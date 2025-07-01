Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 1

The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see on a Tuesday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and YES

MLB Network, SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Max Fried

Kevin Gausman vs. Max Fried Records: Blue Jays (47-38), Yankees (48-37)

Blue Jays (47-38), Yankees (48-37) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.93%

54.93% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.07%

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSMW

SportsNet PT and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Andre Pallante

Paul Skenes vs. Andre Pallante Records: Pirates (36-50), Cardinals (47-39)

Pirates (36-50), Cardinals (47-39) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 58.77%

58.77% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.23%

Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MNNT

FDSFL and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Joe Ryan

Edward Cabrera vs. Joe Ryan Records: Marlins (38-45), Twins (40-45)

Marlins (38-45), Twins (40-45) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 58.97%

58.97% Marlins Win Probability: 41.03%

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

FDSSUN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Jeffrey Springs

Shane Baz vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Rays (47-38), Athletics (35-52)

Rays (47-38), Athletics (35-52) Rays Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.98%

60.98% Athletics Win Probability: 39.02%

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH

NESN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41)

Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.28%

57.28% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.72%

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW

FDSSO and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Tyler Anderson

Grant Holmes vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Braves (38-45), Angels (41-42)

Braves (38-45), Angels (41-42) Braves Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Angels Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 69.77%

69.77% Angels Win Probability: 30.23%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: TBS, MARQ and CLEG

TBS, MARQ and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Gavin Williams

Matthew Boyd vs. Gavin Williams Records: Cubs (49-35), Guardians (40-42)

Cubs (49-35), Guardians (40-42) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 71.04%

71.04% Guardians Win Probability: 28.96%

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MASN

RSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Brandon Young

Jacob deGrom vs. Brandon Young Records: Rangers (41-44), Orioles (37-47)

Rangers (41-44), Orioles (37-47) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 65.53%

65.53% Orioles Win Probability: 34.47%

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SCHN

COLR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Colton Gordon

Chase Dollander vs. Colton Gordon Records: Rockies (19-65), Astros (50-34)

Rockies (19-65), Astros (50-34) Astros Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 66.53%

66.53% Rockies Win Probability: 33.47%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Hayden Birdsong

Zac Gallen vs. Hayden Birdsong Records: Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (45-40)

Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (45-40) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.41%

58.41% Giants Win Probability: 41.59%

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC

ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Michael Lorenzen

Emerson Hancock vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Mariners (44-40), Royals (39-46)

Mariners (44-40), Royals (39-46) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.34%

57.34% Royals Win Probability: 42.66%

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and CHSN

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Shane Smith

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Shane Smith Records: Dodgers (53-32), White Sox (28-56)

Dodgers (53-32), White Sox (28-56) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -350

-350 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 69.56%

69.56% White Sox Win Probability: 30.44%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.