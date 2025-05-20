Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 20

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field at Busch Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen

Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSOH

SportsNet PT and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Nick Martínez

Bailey Falter vs. Nick Martínez Records: Pirates (15-33), Reds (25-24)

Pirates (15-33), Reds (25-24) Reds Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 61.07%

61.07% Pirates Win Probability: 38.93%

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MARQ

FDSFL and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Jameson Taillon

Ryan Weathers vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Marlins (19-27), Cubs (28-20)

Marlins (19-27), Cubs (28-20) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.95%

55.95% Marlins Win Probability: 44.05%

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: TBS, NESN and SNY

TBS, NESN and SNY Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Clay Holmes

Walker Buehler vs. Clay Holmes Records: Red Sox (24-25), Mets (29-19)

Red Sox (24-25), Mets (29-19) Mets Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 65.42%

65.42% Red Sox Win Probability: 34.58%

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO

MASN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Spencer Strider

Mitchell Parker vs. Spencer Strider Records: Nationals (21-27), Braves (24-23)

Nationals (21-27), Braves (24-23) Braves Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.09%

50.09% Braves Win Probability: 49.91%

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and RSN

YES and RSN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Patrick Corbin

Will Warren vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Yankees (27-19), Rangers (25-23)

Yankees (27-19), Rangers (25-23) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.77%

62.77% Rangers Win Probability: 37.23%

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SCHN

FDSSUN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Brandon Walter

Zack Littell vs. Brandon Walter Records: Rays (21-26), Astros (25-22)

Rays (21-26), Astros (25-22) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.12%

54.12% Astros Win Probability: 45.88%

San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and SDPA

SN1 and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Dylan Cease

Chris Bassitt vs. Dylan Cease Records: Blue Jays (22-24), Padres (27-18)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 59.81%

59.81% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.19%

Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2

FDSWI and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Keegan Akin

Logan Henderson vs. Keegan Akin Records: Brewers (23-25), Orioles (15-31)

Brewers (23-25), Orioles (15-31) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.81%

52.81% Orioles Win Probability: 47.19%

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW

CHSN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs.

Bryse Wilson vs. Records: White Sox (14-34), Mariners (27-19)

White Sox (14-34), Mariners (27-19) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 63.12%

63.12% White Sox Win Probability: 36.88%

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Gavin Williams

Chris Paddack vs. Gavin Williams Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)

Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.22%

56.22% Guardians Win Probability: 43.78%

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSDET

FDSMW and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Tarik Skubal

Erick Fedde vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Cardinals (27-21), Tigers (31-17)

Cardinals (27-21), Tigers (31-17) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.52%

56.52% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.48%

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH

COLR and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Jesús Luzardo

Antonio Senzatela vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Rockies (8-39), Phillies (29-18)

Rockies (8-39), Phillies (29-18) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 68.60%

68.60% Rockies Win Probability: 31.40%

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSKC

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Michael Lorenzen

Hayden Birdsong vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Giants (28-20), Royals (27-22)

Giants (28-20), Royals (27-22) Giants Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.30%

52.30% Royals Win Probability: 47.70%

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW

NBCS-CA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund vs. Kyle Hendricks

Gunnar Hoglund vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Athletics (22-26), Angels (21-25)

Athletics (22-26), Angels (21-25) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 57.77%

57.77% Angels Win Probability: 42.23%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryne Nelson

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Dodgers (29-19), Diamondbacks (26-22)

Dodgers (29-19), Diamondbacks (26-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.63%

59.63% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.37%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.