Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 26

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NATS

CLEG and NATS Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Cade Cavalli

Joey Cantillo vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Guardians (32-24), Nationals (28-27)

Guardians (32-24), Nationals (28-27) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 59.46%

59.46% Nationals Win Probability: 40.54%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and RAYS

MASN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Griffin Jax

Shane Baz vs. Griffin Jax Records: Orioles (24-30), Rays (34-17)

Orioles (24-30), Rays (34-17) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Rays Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.34%

54.34% Orioles Win Probability: 45.66%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jordan Wicks

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jordan Wicks Records: Pirates (28-26), Cubs (29-25)

Pirates (28-26), Cubs (29-25) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.64%

51.64% Cubs Win Probability: 48.36%

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Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and ABTV

DSN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Keider Montero vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Tigers (21-33), Angels (20-34)

Tigers (21-33), Angels (20-34) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.72%

61.72% Angels Win Probability: 38.28%

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Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: TBS and NESN and BravesVsn

TBS and NESN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Spencer Strider

Ranger Suarez vs. Spencer Strider Records: Red Sox (22-30), Braves (36-18)

Red Sox (22-30), Braves (36-18) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Braves Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.27%

52.27% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.73%

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Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and MIAM

SN1 and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Braydon Fisher vs. Sandy Alcantara

Braydon Fisher vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Blue Jays (25-29), Marlins (26-29)

Blue Jays (25-29), Marlins (26-29) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.63%

50.63% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.37%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CINR

SNY and CINR Probable Pitchers: vs. Chase Burns

vs. Chase Burns Records: Mets (22-32), Reds (28-25)

Mets (22-32), Reds (28-25) Reds Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mets Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.33%

52.33% Mets Win Probability: 47.67%

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT

CHSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Joe Ryan

Sean Burke vs. Joe Ryan Records: White Sox (27-26), Twins (26-28)

White Sox (27-26), Twins (26-28) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.82%

56.82% White Sox Win Probability: 43.18%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CARD

BREW and CARD Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Michael McGreevy

Kyle Harrison vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Brewers (31-20), Cardinals (29-23)

Brewers (31-20), Cardinals (29-23) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.87%

61.87% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.13%

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New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and YES

ROYL and YES Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Cam Schlittler

Bailey Falter vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Royals (22-32), Yankees (32-22)

Royals (22-32), Yankees (32-22) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Royals Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.15%

58.15% Royals Win Probability: 41.85%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SCHN

RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Jason Alexander

Jack Leiter vs. Jason Alexander Records: Rangers (24-29), Astros (24-31)

Rangers (24-29), Astros (24-31) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Astros Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.77%

55.77% Astros Win Probability: 44.23%

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Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH

SDPA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Aaron Nola

Randy Vasquez vs. Aaron Nola Records: Padres (31-22), Phillies (27-27)

Padres (31-22), Phillies (27-27) Padres Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.64%

50.64% Padres Win Probability: 49.36%

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Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SEAM

NBCS-CA and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Emerson Hancock

Luis Severino vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Athletics (27-26), Mariners (25-29)

Athletics (27-26), Mariners (25-29) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.46%

52.46% Mariners Win Probability: 47.54%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID

NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Tyler Mahle vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Giants (22-32), Diamondbacks (29-24)

Giants (22-32), Diamondbacks (29-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.52%

51.52% Giants Win Probability: 48.48%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland

Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Dodgers (34-20), Rockies (20-35)

Dodgers (34-20), Rockies (20-35) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 70.93%

70.93% Rockies Win Probability: 29.07%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.