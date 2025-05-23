Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 23

In a Friday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN

MLB Network, NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Cade Povich

Brayan Bello vs. Cade Povich Records: Red Sox (25-26), Orioles (16-32)

Red Sox (25-26), Orioles (16-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.62%

50.62% Orioles Win Probability: 49.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MARQ

FDSOH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Matthew Boyd

Hunter Greene vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Reds (25-26), Cubs (30-20)

Reds (25-26), Cubs (30-20) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Reds Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 51.32%

51.32% Cubs Win Probability: 48.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

SportsNet PT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta

Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Pirates (17-33), Brewers (24-26)

Pirates (17-33), Brewers (24-26) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.83%

55.83% Brewers Win Probability: 44.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-BA

MASN2 and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Landen Roupp

MacKenzie Gore vs. Landen Roupp Records: Nationals (22-27), Giants (29-21)

Nationals (22-27), Giants (29-21) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.61%

50.61% Giants Win Probability: 49.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SN1

FDSSUN and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs.

Drew Rasmussen vs. Records: Rays (23-26), Blue Jays (25-24)

Rays (23-26), Blue Jays (25-24) Rays Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.33%

59.33% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.67%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG

FDSDET and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Slade Cecconi

Jackson Jobe vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Tigers (33-17), Guardians (26-22)

Tigers (33-17), Guardians (26-22) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.18%

60.18% Guardians Win Probability: 39.82%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Clayton Kershaw

Griffin Canning vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Mets (30-20), Dodgers (31-19)

Mets (30-20), Dodgers (31-19) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mets Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.38%

53.38% Mets Win Probability: 46.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN

MLB Network, NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Charlie Morton

Lucas Giolito vs. Charlie Morton Records: Red Sox (25-26), Orioles (16-32)

Red Sox (25-26), Orioles (16-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.00%

57.00% Orioles Win Probability: 43.00%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SDPA

MLB Network, FDSSO and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Nick Pivetta

Chris Sale vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Braves (24-24), Padres (27-21)

Braves (24-24), Padres (27-21) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.69%

54.69% Padres Win Probability: 45.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CW33

CHSN and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Tyler Mahle

Sean Burke vs. Tyler Mahle Records: White Sox (15-35), Rangers (25-26)

White Sox (15-35), Rangers (25-26) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.62%

56.62% White Sox Win Probability: 43.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

SCHN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Emerson Hancock

Ryan Gusto vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Astros (25-24), Mariners (28-20)

Astros (25-24), Mariners (28-20) Astros Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.49%

53.49% Mariners Win Probability: 46.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC

MNNT and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Noah Cameron

Pablo Lopez vs. Noah Cameron Records: Twins (27-22), Royals (28-23)

Twins (27-22), Royals (28-23) Twins Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Royals Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 64.22%

64.22% Royals Win Probability: 35.78%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Zac Gallen

Miles Mikolas vs. Zac Gallen Records: Cardinals (27-23), Diamondbacks (26-24)

Cardinals (27-23), Diamondbacks (26-24) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.50%

51.50% Cardinals Win Probability: 48.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and YES

COLR and YES Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Clarke Schmidt

Chase Dollander vs. Clarke Schmidt Records: Rockies (8-42), Yankees (30-19)

Rockies (8-42), Yankees (30-19) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -319

-319 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 71.45%

71.45% Rockies Win Probability: 28.55%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSFL

FDSW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sandy Alcantara

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Angels (24-25), Marlins (19-29)

Angels (24-25), Marlins (19-29) Angels Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 59.64%

59.64% Marlins Win Probability: 40.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Zack Wheeler

Jeffrey Springs vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Athletics (22-29), Phillies (32-18)

Athletics (22-29), Phillies (32-18) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.91%

60.91% Athletics Win Probability: 39.09%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.