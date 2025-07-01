FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 1

The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see on a Tuesday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Blue Jays (47-38), Yankees (48-37)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 54.93%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.07%

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Pirates (36-50), Cardinals (47-39)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 58.77%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 41.23%

Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Joe Ryan
  • Records: Marlins (38-45), Twins (40-45)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 58.97%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 41.03%

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Rays (47-38), Athletics (35-52)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 60.98%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 39.02%

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 57.28%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 42.72%

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Tyler Anderson
  • Records: Braves (38-45), Angels (41-42)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 69.77%
  • Angels Win Probability: 30.23%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: TBS, MARQ and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Cubs (49-35), Guardians (40-42)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 71.04%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 28.96%

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Brandon Young
  • Records: Rangers (41-44), Orioles (37-47)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 65.53%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 34.47%

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Colton Gordon
  • Records: Rockies (19-65), Astros (50-34)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 66.53%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 33.47%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Hayden Birdsong
  • Records: Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (45-40)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.41%
  • Giants Win Probability: 41.59%

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Michael Lorenzen
  • Records: Mariners (44-40), Royals (39-46)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 57.34%
  • Royals Win Probability: 42.66%

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Shane Smith
  • Records: Dodgers (53-32), White Sox (28-56)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -350
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 69.56%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 30.44%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

