MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 23

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Patrick Corbin
  • Records: Orioles (33-44), Rangers (38-40)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 51.23%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 48.77%

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Allan Winans
  • Records: Reds (40-38), Yankees (45-32)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 54.78%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 45.22%

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: WPIX and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Blackburn vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
  • Records: Mets (46-32), Braves (35-41)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 53.03%
  • Braves Win Probability: 46.97%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: White Sox (25-53), Diamondbacks (39-38)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.02%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 43.98%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Brewers (43-35), Pirates (31-48)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 60.98%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 39.02%

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MNNT and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Twins (37-40), Mariners (39-37)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 52.78%
  • Twins Win Probability: 47.22%

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Ben Brown
  • Records: Cardinals (42-36), Cubs (46-31)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 50.76%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 49.24%

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Angels (37-40), Red Sox (40-39)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 51.29%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.71%

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Mitchell Parker
  • Records: Padres (42-35), Nationals (32-46)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 61.99%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 38.01%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

