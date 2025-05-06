Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 6
Tuesday's MLB slate includes the San Francisco Giants playing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Luis Ortiz
- Records: Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 53.61%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.39%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Tony Gonsolin
- Records: Marlins (13-20), Dodgers (23-11)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -260
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.79%
- Marlins Win Probability: 40.21%
Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Red Sox (18-18), Rangers (17-18)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 52.59%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.41%
San Diego Padres at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, YES and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Michael King
- Records: Yankees (19-15), Padres (22-11)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -108
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 50.49%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.51%
Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Rays (16-18), Phillies (19-15)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.11%
- Rays Win Probability: 46.89%
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Braves (15-18), Reds (18-17)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -230
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 64.36%
- Reds Win Probability: 35.64%
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Royals (19-16), White Sox (10-24)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -230
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 65.54%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.46%
Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Hayden Wesneski
- Records: Brewers (17-18), Astros (17-16)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.39%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.61%
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Cubs (21-14), Giants (22-13)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -148
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.70%
- Giants Win Probability: 38.30%
Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Twins (15-20), Orioles (13-20)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -164
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.78%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.22%
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Cardinals (16-19), Pirates (12-23)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -124
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 58.11%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.89%
Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Jackson Jobe
- Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.51%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.49%
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. José Berrios
- Records: Angels (13-20), Blue Jays (16-18)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.44%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.56%
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. David Peterson
- Records: Diamondbacks (18-16), Mets (22-13)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.57%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.43%
Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Athletics (19-16), Mariners (20-13)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.94%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.06%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.