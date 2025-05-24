FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 24

The MLB slate on Saturday is sure to please. The matchups include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets at Citi Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Zach Eflin
  • Records: Red Sox (26-26), Orioles (16-33)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Twins (27-22), Royals (28-23)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 52.26%
  • Royals Win Probability: 47.74%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Cardinals (27-23), Diamondbacks (26-24)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 54.05%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.95%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Quinn Priester
  • Records: Pirates (17-34), Brewers (25-26)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.51%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 49.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Kyle Harrison
  • Records: Nationals (23-27), Giants (29-21)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 50.84%
  • Giants Win Probability: 49.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Michael King
  • Records: Braves (24-25), Padres (27-21)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 54.80%
  • Braves Win Probability: 45.20%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Astros (26-24), Mariners (28-21)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 54.13%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 45.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: White Sox (15-35), Rangers (25-26)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 50.60%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 49.40%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Rockies (8-42), Yankees (30-19)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -319
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 72.29%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 27.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Reds (25-26), Cubs (30-20)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 51.80%
  • Reds Win Probability: 48.20%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NESN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs.
  • Records: Red Sox (26-26), Orioles (16-33)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Rays (23-26), Blue Jays (25-24)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 53.82%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Luis Ortiz
  • Records: Tigers (33-18), Guardians (27-22)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 58.18%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 41.82%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Tony Gonsolin
  • Records: Mets (30-20), Dodgers (31-19)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 55.56%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 44.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Athletics (22-29), Phillies (32-18)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 59.78%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 40.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Cal Quantrill
  • Records: Angels (24-25), Marlins (19-29)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 57.70%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 42.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup