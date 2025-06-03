3 Best Bets for the French Open Quarterfinals at Roland Garros on Day 11

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We're into the second week, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for all the matches in the coming days.

Let's see which quarterfinals matches could have the most betting value on Wednesday.

Madison Keys vs. Coco Gauff

Wednesday's day session gets going with an all-American clash between Madison Keys and Coco Gauff. Keys has dropped only one set through four rounds while Gauff has won all her matches in straight sets.

Of the two players, Gauff is coming off the better 2025 clay season. In the lead-up to Roland Garros, Coco amassed an 11-3 record on clay while reaching the finals at both Madrid and Rome. Although Keys did reach the quarters in Madrid, she entered Paris with just a 5-3 record on the surface.

Historically, Gauff also has the more consistent track record here. This will be her fifth straight French Open quarterfinal, and she advanced to the final in 2022 and the semis in 2024. Keys' best French Open results came in 2018 (semifinals) and 2019 (quarterfinals), but this is her first time reaching the quarters again since that stretch.

Despite all this, there are reasons to like Keys' chances of making things difficult for Gauff. While Coco has Tennis Abstract's third-best clay Elo rating, Madison is no slouch with the ninth-best mark. Keys also leads their head-to-head 3-2 and has won the two most recent meetings, which includes defeating Gauff on clay at 2024 Madrid. Keys should also have renewed confidence in majors after taking home her first Grand Slam title earlier this year in Australia.

Massey Ratings even gives a slight nod for Keys to snag the victory, projecting a 52% win probability. With all this in mind, I like backing her to cover the game spread, and there could be value in her +168 odds to win straight up.

Alexander Zverv vs. Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic came into the tournament with questions about their form, yet here they are in the quarterfinals in what should be a fantastic -- and likely lengthy -- night session match to close Day 11.

The once-invincible Djokovic is still frightening when he's at his best, but going back to last season, his body has struggled to hold up at times in Grand Slams, and he was forced to retire due to injury the last time these two faced each other at the 2025 Australian Open. However, Novak has enjoyed a largely uneventful run to these quarterfinals, as he hasn't dropped a set yet and just one match has exceeded three hours.

Due to limited clay reps this year, Djokovic made the unconventional choice of playing in a low-level tournament (Geneva) the week prior to the French Open -- something top players typically don't do. However, it looks like the decision has paid off, as he would ultimately win that event and has now won eight straight clay matches.

Zverev tried to a similar strategy by entering Hamburg right before Roland Garros, but he would crash out in his second match due in part to an illness. Despite that, he was still 14-6 on clay entering Paris, and he's similarly righted the ship by dropping just one set through four rounds. He also benefited from his opponent retiring in the fourth round, so he'll be well-rested on Wednesday.

With what should be a healthy Djokovic, the history between these two points to a four-to-five set match. Dating back to 2021, the two have played six full matches, and both players have won a set in five of them. In the two Grand Slam meetings across that sample (2021 Australian Open and US Open), the two combined for 44 and 46 total match games. A similar result should be in the cards again.

As for the victor, Djokovic leads the head-to-head 8-5, and he's third in Tennis Abstract's clay rankings while Zverev is fifth. Massey Ratings favors Djokovic with a 68% win probability. In what's being priced as a toss-up, the value arguably lies on Novak's side.

Given the likelihood that Zverev wins at least one set, Novak Djokovic wins the match and both players win a set (+194) is another potential angle.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

