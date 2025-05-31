Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 31

Saturday's MLB slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSOH

MLB Network, MARQ and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz vs. Nick Lodolo

Drew Pomeranz vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Cubs (35-22), Reds (29-29)

Cubs (35-22), Reds (29-29) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.12%

55.12% Reds Win Probability: 44.88%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA

SNET and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: vs. Gunnar Hoglund

vs. Gunnar Hoglund Records: Blue Jays (28-28), Athletics (23-34)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.36%

57.36% Athletics Win Probability: 42.64%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSMW

RSN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Sonny Gray

Patrick Corbin vs. Sonny Gray Records: Rangers (27-30), Cardinals (32-24)

Rangers (27-30), Cardinals (32-24) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.55%

61.55% Rangers Win Probability: 38.45%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and CHSN

MASN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Davis Martin

Dean Kremer vs. Davis Martin Records: Orioles (20-36), White Sox (18-39)

Orioles (20-36), White Sox (18-39) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 58.33%

58.33% White Sox Win Probability: 41.67%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH and FDSWI

Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chad Patrick

Jesús Luzardo vs. Chad Patrick Records: Phillies (36-20), Brewers (29-28)

Phillies (36-20), Brewers (29-28) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.50%

59.50% Brewers Win Probability: 40.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSW

CLEG and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Kyle Hendricks

Slade Cecconi vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Guardians (30-25), Angels (25-30)

Guardians (30-25), Angels (25-30) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 62.82%

62.82% Angels Win Probability: 37.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN

SCHN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Zack Littell

Colton Gordon vs. Zack Littell Records: Astros (30-26), Rays (29-27)

Astros (30-26), Rays (29-27) Astros Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.42%

54.42% Rays Win Probability: 45.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and NESN

FDSSO and NESN Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Walker Buehler

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Walker Buehler Records: Braves (26-29), Red Sox (27-31)

Braves (26-29), Red Sox (27-31) Braves Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 60.99%

60.99% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET

FDSKC and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Tarik Skubal

Michael Wacha vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Royals (30-27), Tigers (37-20)

Royals (30-27), Tigers (37-20) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Royals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.19%

60.19% Royals Win Probability: 39.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and COLR

WPIX and COLR Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Antonio Senzatela

Kodai Senga vs. Antonio Senzatela Records: Mets (34-22), Rockies (9-47)

Mets (34-22), Rockies (9-47) Mets Moneyline Odds: -405

-405 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +320

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 74.11%

74.11% Rockies Win Probability: 25.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-BA

FDSFL and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Robbie Ray

Edward Cabrera vs. Robbie Ray Records: Marlins (22-32), Giants (31-25)

Marlins (22-32), Giants (31-25) Giants Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.56%

57.56% Marlins Win Probability: 42.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Will Warren

Landon Knack vs. Will Warren Records: Dodgers (34-22), Yankees (35-20)

Dodgers (34-22), Yankees (35-20) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.71%

52.71% Dodgers Win Probability: 47.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Bailey Ober

Bryce Miller vs. Bailey Ober Records: Mariners (30-25), Twins (30-25)

Mariners (30-25), Twins (30-25) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.38%

54.38% Twins Win Probability: 45.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT

SDPA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Bailey Falter

Dylan Cease vs. Bailey Falter Records: Padres (31-23), Pirates (21-36)

Padres (31-23), Pirates (21-36) Padres Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 64.08%

64.08% Pirates Win Probability: 35.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ARID and MASN2

Fox Sports 1, ARID and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Mike Soroka

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Mike Soroka Records: Diamondbacks (27-29), Nationals (26-30)

Diamondbacks (27-29), Nationals (26-30) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 72.10%

72.10% Nationals Win Probability: 27.90%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.