Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 1
The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see on a Tuesday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Max Fried
- Records: Blue Jays (47-38), Yankees (48-37)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.93%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.07%
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Pirates (36-50), Cardinals (47-39)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -156
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 58.77%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 41.23%
Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Marlins (38-45), Twins (40-45)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 58.97%
- Marlins Win Probability: 41.03%
Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Rays (47-38), Athletics (35-52)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -168
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.98%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.02%
Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.28%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 42.72%
Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Braves (38-45), Angels (41-42)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -196
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 69.77%
- Angels Win Probability: 30.23%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: TBS, MARQ and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Cubs (49-35), Guardians (40-42)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 71.04%
- Guardians Win Probability: 28.96%
Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Rangers (41-44), Orioles (37-47)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 65.53%
- Orioles Win Probability: 34.47%
Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Colton Gordon
- Records: Rockies (19-65), Astros (50-34)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 66.53%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.47%
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Hayden Birdsong
- Records: Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (45-40)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.41%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.59%
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Mariners (44-40), Royals (39-46)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.34%
- Royals Win Probability: 42.66%
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Dodgers (53-32), White Sox (28-56)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -350
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +280
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 69.56%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.44%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.