin

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Angels (44-47), Rangers (45-47)

Angels (44-47), Rangers (45-47) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Angels Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.64%

53.64% Angels Win Probability: 46.36%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and ARID

MLB Network, SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Randy Vasquez vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Padres (49-42), Diamondbacks (45-47)

Padres (49-42), Diamondbacks (45-47) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.90%

51.90% Padres Win Probability: 48.10%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.