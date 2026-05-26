Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 26
The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Guardians (32-24), Nationals (28-27)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 59.46%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.54%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Orioles (24-30), Rays (34-17)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.34%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.66%
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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jordan Wicks
- Records: Pirates (28-26), Cubs (29-25)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.64%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.36%
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Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Tigers (21-33), Angels (20-34)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.72%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.28%
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Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: TBS and NESN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Red Sox (22-30), Braves (36-18)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.27%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.73%
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Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Braydon Fisher vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Blue Jays (25-29), Marlins (26-29)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -136
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.63%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.37%
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Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Mets (22-32), Reds (28-25)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.33%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.67%
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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: White Sox (27-26), Twins (26-28)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.82%
- White Sox Win Probability: 43.18%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Brewers (31-20), Cardinals (29-23)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.87%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 38.13%
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New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Royals (22-32), Yankees (32-22)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -205
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.15%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.85%
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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Jason Alexander
- Records: Rangers (24-29), Astros (24-31)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.77%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.23%
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Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Padres (31-22), Phillies (27-27)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.64%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.36%
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Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Athletics (27-26), Mariners (25-29)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.46%
- Mariners Win Probability: 47.54%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Giants (22-32), Diamondbacks (29-24)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.52%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.48%
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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Dodgers (34-20), Rockies (20-35)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -235
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 70.93%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.07%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.