NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 1

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Hurricanes Moneyline

Jakub Dobes Over 28.5 Saves

Over 5.5 Goals

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

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Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Canadiens vs Hurricanes Game 1: NHL Betting Picks and Props

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Analysis and Preview

1. Carolina has the stronger full-season profile

The Carolina Hurricanes finished 53-22-7, while the Montreal Canadiens went 48-24-10. The Hurricanes also generated 291 goals, allowed 236, ranked second in the NHL in shots with 2,637, and posted a 24.9% power play. Montreal scored 279 goals but allowed 251, giving Carolina the cleaner two-way profile.

2. Montreal has dominated the head-to-head matchup

The Canadiens swept the regular-season series 3-0, beating Carolina 7-5, 5-2 and 3-1. The key context: Carolina actually outshot Montreal 103-60 across those three games, but the Canadiens finished chances better and got strong goaltending.

3. Shot volume points toward Jakub Dobes being busy

Dobes has a .910 save percentage and 12.17 goals saved above expected across 14 playoff starts, but Carolina’s shot profile is elite. The Hurricanes lead the postseason in 5-on-5 shots per 60 and finished the regular season second in shots per game.

4. Lineup edge favors Carolina’s depth

Carolina’s projected top six is Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Seth Jarvis and Taylor Hall–Logan Stankoven–Jackson Blake, with Frederik Andersen projected in net. Montreal counters with Cole Caufield–Nick Suzuki–Juraj Slafkovsky, plus Alex Newhook–Jake Evans–Ivan Demidov and Dobes in goal. Patrik Laine remains on IR for Montreal.

Best Bet #1: Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes May 22 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The matchup supports the favorite. The Hurricanes have the better possession profile, deeper forward group, stronger shot-generation numbers and home ice. Montreal’s regular-season sweep matters, but Carolina controlled long stretches of those games and still outshot the Canadiens heavily.

Best Bet #2: Jakub Dobes Over 28.5 Saves

60 Min Jakub Dobes Total Saves Jakub Dobes - Over May 22 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the cleanest player prop angle. Carolina’s offensive identity is built around volume: forecheck pressure, point shots, rebounds and sustained zone time. Dobes has been good enough to keep Montreal competitive, but he should face heavy traffic.

Best Bet #3: Over 5.5 Goals

Total Goals Over May 22 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Two of the three regular-season meetings between these squads cleared this number, including a 7-5 game and a 5-2 Montreal score. Carolina’s power play is dangerous, Montreal has enough top-end finishing through Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky and Demidov, and Game 1 could open up if Carolina pushes pace early.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.