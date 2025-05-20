Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 20
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field at Busch Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Pirates (15-33), Reds (25-24)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -126
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 61.07%
- Pirates Win Probability: 38.93%
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Marlins (19-27), Cubs (28-20)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.95%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.05%
New York Mets at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: TBS, NESN and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Red Sox (24-25), Mets (29-19)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 65.42%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 34.58%
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Nationals (21-27), Braves (24-23)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -188
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.09%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.91%
Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Yankees (27-19), Rangers (25-23)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.77%
- Rangers Win Probability: 37.23%
Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Brandon Walter
- Records: Rays (21-26), Astros (25-22)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.12%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.88%
San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Blue Jays (22-24), Padres (27-18)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 59.81%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.19%
Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Keegan Akin
- Records: Brewers (23-25), Orioles (15-31)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.81%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.19%
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs.
- Records: White Sox (14-34), Mariners (27-19)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -172
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 63.12%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.88%
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.22%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.78%
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Cardinals (27-21), Tigers (31-17)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.52%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.48%
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Rockies (8-39), Phillies (29-18)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -270
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 68.60%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.40%
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Giants (28-20), Royals (27-22)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.30%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.70%
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Athletics (22-26), Angels (21-25)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 57.77%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.23%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Dodgers (29-19), Diamondbacks (26-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.63%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.37%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.