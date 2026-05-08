Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 8
The Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Reds (20-18), Astros (15-23)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -132
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 51.47%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.53%
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Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Phillies (17-21), Rockies (15-23)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -220
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 78.48%
- Rockies Win Probability: 21.52%
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Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Orioles (17-21), Athletics (19-18)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.21%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.79%
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Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Blue Jays (16-21), Angels (15-23)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.54%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.46%
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Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Robby Snelling vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: Marlins (17-21), Nationals (18-20)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 59.53%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.47%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Jesse Scholtens
- Records: Red Sox (16-22), Rays (25-12)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 53.88%
- Rays Win Probability: 46.12%
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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Connor Prielipp
- Records: Guardians (20-19), Twins (16-22)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 56.91%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.09%
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Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: White Sox (17-20), Mariners (18-20)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.54%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.46%
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New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Max Fried
- Records: Brewers (19-16), Yankees (26-12)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.71%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.29%
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Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Royals (17-21), Tigers (18-20)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -132
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 57.39%
- Tigers Win Probability: 42.61%
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Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Rangers (17-20), Cubs (26-12)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.06%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.94%
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New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Diamondbacks (17-19), Mets (14-23)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 57.05%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.95%
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St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Padres (22-14), Cardinals (21-15)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.09%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.91%
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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Dodgers (23-14), Braves (26-12)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.27%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.73%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Giants (14-23), Pirates (21-17)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.18%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.82%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.