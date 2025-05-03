Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 3

The Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and FDSSUN

MLB Network, YES and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Zack Littell

Clarke Schmidt vs. Zack Littell Records: Yankees (19-13), Rays (14-18)

Yankees (19-13), Rays (14-18) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rays Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.55%

54.55% Rays Win Probability: 45.45%

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN

CHSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Hunter Brown

Davis Martin vs. Hunter Brown Records: White Sox (9-23), Astros (16-15)

White Sox (9-23), Astros (16-15) Astros Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 66.42%

66.42% White Sox Win Probability: 33.58%

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SNY

FDSMW and SNY Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Tylor Megill

Erick Fedde vs. Tylor Megill Records: Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11)

Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11) Mets Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.85%

55.85% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.15%

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and CLEG

SN1 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Gavin Williams

Kevin Gausman vs. Gavin Williams Records: Blue Jays (16-16), Guardians (18-14)

Blue Jays (16-16), Guardians (18-14) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.04%

52.04% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.96%

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

SportsNet PT and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Randy Vasquez

Bailey Falter vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Pirates (12-21), Padres (20-11)

Pirates (12-21), Padres (20-11) Padres Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 60.21%

60.21% Pirates Win Probability: 39.79%

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Bradley Blalock

Jordan Hicks vs. Bradley Blalock Records: Giants (20-13), Rockies (6-26)

Giants (20-13), Rockies (6-26) Giants Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 65.09%

65.09% Rockies Win Probability: 34.91%

Athletics at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-CA

FDSFL and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Osvaldo Bido

Max Meyer vs. Osvaldo Bido Records: Marlins (12-19), Athletics (18-15)

Marlins (12-19), Athletics (18-15) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.32%

50.32% Marlins Win Probability: 49.68%

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NESN and MNNT

Fox Sports 1, NESN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Bailey Ober

Hunter Dobbins vs. Bailey Ober Records: Red Sox (18-16), Twins (13-20)

Red Sox (18-16), Twins (13-20) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Twins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.78%

54.78% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.22%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ARID

NBCS-PH and ARID Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Aaron Nola vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Phillies (18-14), Diamondbacks (17-15)

Phillies (18-14), Diamondbacks (17-15) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.50%

50.50% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.50%

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MASN

FDSOH and MASN Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Trevor Williams

Nick Lodolo vs. Trevor Williams Records: Reds (18-15), Nationals (14-19)

Reds (18-15), Nationals (14-19) Reds Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 56.18%

56.18% Nationals Win Probability: 43.82%

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW

RSN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Luis Castillo

Patrick Corbin vs. Luis Castillo Records: Rangers (16-17), Mariners (19-12)

Rangers (16-17), Mariners (19-12) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.28%

60.28% Rangers Win Probability: 39.72%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ

FDSWI and MARQ Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Jameson Taillon

José Quintana vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Brewers (16-17), Cubs (20-13)

Brewers (16-17), Cubs (20-13) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.62%

52.62% Cubs Win Probability: 47.38%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Roki Sasaki

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Braves (14-17), Dodgers (22-10)

Braves (14-17), Dodgers (22-10) Braves Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.46%

53.46% Dodgers Win Probability: 46.54%

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Kris Bubic

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Kris Bubic Records: Orioles (13-18), Royals (17-16)

Orioles (13-18), Royals (17-16) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Royals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 61.88%

61.88% Orioles Win Probability: 38.12%

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and FDSDET

MLB Network, FDSW and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Jack Flaherty

Kyle Hendricks vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Angels (12-19), Tigers (21-12)

Angels (12-19), Tigers (21-12) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Angels Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 63.68%

63.68% Angels Win Probability: 36.32%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.