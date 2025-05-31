Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 31
Saturday's MLB slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Cubs (35-22), Reds (29-29)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.12%
- Reds Win Probability: 44.88%
Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Gunnar Hoglund
- Records: Blue Jays (28-28), Athletics (23-34)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.36%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.64%
St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Rangers (27-30), Cardinals (32-24)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.55%
- Rangers Win Probability: 38.45%
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Orioles (20-36), White Sox (18-39)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -188
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 58.33%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.67%
Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Phillies (36-20), Brewers (29-28)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.50%
- Brewers Win Probability: 40.50%
Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Guardians (30-25), Angels (25-30)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -172
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 62.82%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.18%
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Astros (30-26), Rays (29-27)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.42%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.58%
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Braves (26-29), Red Sox (27-31)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -178
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 60.99%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.01%
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Royals (30-27), Tigers (37-20)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.19%
- Royals Win Probability: 39.81%
Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Antonio Senzatela
- Records: Mets (34-22), Rockies (9-47)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -405
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +320
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 74.11%
- Rockies Win Probability: 25.89%
San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Marlins (22-32), Giants (31-25)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -166
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.56%
- Marlins Win Probability: 42.44%
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Will Warren
- Records: Dodgers (34-22), Yankees (35-20)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.71%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 47.29%
Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Mariners (30-25), Twins (30-25)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.38%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.62%
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Padres (31-23), Pirates (21-36)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -235
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 64.08%
- Pirates Win Probability: 35.92%
Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ARID and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Diamondbacks (27-29), Nationals (26-30)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -200
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 72.10%
- Nationals Win Probability: 27.90%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.