Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 21

Saturday's MLB lineup features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSDET

MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Sawyer Gipson-Long

Ryan Pepiot vs. Sawyer Gipson-Long Records: Rays (41-34), Tigers (48-28)

Rays (41-34), Tigers (48-28) Rays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.37%

58.37% Tigers Win Probability: 41.63%

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN

YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Zach Eflin

Clarke Schmidt vs. Zach Eflin Records: Yankees (43-31), Orioles (32-42)

Yankees (43-31), Orioles (32-42) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 66.41%

66.41% Orioles Win Probability: 33.59%

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSWI

MNNT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. José Quintana

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. José Quintana Records: Twins (37-37), Brewers (40-35)

Twins (37-37), Brewers (40-35) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.95%

57.95% Brewers Win Probability: 42.05%

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH

FDSMW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Chase Petty

Sonny Gray vs. Chase Petty Records: Cardinals (40-35), Reds (39-36)

Cardinals (40-35), Reds (39-36) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Reds Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.15%

61.15% Reds Win Probability: 38.85%

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and ROOT Sports NW

MARQ and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Emerson Hancock

Cade Horton vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Cubs (45-30), Mariners (38-36)

Cubs (45-30), Mariners (38-36) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.55%

57.55% Mariners Win Probability: 42.45%

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and CHSN

SNET and CHSN Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Aaron Civale

José Berrios vs. Aaron Civale Records: Blue Jays (40-34), White Sox (23-52)

Blue Jays (40-34), White Sox (23-52) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 67.30%

67.30% White Sox Win Probability: 32.70%

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NESN

NBCS-BA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Brayan Bello

Landen Roupp vs. Brayan Bello Records: Giants (42-33), Red Sox (39-37)

Giants (42-33), Red Sox (39-37) Giants Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.47%

55.47% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.53%

Texas Rangers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and RSN

Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and RSN Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Kumar Rocker

Mitch Keller vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Pirates (30-46), Rangers (36-39)

Pirates (30-46), Rangers (36-39) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 52.37%

52.37% Pirates Win Probability: 47.63%

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO

FDSFL and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Grant Holmes

Eury Pérez vs. Grant Holmes Records: Marlins (29-44), Braves (34-39)

Marlins (29-44), Braves (34-39) Braves Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 62.15%

62.15% Marlins Win Probability: 37.85%

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Noah Cameron

Dylan Cease vs. Noah Cameron Records: Padres (40-34), Royals (37-38)

Padres (40-34), Royals (37-38) Padres Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Royals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.86%

57.86% Royals Win Probability: 42.14%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Griffin Canning

Mick Abel vs. Griffin Canning Records: Phillies (45-30), Mets (45-30)

Phillies (45-30), Mets (45-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mets Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.28%

51.28% Phillies Win Probability: 48.72%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Merrill Kelly

Carson Palmquist vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Rockies (17-58), Diamondbacks (37-37)

Rockies (17-58), Diamondbacks (37-37) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 67.66%

67.66% Rockies Win Probability: 32.34%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN

FDSW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Brandon Walter

José Soriano vs. Brandon Walter Records: Angels (36-38), Astros (43-32)

Angels (36-38), Astros (43-32) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.40%

55.40% Angels Win Probability: 44.60%

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG

NBCS-CA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Mitch Spence vs. Luis Ortiz

Mitch Spence vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Athletics (31-46), Guardians (37-36)

Athletics (31-46), Guardians (37-36) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.23%

53.23% Guardians Win Probability: 46.77%

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MASN

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MASN Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Jake Irvin

Dustin May vs. Jake Irvin Records: Dodgers (46-30), Nationals (31-44)

Dodgers (46-30), Nationals (31-44) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 67.44%

67.44% Nationals Win Probability: 32.56%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.