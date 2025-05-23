Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 23
In a Friday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Red Sox (25-26), Orioles (16-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.62%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.38%
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Reds (25-26), Cubs (30-20)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 51.32%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.68%
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Pirates (17-33), Brewers (24-26)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -132
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.83%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.17%
San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Nationals (22-27), Giants (29-21)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.61%
- Giants Win Probability: 49.39%
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs.
- Records: Rays (23-26), Blue Jays (25-24)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -152
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.33%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.67%
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Tigers (33-17), Guardians (26-22)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.18%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.82%
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Mets (30-20), Dodgers (31-19)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 53.38%
- Mets Win Probability: 46.62%
San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Braves (24-24), Padres (27-21)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.69%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.31%
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: White Sox (15-35), Rangers (25-26)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -184
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.62%
- White Sox Win Probability: 43.38%
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Astros (25-24), Mariners (28-20)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -122
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.49%
- Mariners Win Probability: 46.51%
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Twins (27-22), Royals (28-23)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -168
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 64.22%
- Royals Win Probability: 35.78%
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Cardinals (27-23), Diamondbacks (26-24)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.50%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 48.50%
New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Clarke Schmidt
- Records: Rockies (8-42), Yankees (30-19)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -319
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 71.45%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.55%
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Angels (24-25), Marlins (19-29)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -146
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 59.64%
- Marlins Win Probability: 40.36%
Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Athletics (22-29), Phillies (32-18)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.91%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.09%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.