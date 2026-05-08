Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 8

The Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SCHN

CINR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Mike Burrows

Nick Lodolo vs. Mike Burrows Records: Reds (20-18), Astros (15-23)

Reds (20-18), Astros (15-23) Reds Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Astros Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 51.47%

51.47% Astros Win Probability: 48.53%

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Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and COLR

NBCS-PH and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chase Dollander

Jesús Luzardo vs. Chase Dollander Records: Phillies (17-21), Rockies (15-23)

Phillies (17-21), Rockies (15-23) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 78.48%

78.48% Rockies Win Probability: 21.52%

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Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA

MASN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Jacob Lopez

Kyle Bradish vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Orioles (17-21), Athletics (19-18)

Orioles (17-21), Athletics (19-18) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.21%

53.21% Athletics Win Probability: 46.79%

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Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and ABTV

SN1 and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Reid Detmers

Dylan Cease vs. Reid Detmers Records: Blue Jays (16-21), Angels (15-23)

Blue Jays (16-21), Angels (15-23) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.54%

59.54% Angels Win Probability: 40.46%

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Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NATS

MIAM and NATS Probable Pitchers: Robby Snelling vs. Foster Griffin

Robby Snelling vs. Foster Griffin Records: Marlins (17-21), Nationals (18-20)

Marlins (17-21), Nationals (18-20) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 59.53%

59.53% Nationals Win Probability: 40.47%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RAYS

NESN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Jesse Scholtens

Connelly Early vs. Jesse Scholtens Records: Red Sox (16-22), Rays (25-12)

Red Sox (16-22), Rays (25-12) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rays Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 53.88%

53.88% Rays Win Probability: 46.12%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Connor Prielipp

Parker Messick vs. Connor Prielipp Records: Guardians (20-19), Twins (16-22)

Guardians (20-19), Twins (16-22) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 56.91%

56.91% Twins Win Probability: 43.09%

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Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SEAM

CHSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Emerson Hancock

Sean Burke vs. Emerson Hancock Records: White Sox (17-20), Mariners (18-20)

White Sox (17-20), Mariners (18-20) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.54%

57.54% White Sox Win Probability: 42.46%

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New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and YES

BREW and YES Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Max Fried

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Max Fried Records: Brewers (19-16), Yankees (26-12)

Brewers (19-16), Yankees (26-12) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.71%

51.71% Brewers Win Probability: 48.29%

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Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and DSN

ROYL and DSN Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Keider Montero

Kris Bubic vs. Keider Montero Records: Royals (17-21), Tigers (18-20)

Royals (17-21), Tigers (18-20) Royals Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 57.39%

57.39% Tigers Win Probability: 42.61%

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Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and MARQ

CW33 and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Ben Brown

Kumar Rocker vs. Ben Brown Records: Rangers (17-20), Cubs (26-12)

Rangers (17-20), Cubs (26-12) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Rangers Win Probability: 48.94%

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New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and WPIX

ARID and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Nolan McLean

Ryne Nelson vs. Nolan McLean Records: Diamondbacks (17-19), Mets (14-23)

Diamondbacks (17-19), Mets (14-23) Mets Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 57.05%

57.05% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.95%

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St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Michael McGreevy

Griffin Canning vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Padres (22-14), Cardinals (21-15)

Padres (22-14), Cardinals (21-15) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.09%

55.09% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.91%

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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn

SportsNet LA and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Chris Sale

Emmet Sheehan vs. Chris Sale Records: Dodgers (23-14), Braves (26-12)

Dodgers (23-14), Braves (26-12) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.27%

54.27% Braves Win Probability: 45.73%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Robbie Ray vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Giants (14-23), Pirates (21-17)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.18%

53.18% Giants Win Probability: 46.82%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.