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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 19

Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Martín Pérez
  • Records: Marlins (22-26), Braves (32-16)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 64.20%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 35.80%

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Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chase Burns
  • Records: Phillies (25-23), Reds (24-24)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.63%
  • Reds Win Probability: 39.37%

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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Rays (31-15), Orioles (21-27)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 60.90%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 39.10%

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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Parker Messick
  • Records: Tigers (20-28), Guardians (27-22)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 50.02%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 49.98%

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New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Nolan McLean
  • Records: Nationals (23-25), Mets (21-26)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 61.07%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 38.93%

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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: TBS and YES and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Yankees (29-19), Blue Jays (21-26)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 56.74%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.26%

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Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Royals (20-28), Red Sox (20-27)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 50.53%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.47%

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Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Lance McCullers
  • Records: Twins (21-26), Astros (19-29)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 55.36%
  • Astros Win Probability: 44.64%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Jacob Misiorowski
  • Records: Cubs (29-19), Brewers (27-18)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 57.45%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 42.55%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Cardinals (27-19), Pirates (24-23)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 52.34%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 47.66%

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Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Rockies (19-29), Rangers (22-25)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 61.97%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 38.03%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Jacob Lopez
  • Records: Angels (17-31), Athletics (23-24)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 53.50%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 46.50%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Emmet Sheehan
  • Records: Padres (29-18), Dodgers (29-19)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 50.42%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.58%

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Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Anthony Kay
  • Records: Mariners (22-26), White Sox (24-22)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 61.27%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 38.73%

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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Landen Roupp
  • Records: Diamondbacks (23-23), Giants (20-28)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.42%
  • Giants Win Probability: 47.58%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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