Mariners vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Braves Game Info

Seattle Mariners (17-19) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-11)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and BravesVsn

Mariners vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | ATL: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | ATL: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 1-2, 4.61 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 4.34 ERA

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (1-2) for the Mariners and Grant Holmes (2-1) for the Braves. Woo and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Woo's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have a 5-2-0 ATS record in Holmes' seven starts that had a set spread. The Braves have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Holmes starts this season.

Mariners vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (57.2%)

Mariners vs Braves Moneyline

The Mariners vs Braves moneyline has Seattle as a -136 favorite, while Atlanta is a +116 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Braves Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +150 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -182.

Mariners vs Braves Over/Under

Mariners versus Braves, on May 6, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (50%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won 12 of 20 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 36 chances this season.

The Mariners are 12-24-0 against the spread in their 36 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Braves have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-3).

The Braves have put together a 25-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 35 hits and an OBP of .367, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 50th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Rodriguez brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Cole Young is batting .258 with a .375 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 20 hits.

Crawford heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .222 with two home runs, nine walks and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 42 hits. He's batting .300 and slugging .664 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Olson brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Drake Baldwin's .392 on-base percentage and .531 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .313.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 18th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has a team-best .561 slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is batting .318 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Mariners vs Braves Head to Head

5/4/2026: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/7/2025: 18-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

18-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/6/2025: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/1/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/30/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/21/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2023: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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