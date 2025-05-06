Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 6

Tuesday's MLB slate includes the San Francisco Giants playing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and CLEG

MASN2 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Edward Lively

Brad Lord vs. Edward Lively Records: Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14)

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and CLEG

MASN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Luis Ortiz

Jake Irvin vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14)

Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 53.61%

53.61% Nationals Win Probability: 46.39%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet LA

FDSFL and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Tony Gonsolin

Cal Quantrill vs. Tony Gonsolin Records: Marlins (13-20), Dodgers (23-11)

Marlins (13-20), Dodgers (23-11) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.79%

59.79% Marlins Win Probability: 40.21%

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RSN

NESN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Lucas Giolito vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Red Sox (18-18), Rangers (17-18)

Red Sox (18-18), Rangers (17-18) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 52.59%

52.59% Rangers Win Probability: 47.41%

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: TBS, YES and SDPA

TBS, YES and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Michael King

Clarke Schmidt vs. Michael King Records: Yankees (19-15), Padres (22-11)

Yankees (19-15), Padres (22-11) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 50.49%

50.49% Padres Win Probability: 49.51%

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

FDSSUN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Zack Wheeler

Drew Rasmussen vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Rays (16-18), Phillies (19-15)

Rays (16-18), Phillies (19-15) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.11%

53.11% Rays Win Probability: 46.89%

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSOH

FDSSO and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Andrew Abbott

Chris Sale vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Braves (15-18), Reds (18-17)

Braves (15-18), Reds (18-17) Braves Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Reds Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 64.36%

64.36% Reds Win Probability: 35.64%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN

FDSKC and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Sean Burke

Seth Lugo vs. Sean Burke Records: Royals (19-16), White Sox (10-24)

Royals (19-16), White Sox (10-24) Royals Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 65.54%

65.54% White Sox Win Probability: 34.46%

Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SCHN

FDSWI and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Hayden Wesneski

Chad Patrick vs. Hayden Wesneski Records: Brewers (17-18), Astros (17-16)

Brewers (17-18), Astros (17-16) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.39%

50.39% Astros Win Probability: 49.61%

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA

MARQ and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Justin Verlander

Colin Rea vs. Justin Verlander Records: Cubs (21-14), Giants (22-13)

Cubs (21-14), Giants (22-13) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Giants Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.70%

61.70% Giants Win Probability: 38.30%

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MASN

MNNT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Cade Povich

Pablo Lopez vs. Cade Povich Records: Twins (15-20), Orioles (13-20)

Twins (15-20), Orioles (13-20) Twins Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.78%

56.78% Orioles Win Probability: 43.22%

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

FDSMW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Paul Skenes

Matthew Liberatore vs. Paul Skenes Records: Cardinals (16-19), Pirates (12-23)

Cardinals (16-19), Pirates (12-23) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 58.11%

58.11% Pirates Win Probability: 41.89%

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET

COLR and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Jackson Jobe

Chase Dollander vs. Jackson Jobe Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)

Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.51%

66.51% Rockies Win Probability: 33.49%

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and SN1

MLB Network, FDSW and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. José Berrios

Tyler Anderson vs. José Berrios Records: Angels (13-20), Blue Jays (16-18)

Angels (13-20), Blue Jays (16-18) Angels Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.44%

51.44% Angels Win Probability: 48.56%

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SNY

MLB Network, ARID and SNY Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. David Peterson

Zac Gallen vs. David Peterson Records: Diamondbacks (18-16), Mets (22-13)

Diamondbacks (18-16), Mets (22-13) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mets Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.57%

53.57% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.43%

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Emerson Hancock

Jeffrey Springs vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Athletics (19-16), Mariners (20-13)

Athletics (19-16), Mariners (20-13) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.94%

54.94% Athletics Win Probability: 45.06%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.