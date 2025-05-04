Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 4

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers square off at American Family Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and WPIX

FDSMW and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Blade Tidwell

Erick Fedde vs. Blade Tidwell Records: Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11)

Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 56.01%

56.01% Mets Win Probability: 43.99%

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSKC

MLB Network, MASN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Michael Lorenzen

Kyle Gibson vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Orioles (13-19), Royals (18-16)

Orioles (13-19), Royals (18-16) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 59.03%

59.03% Royals Win Probability: 40.97%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Taj Bradley

Will Warren vs. Taj Bradley Records: Yankees (19-14), Rays (15-18)

Yankees (19-14), Rays (15-18) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rays Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.46%

54.46% Rays Win Probability: 45.54%

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MNNT

MLB Network, NESN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Chris Paddack

Garrett Crochet vs. Chris Paddack Records: Red Sox (18-17), Twins (14-20)

Red Sox (18-17), Twins (14-20) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Twins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.21%

55.21% Twins Win Probability: 44.79%

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

SportsNet PT and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Stephen Kolek

Andrew Heaney vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Pirates (12-22), Padres (21-11)

Pirates (12-22), Padres (21-11) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Padres Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.81%

56.81% Pirates Win Probability: 43.19%

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and CLEG

SNET and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Tanner Bibee

Bowden Francis vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Blue Jays (16-17), Guardians (19-14)

Blue Jays (16-17), Guardians (19-14) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.07%

50.07% Guardians Win Probability: 49.93%

Athletics at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-CA

FDSFL and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. JP Sears

Edward Cabrera vs. JP Sears Records: Marlins (13-19), Athletics (18-16)

Marlins (13-19), Athletics (18-16) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 56.65%

56.65% Marlins Win Probability: 43.35%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:05 p.m. ET

2:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ARID

NBCS-PH and ARID Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Ranger Suarez vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Phillies (19-14), Diamondbacks (17-16)

Phillies (19-14), Diamondbacks (17-16) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.57%

60.57% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.43%

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN

CHSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Lance McCullers

Bryse Wilson vs. Lance McCullers Records: White Sox (9-24), Astros (17-15)

White Sox (9-24), Astros (17-15) Astros Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 61.78%

61.78% White Sox Win Probability: 38.22%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ

FDSWI and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Shota Imanaga

Freddy Peralta vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Brewers (16-18), Cubs (21-13)

Brewers (16-18), Cubs (21-13) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.79%

52.79% Cubs Win Probability: 47.21%

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW

RSN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Evans

Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Evans Records: Rangers (16-18), Mariners (20-12)

Rangers (16-18), Mariners (20-12) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.20%

54.20% Mariners Win Probability: 45.80%

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. German Marquez

Logan Webb vs. German Marquez Records: Giants (21-13), Rockies (6-27)

Giants (21-13), Rockies (6-27) Giants Moneyline Odds: -360

-360 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +290

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 70.08%

70.08% Rockies Win Probability: 29.92%

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSDET

FDSW and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Reese Olson

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Reese Olson Records: Angels (13-19), Tigers (21-13)

Angels (13-19), Tigers (21-13) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Angels Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.90%

62.90% Angels Win Probability: 37.10%

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MASN2

FDSOH and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Nicholas Martínez vs. MacKenzie Gore

Nicholas Martínez vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Reds (18-16), Nationals (15-19)

Reds (18-16), Nationals (15-19) Reds Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.59%

58.59% Nationals Win Probability: 41.41%

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:15 p.m. ET

6:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SNY

FDSMW and SNY Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Tylor Megill

Andre Pallante vs. Tylor Megill Records: Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11)

Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11) Mets Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.46%

56.46% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.54%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Dustin May

Bryce Elder vs. Dustin May Records: Braves (14-18), Dodgers (23-10)

Braves (14-18), Dodgers (23-10) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Braves Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.94%

56.94% Braves Win Probability: 43.06%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.