Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (13-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-18)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and CHSN

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-116) | CHW: (-102)

LAA: (-116) | CHW: (-102) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-192) | CHW: -1.5 (+158)

LAA: +1.5 (-192) | CHW: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena (Angels) - 0-3, 3.86 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 2-1, 2.53 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Walbert Urena (0-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Noah Schultz (2-1, 2.53 ERA). Urena's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Urena's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Schultz starts. The White Sox have a 2-1 record in Schultz's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.4%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -102 underdog on the road.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The White Sox are +158 to cover, while the Angels are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels versus White Sox on May 6 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won two of five games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 17-18-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have a 14-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

Chicago is 14-15 (winning 48.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-16-0).

The White Sox have covered 57.6% of their games this season, going 19-14-0 against the spread.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 31 hits and an OBP of .422 this season. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .532.

He ranks 86th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .256 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Schanuel has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles.

Jorge Soler has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Zach Neto has five home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has 30 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .240 and slugging .584.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 104th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Miguel Vargas is hitting .228 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified players, he is 124th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .226 with five doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .344 slugging percentage paces his team.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

5/4/2026: 6-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/29/2026: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/28/2026: 5-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/3/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/2/2025: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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