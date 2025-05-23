FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 23

In a Friday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Cade Povich
  • Records: Red Sox (25-26), Orioles (16-32)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.62%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 49.38%

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Reds (25-26), Cubs (30-20)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 51.32%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 48.68%

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Pirates (17-33), Brewers (24-26)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 55.83%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 44.17%

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Landen Roupp
  • Records: Nationals (22-27), Giants (29-21)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 50.61%
  • Giants Win Probability: 49.39%

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs.
  • Records: Rays (23-26), Blue Jays (25-24)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 59.33%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.67%

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Tigers (33-17), Guardians (26-22)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 60.18%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 39.82%

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Clayton Kershaw
  • Records: Mets (30-20), Dodgers (31-19)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 53.38%
  • Mets Win Probability: 46.62%

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Charlie Morton
  • Records: Red Sox (25-26), Orioles (16-32)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 57.00%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 43.00%

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Nick Pivetta
  • Records: Braves (24-24), Padres (27-21)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 54.69%
  • Padres Win Probability: 45.31%

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and CW33
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Tyler Mahle
  • Records: White Sox (15-35), Rangers (25-26)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -184
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.62%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 43.38%

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Emerson Hancock
  • Records: Astros (25-24), Mariners (28-20)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 53.49%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 46.51%

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Twins (27-22), Royals (28-23)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 64.22%
  • Royals Win Probability: 35.78%

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Zac Gallen
  • Records: Cardinals (27-23), Diamondbacks (26-24)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.50%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 48.50%

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Clarke Schmidt
  • Records: Rockies (8-42), Yankees (30-19)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -319
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 71.45%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 28.55%

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Angels (24-25), Marlins (19-29)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 59.64%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 40.36%

Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Records: Athletics (22-29), Phillies (32-18)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.91%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 39.09%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

