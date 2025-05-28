Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 28
Wednesday's MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Pablo Lopez
- Records: Rays (27-26), Twins (29-24)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 51.43%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.57%
San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Tigers (36-20), Giants (31-24)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.69%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.31%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Guardians (29-24), Dodgers (33-21)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.74%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.26%
Boston Red Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Brewers (27-28), Red Sox (27-29)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.32%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.68%
Chicago White Sox at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Mets (33-21), White Sox (17-37)
Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Astros (28-25), Athletics (23-31)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.50%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.50%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Diamondbacks (27-27), Pirates (19-36)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.20%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.80%
Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Padres (30-22), Marlins (21-31)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -164
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 62.81%
- Marlins Win Probability: 37.19%
St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Orioles (19-34), Cardinals (30-24)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.49%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.51%
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
- Records: Phillies (34-19), Braves (25-27)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 64.32%
- Braves Win Probability: 35.68%
Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Royals (29-26), Reds (27-28)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.47%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.53%
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Tanner Gordon
- Records: Cubs (33-21), Rockies (9-45)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -350
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 68.89%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.11%
Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Rangers (26-29), Blue Jays (26-27)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.62%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.38%
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Clarke Schmidt
- Records: Angels (25-28), Yankees (33-20)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.25%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.75%
Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Trevor Williams
- Records: Mariners (29-23), Nationals (24-29)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.10%
- Nationals Win Probability: 37.90%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.