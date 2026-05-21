MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday, May 21, 2026

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Spencer Strider Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Casey Mize Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Cade Cavalli Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks

Spencer Strider Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins, 6:40 PM ET

Spencer Strider - Strikeouts Spencer Strider Over May 21 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Atlanta Braves' ace is just three starts into his 2026 return from Tommy John surgery, but the numbers tell the story of an elite arm that never lost its electric stuff. Through 14.2 innings this season, Strider carries a 2.45 ERA, 2.89 xERA, and an impressive K/9 of 11.0. The slider-fastball combination is back to its filthiest form.

Key Stats:

ERA: 2.45

K/9: 11.0

Strikeouts: 18

xERA: 2.89

IP This Season: 14.2

The matchup is where this strikeout prop bet truly sings. The Marlins' offense has been one of the worst in the NL this season, and their lineup is filled with swing-and-miss profiles that match up poorly against Strider's elite ride on the four-seam fastball and his devastating slider.

The one caveat is pitch count management. The Braves are nursing Strider back carefully — he's only made three starts. Atlanta catcher Drake Baldwin also suffered a Grade 1 oblique strain this week, which introduces a minor disruption. But even if Strider is pulled at 85–90 pitches, he has the stuff to get to six-plus Ks.

Casey Mize Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 PM ET

Casey Mize - Strikeouts Casey Mize Over May 21 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Casey Mize has quietly become one of the breakout stories of the 2026 MLB season, and Thursday's home start against Cleveland provides a nice strikeout prop bet opportunity at a low line. Mize is posting a 2.43 ERA with a 9.4 K/9 and an xERA of 2.98 through seven starts — his stuff is not only healthy, it's at a career-best level. The Tigers' RHP has shown the ability to miss bats at a quality rate with his split-finger fastball and four-seam combination generating plus whiff numbers.

Key Stats:

ERA: 2.43

K/9: 9.4

xERA: 2.98

Record: 2-2

Starts: 7

Comerica Park plays as a pitcher-friendly environment, and the Cleveland Guardians lineup, while talented, produces above-average strikeout rates against right-handed pitching with good vertical movement. Mize's 70th-percentile whiff rate in 2026 plays up against a Guardians team that doesn't make consistent hard contact against pitchers with above-average vertical approach angles. His splitter tunnels beautifully into the zone and can generate chase swings.

Cade Cavalli Over 4.5 Strikeouts

New York Mets at Washington Nationals, 4:05 PM ET

Cade Cavalli - Strikeouts Cade Cavalli Over May 21 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cade Cavalli's 2026 campaign has made him one of the more intriguing MLB prop bets targets in the NL East. The Washington Nationals' righty is averaging 5.0 strikeouts per game this season, and his performance at Nationals Park has been strong. The 4:05 PM ET afternoon start under neutral conditions is favorable, and the Mets lineup he's facing features bats that swing and miss against quality off-speed stuff.

Key Stats:

K/Game Avg: 5.0

2026 Starts: 8

K's vs NYM (prior start): 10

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

The most compelling element of this strikeout prop bet is Cavalli's recent form against the Mets specifically. In his prior start against New York (April 29), he dialed up 10 strikeouts over six innings — a number that underscores just how sharp his breaking ball plays in that matchup.

Cavalli has at least 8 Ks in three of his last five outings, and I think he can clear this 4.5 line today.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.