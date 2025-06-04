Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 5

The New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB slate that features a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and ARID

MLB Network, FDSSO and ARID Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Grant Holmes vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Braves (27-32), Diamondbacks (29-31)

Braves (27-32), Diamondbacks (29-31) Braves Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.30%

50.30% Braves Win Probability: 49.70%

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:45 p.m. ET

1:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC

FDSMW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Noah Cameron

Miles Mikolas vs. Noah Cameron Records: Cardinals (33-27), Royals (32-29)

Cardinals (33-27), Royals (32-29) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Casey Mize

Sean Burke vs. Casey Mize Records: White Sox (19-42), Tigers (40-22)

White Sox (19-42), Tigers (40-22) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.41%

65.41% White Sox Win Probability: 34.59%

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-PH

SNET and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jesús Luzardo

Chris Bassitt vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Blue Jays (31-29), Phillies (37-23)

Blue Jays (31-29), Phillies (37-23) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.10%

51.10% Phillies Win Probability: 48.90%

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Game Info

When: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT

NBCS-CA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: vs. Bailey Ober

vs. Bailey Ober Records: Athletics (23-39), Twins (33-27)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 61.97%

61.97% Athletics Win Probability: 38.03%

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

ROOT Sports NW and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Zach Eflin

Bryan Woo vs. Zach Eflin Records: Mariners (32-27), Orioles (23-36)

Mariners (32-27), Orioles (23-36) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.80%

59.80% Orioles Win Probability: 40.20%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Dylan Cease

Robbie Ray vs. Dylan Cease Records: Giants (33-28), Padres (35-24)

Giants (33-28), Padres (35-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.31%

51.31% Giants Win Probability: 48.69%

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SNY

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. David Peterson

Landon Knack vs. David Peterson Records: Dodgers (37-24), Mets (38-23)

Dodgers (37-24), Mets (38-23) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.01%

50.01% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.99%

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SCHN

SportsNet PT and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Framber Valdez

Mitch Keller vs. Framber Valdez Records: Pirates (22-39), Astros (33-27)

Pirates (22-39), Astros (33-27) Astros Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.42%

56.42% Pirates Win Probability: 43.58%

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and MARQ

MASN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Colin Rea

Jake Irvin vs. Colin Rea Records: Nationals (28-32), Cubs (38-22)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.73%

55.73% Nationals Win Probability: 44.27%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and CLEG

MLB Network, YES and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Slade Cecconi

Max Fried vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Yankees (37-22), Guardians (32-27)

Yankees (37-22), Guardians (32-27) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 70.58%

70.58% Guardians Win Probability: 29.42%

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and RSN

FDSSUN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Jack Leiter

Ryan Pepiot vs. Jack Leiter Records: Rays (31-29), Rangers (29-32)

Rays (31-29), Rangers (29-32) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.73%

61.73% Rangers Win Probability: 38.27%

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC

FDSMW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Cole Ragans

Matthew Liberatore vs. Cole Ragans Records: Cardinals (33-27), Royals (32-29)

Cardinals (33-27), Royals (32-29) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 55.67%

55.67% Royals Win Probability: 44.33%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.