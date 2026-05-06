Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, versus the San Diego Padres.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (14-21) vs. San Diego Padres (20-14)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Padres.TV

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | SD: (+120)

SF: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Giants) - 0-3, 7.12 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-1, 9.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser (0-3) for the Giants and Matt Waldron (0-1) for the Padres. Houser and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Houser's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Waldron starts, the Padres are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Waldron start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.7%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Francisco is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +120 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and San Francisco is +146 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Padres contest on May 6, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has been listed as a favorite of -142 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 35 chances this season.

The Giants are 15-20-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres are 6-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 19-15-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .739, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season. He has a .316 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 33 hits and an OBP of .359 this season. He's batting .308 and slugging .542.

He is 21st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in the major leagues.

Schmitt has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .272 with a .400 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Matt Chapman has one home run, 12 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has accumulated a .343 on-base percentage and a .402 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Padres. He's batting .262.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 86th in slugging.

Manny Machado has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 133rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .220 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Ramon Laureano's 29 hits lead his team.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

5/4/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/1/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/21/2025: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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