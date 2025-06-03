FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet 6/3/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With today being Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 3rd, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games, including a Twins-Athletics matchup at 10:05pm ET. With a slate-high 10-run over/under, there are several sluggers who could go yard on Dinger Tuesday.

For the visitors, Byron Buxton leads the way with 10 home runs, while Trevor Larnach has blasted 8 homers.

On the Athletics' side, Brent Rooker (13 home runs), Tyler Soderstrom (12), and Shea Langeliers (10) have already reached double-digit dingers.

Twins-Athletics home run odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Byron Buxton +320 Brent Rooker +330 Shea Langeliers +400 Tyler Soderstrom +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 3rd, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 6/3/25

Here are the MLB games being played on June 3rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins -1.5 (+125) +146 -174 8.5 Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5 (+132) +132 -156 7.5 Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals +1.5 (-128) -154 +130 9.5 Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees -1.5 (+104) +168 -200 8 Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-140) -142 +120 9 Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+146) +116 -134 9.5 Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds -1.5 (+164) +110 -130 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

