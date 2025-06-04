FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 5

The New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB slate that features a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Braves (27-32), Diamondbacks (29-31)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.30%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Cardinals (33-27), Royals (32-29)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: White Sox (19-42), Tigers (40-22)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -215
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 65.41%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 34.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Blue Jays (31-29), Phillies (37-23)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.10%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 48.90%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 3:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Athletics (23-39), Twins (33-27)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 61.97%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 38.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Zach Eflin
  • Records: Mariners (32-27), Orioles (23-36)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 59.80%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 40.20%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Giants (33-28), Padres (35-24)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 51.31%
  • Giants Win Probability: 48.69%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Dodgers (37-24), Mets (38-23)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 50.01%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 49.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: Pirates (22-39), Astros (33-27)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 56.42%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 43.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Nationals (28-32), Cubs (38-22)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 55.73%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Yankees (37-22), Guardians (32-27)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -260
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 70.58%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 29.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Rays (31-29), Rangers (29-32)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 61.73%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 38.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Cole Ragans
  • Records: Cardinals (33-27), Royals (32-29)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 55.67%
  • Royals Win Probability: 44.33%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup