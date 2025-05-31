FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 31

Saturday's MLB slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Cubs (35-22), Reds (29-29)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 55.12%
  • Reds Win Probability: 44.88%

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Gunnar Hoglund
  • Records: Blue Jays (28-28), Athletics (23-34)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.36%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 42.64%

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Rangers (27-30), Cardinals (32-24)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 61.55%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 38.45%

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Orioles (20-36), White Sox (18-39)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -188
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 58.33%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 41.67%

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chad Patrick
  • Records: Phillies (36-20), Brewers (29-28)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 59.50%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 40.50%

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Kyle Hendricks
  • Records: Guardians (30-25), Angels (25-30)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 62.82%
  • Angels Win Probability: 37.18%

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Astros (30-26), Rays (29-27)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 54.42%
  • Rays Win Probability: 45.58%

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Braves (26-29), Red Sox (27-31)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 60.99%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 39.01%

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Tarik Skubal
  • Records: Royals (30-27), Tigers (37-20)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 60.19%
  • Royals Win Probability: 39.81%

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: WPIX and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Antonio Senzatela
  • Records: Mets (34-22), Rockies (9-47)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -405
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +320

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 74.11%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 25.89%

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Marlins (22-32), Giants (31-25)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 57.56%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 42.44%

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Dodgers (34-22), Yankees (35-20)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.71%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 47.29%

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Mariners (30-25), Twins (30-25)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 54.38%
  • Twins Win Probability: 45.62%

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Bailey Falter
  • Records: Padres (31-23), Pirates (21-36)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -235
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 64.08%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 35.92%

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ARID and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Mike Soroka
  • Records: Diamondbacks (27-29), Nationals (26-30)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 72.10%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 27.90%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

