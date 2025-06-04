Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 5
The New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB slate that features a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Braves (27-32), Diamondbacks (29-31)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.30%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.70%
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Cardinals (33-27), Royals (32-29)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +112
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Casey Mize
- Records: White Sox (19-42), Tigers (40-22)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -215
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 65.41%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.59%
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Blue Jays (31-29), Phillies (37-23)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.10%
- Phillies Win Probability: 48.90%
Minnesota Twins at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 3:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Athletics (23-39), Twins (33-27)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 61.97%
- Athletics Win Probability: 38.03%
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Zach Eflin
- Records: Mariners (32-27), Orioles (23-36)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.80%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.20%
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Giants (33-28), Padres (35-24)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.31%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.69%
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. David Peterson
- Records: Dodgers (37-24), Mets (38-23)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.01%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.99%
Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Pirates (22-39), Astros (33-27)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -162
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.42%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.58%
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Nationals (28-32), Cubs (38-22)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.73%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.27%
Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Yankees (37-22), Guardians (32-27)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -260
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 70.58%
- Guardians Win Probability: 29.42%
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Rays (31-29), Rangers (29-32)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.73%
- Rangers Win Probability: 38.27%
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Cardinals (33-27), Royals (32-29)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 55.67%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.33%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.