Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 24
The MLB slate on Saturday is sure to please. The matchups include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets at Citi Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Zach Eflin
- Records: Red Sox (26-26), Orioles (16-33)
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Twins (27-22), Royals (28-23)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -122
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.26%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.74%
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Cardinals (27-23), Diamondbacks (26-24)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.05%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.95%
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Pirates (17-34), Brewers (25-26)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -110
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.51%
- Pirates Win Probability: 49.49%
San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Nationals (23-27), Giants (29-21)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -136
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.84%
- Giants Win Probability: 49.16%
San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Michael King
- Records: Braves (24-25), Padres (27-21)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -122
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.80%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.20%
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Astros (26-24), Mariners (28-21)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.13%
- Mariners Win Probability: 45.87%
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: White Sox (15-35), Rangers (25-26)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.60%
- White Sox Win Probability: 49.40%
New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Max Fried
- Records: Rockies (8-42), Yankees (30-19)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -319
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 72.29%
- Rockies Win Probability: 27.71%
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Reds (25-26), Cubs (30-20)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.80%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.20%
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs.
- Records: Red Sox (26-26), Orioles (16-33)
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. José Berrios
- Records: Rays (23-26), Blue Jays (25-24)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 53.82%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.18%
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Luis Ortiz
- Records: Tigers (33-18), Guardians (27-22)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 58.18%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.82%
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Tony Gonsolin
- Records: Mets (30-20), Dodgers (31-19)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -122
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.56%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 44.44%
Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Athletics (22-29), Phillies (32-18)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.78%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.22%
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Angels (24-25), Marlins (19-29)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -168
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 57.70%
- Marlins Win Probability: 42.30%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.