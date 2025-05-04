Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 4
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers square off at American Family Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Blade Tidwell
- Records: Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 56.01%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.99%
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Orioles (13-19), Royals (18-16)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 59.03%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.97%
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Yankees (19-14), Rays (15-18)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.46%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.54%
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Red Sox (18-17), Twins (14-20)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -215
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.21%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.79%
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Pirates (12-22), Padres (21-11)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.81%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.19%
Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Blue Jays (16-17), Guardians (19-14)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.07%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.93%
Athletics at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. JP Sears
- Records: Marlins (13-19), Athletics (18-16)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -134
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 56.65%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.35%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Phillies (19-14), Diamondbacks (17-16)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.57%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.43%
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: White Sox (9-24), Astros (17-15)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -215
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 61.78%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.22%
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Brewers (16-18), Cubs (21-13)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.79%
- Cubs Win Probability: 47.21%
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Evans
- Records: Rangers (16-18), Mariners (20-12)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.20%
- Mariners Win Probability: 45.80%
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. German Marquez
- Records: Giants (21-13), Rockies (6-27)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -360
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +290
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 70.08%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.92%
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Reese Olson
- Records: Angels (13-19), Tigers (21-13)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.90%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.10%
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Nicholas Martínez vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Reds (18-16), Nationals (15-19)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.59%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.41%
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Tylor Megill
- Records: Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -144
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.46%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.54%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Dustin May
- Records: Braves (14-18), Dodgers (23-10)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.94%
- Braves Win Probability: 43.06%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.