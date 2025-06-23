Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 23

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Patrick Corbin

Trevor Rogers vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Orioles (33-44), Rangers (38-40)

Orioles (33-44), Rangers (38-40) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.23%

51.23% Rangers Win Probability: 48.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and YES

FDSOH and YES Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Allan Winans

Nick Lodolo vs. Allan Winans Records: Reds (40-38), Yankees (45-32)

Reds (40-38), Yankees (45-32) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Reds Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.78%

54.78% Yankees Win Probability: 45.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and FDSSO

WPIX and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Paul Blackburn vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Paul Blackburn vs. Spencer Schwellenbach Records: Mets (46-32), Braves (35-41)

Mets (46-32), Braves (35-41) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Mets Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.03%

53.03% Braves Win Probability: 46.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ARID

CHSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Shane Smith vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: White Sox (25-53), Diamondbacks (39-38)

White Sox (25-53), Diamondbacks (39-38) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.02%

56.02% White Sox Win Probability: 43.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet PT

FDSWI and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Chad Patrick vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Brewers (43-35), Pirates (31-48)

Brewers (43-35), Pirates (31-48) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.98%

60.98% Pirates Win Probability: 39.02%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MNNT and ROOT Sports NW

Fox Sports 1, MNNT and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Bryan Woo

Bailey Ober vs. Bryan Woo Records: Twins (37-40), Mariners (39-37)

Twins (37-40), Mariners (39-37) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Twins Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.78%

52.78% Twins Win Probability: 47.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and MARQ

FDSMW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Ben Brown

Matthew Liberatore vs. Ben Brown Records: Cardinals (42-36), Cubs (46-31)

Cardinals (42-36), Cubs (46-31) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.76%

50.76% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and NESN

MLB Network, FDSW and NESN Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Walker Buehler

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Walker Buehler Records: Angels (37-40), Red Sox (40-39)

Angels (37-40), Red Sox (40-39) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Angels Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.29%

51.29% Angels Win Probability: 48.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2

SDPA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Mitchell Parker

Stephen Kolek vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Padres (42-35), Nationals (32-46)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 61.99%

61.99% Nationals Win Probability: 38.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.