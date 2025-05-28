Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 28

Wednesday's MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and MNNT

FDSSUN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Pablo Lopez

Drew Rasmussen vs. Pablo Lopez Records: Rays (27-26), Twins (29-24)

Rays (27-26), Twins (29-24) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Twins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 51.43%

51.43% Rays Win Probability: 48.57%

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-BA

FDSDET and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Landen Roupp

Jackson Jobe vs. Landen Roupp Records: Tigers (36-20), Giants (31-24)

Tigers (36-20), Giants (31-24) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Giants Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.69%

51.69% Tigers Win Probability: 48.31%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, CLEG and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Clayton Kershaw

Slade Cecconi vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Guardians (29-24), Dodgers (33-21)

Guardians (29-24), Dodgers (33-21) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.74%

56.74% Guardians Win Probability: 43.26%

Boston Red Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and NESN

MLB Network, FDSWI and NESN Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Brayan Bello

Freddy Peralta vs. Brayan Bello Records: Brewers (27-28), Red Sox (27-29)

Brewers (27-28), Red Sox (27-29) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.32%

55.32% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.68%

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CHSN

SNY and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Shane Smith

Griffin Canning vs. Shane Smith Records: Mets (33-21), White Sox (17-37)

Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Luis Severino

Lance McCullers vs. Luis Severino Records: Astros (28-25), Athletics (23-31)

Astros (28-25), Athletics (23-31) Astros Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.50%

55.50% Athletics Win Probability: 44.50%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT

ARID and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Paul Skenes

Zac Gallen vs. Paul Skenes Records: Diamondbacks (27-27), Pirates (19-36)

Diamondbacks (27-27), Pirates (19-36) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.20%

58.20% Pirates Win Probability: 41.80%

Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSFL

SDPA and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Sandy Alcantara

Kyle Hart vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Padres (30-22), Marlins (21-31)

Padres (30-22), Marlins (21-31) Padres Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 62.81%

62.81% Marlins Win Probability: 37.19%

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSMW

MLB Network, MASN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Miles Mikolas

Cade Povich vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Orioles (19-34), Cardinals (30-24)

Orioles (19-34), Cardinals (30-24) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.49%

51.49% Orioles Win Probability: 48.51%

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Zack Wheeler vs. AJ Smith-Shawver Records: Phillies (34-19), Braves (25-27)

Phillies (34-19), Braves (25-27) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Braves Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 64.32%

64.32% Braves Win Probability: 35.68%

Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSOH

FDSKC and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Hunter Greene

Noah Cameron vs. Hunter Greene Records: Royals (29-26), Reds (27-28)

Royals (29-26), Reds (27-28) Reds Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.47%

58.47% Royals Win Probability: 41.53%

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and COLR

MARQ and COLR Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Tanner Gordon

Matthew Boyd vs. Tanner Gordon Records: Cubs (33-21), Rockies (9-45)

Cubs (33-21), Rockies (9-45) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -350

-350 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 68.89%

68.89% Rockies Win Probability: 31.11%

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SN1

RSN and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Eric Lauer

Tyler Mahle vs. Eric Lauer Records: Rangers (26-29), Blue Jays (26-27)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.62%

54.62% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.38%

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and YES

FDSW and YES Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Clarke Schmidt

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Clarke Schmidt Records: Angels (25-28), Yankees (33-20)

Angels (25-28), Yankees (33-20) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.25%

62.25% Angels Win Probability: 37.75%

Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

ROOT Sports NW and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Trevor Williams

George Kirby vs. Trevor Williams Records: Mariners (29-23), Nationals (24-29)

Mariners (29-23), Nationals (24-29) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.10%

62.10% Nationals Win Probability: 37.90%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.