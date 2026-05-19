Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 19
Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Marlins (22-26), Braves (32-16)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -132
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 64.20%
- Marlins Win Probability: 35.80%
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Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Phillies (25-23), Reds (24-24)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -138
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.63%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.37%
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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Rays (31-15), Orioles (21-27)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.90%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.10%
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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Tigers (20-28), Guardians (27-22)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.02%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.98%
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New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Nationals (23-25), Mets (21-26)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.07%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.93%
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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS and YES and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Yankees (29-19), Blue Jays (21-26)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.74%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.26%
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Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Royals (20-28), Red Sox (20-27)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.53%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.47%
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Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Twins (21-26), Astros (19-29)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.36%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.64%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Cubs (29-19), Brewers (27-18)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.45%
- Brewers Win Probability: 42.55%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Cardinals (27-19), Pirates (24-23)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.34%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.66%
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Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Rockies (19-29), Rangers (22-25)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 61.97%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.03%
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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Angels (17-31), Athletics (23-24)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -126
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 53.50%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.50%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Padres (29-18), Dodgers (29-19)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.42%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.58%
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Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Mariners (22-26), White Sox (24-22)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 61.27%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.73%
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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Diamondbacks (23-23), Giants (20-28)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.42%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.58%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.