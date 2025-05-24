Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 24

The MLB slate on Saturday is sure to please. The matchups include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets at Citi Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN

MLB Network, NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: vs. Zach Eflin

vs. Zach Eflin Records: Red Sox (26-26), Orioles (16-33)

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC

MNNT and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Michael Wacha

Zebby Matthews vs. Michael Wacha Records: Twins (27-22), Royals (28-23)

Twins (27-22), Royals (28-23) Twins Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.26%

52.26% Royals Win Probability: 47.74%

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and ARID

FDSMW and ARID Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Merrill Kelly

Matthew Liberatore vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Cardinals (27-23), Diamondbacks (26-24)

Cardinals (27-23), Diamondbacks (26-24) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.05%

54.05% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.95%

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

SportsNet PT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Quinn Priester

Mitch Keller vs. Quinn Priester Records: Pirates (17-34), Brewers (25-26)

Pirates (17-34), Brewers (25-26) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.51%

50.51% Pirates Win Probability: 49.49%

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-BA

MASN2 and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Kyle Harrison

Jake Irvin vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Nationals (23-27), Giants (29-21)

Nationals (23-27), Giants (29-21) Giants Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.84%

50.84% Giants Win Probability: 49.16%

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SDPA

FDSSO and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Michael King

Grant Holmes vs. Michael King Records: Braves (24-25), Padres (27-21)

Braves (24-25), Padres (27-21) Padres Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Braves Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.80%

54.80% Braves Win Probability: 45.20%

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

SCHN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Bryan Woo

Framber Valdez vs. Bryan Woo Records: Astros (26-24), Mariners (28-21)

Astros (26-24), Mariners (28-21) Astros Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.13%

54.13% Mariners Win Probability: 45.87%

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and RSN

CHSN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Leiter

Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Leiter Records: White Sox (15-35), Rangers (25-26)

White Sox (15-35), Rangers (25-26) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.60%

50.60% White Sox Win Probability: 49.40%

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and YES

COLR and YES Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Max Fried

Kyle Freeland vs. Max Fried Records: Rockies (8-42), Yankees (30-19)

Rockies (8-42), Yankees (30-19) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -319

-319 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 72.29%

72.29% Rockies Win Probability: 27.71%

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MARQ

FDSOH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Colin Rea

Andrew Abbott vs. Colin Rea Records: Reds (25-26), Cubs (30-20)

Reds (25-26), Cubs (30-20) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.80%

51.80% Reds Win Probability: 48.20%

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NESN and MASN

Fox Sports 1, NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs.

Hunter Dobbins vs. Records: Red Sox (26-26), Orioles (16-33)

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SN1

FDSSUN and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. José Berrios

Shane Baz vs. José Berrios Records: Rays (23-26), Blue Jays (25-24)

Rays (23-26), Blue Jays (25-24) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 53.82%

53.82% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.18%

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Luis Ortiz

Casey Mize vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Tigers (33-18), Guardians (27-22)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 58.18%

58.18% Guardians Win Probability: 41.82%

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Tony Gonsolin

David Peterson vs. Tony Gonsolin Records: Mets (30-20), Dodgers (31-19)

Mets (30-20), Dodgers (31-19) Mets Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.56%

55.56% Dodgers Win Probability: 44.44%

Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Athletics (22-29), Phillies (32-18)

Athletics (22-29), Phillies (32-18) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.78%

59.78% Athletics Win Probability: 40.22%

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSFL

FDSW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Cal Quantrill

José Soriano vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Angels (24-25), Marlins (19-29)

Angels (24-25), Marlins (19-29) Angels Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 57.70%

57.70% Marlins Win Probability: 42.30%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.