Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 3
The Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Yankees (19-13), Rays (14-18)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.55%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.45%
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: White Sox (9-23), Astros (16-15)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -250
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 66.42%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.58%
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Tylor Megill
- Records: Cardinals (14-19), Mets (22-11)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -146
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.85%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.15%
Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Blue Jays (16-16), Guardians (18-14)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.04%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.96%
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Pirates (12-21), Padres (20-11)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -120
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 60.21%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.79%
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Bradley Blalock
- Records: Giants (20-13), Rockies (6-26)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -290
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 65.09%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.91%
Athletics at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Osvaldo Bido
- Records: Marlins (12-19), Athletics (18-15)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.32%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.68%
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NESN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Red Sox (18-16), Twins (13-20)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.78%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.22%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Phillies (18-14), Diamondbacks (17-15)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.50%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.50%
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Trevor Williams
- Records: Reds (18-15), Nationals (14-19)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -180
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 56.18%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.82%
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Rangers (16-17), Mariners (19-12)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.28%
- Rangers Win Probability: 39.72%
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Brewers (16-17), Cubs (20-13)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.62%
- Cubs Win Probability: 47.38%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Braves (14-17), Dodgers (22-10)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.46%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 46.54%
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Orioles (13-18), Royals (17-16)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 61.88%
- Orioles Win Probability: 38.12%
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Angels (12-19), Tigers (21-12)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 63.68%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.32%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.