Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 19

Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and BravesVsn

MIAM and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Martín Pérez

Braxton Garrett vs. Martín Pérez Records: Marlins (22-26), Braves (32-16)

Marlins (22-26), Braves (32-16) Braves Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 64.20%

64.20% Marlins Win Probability: 35.80%

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Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CINR

NBCS-PH and CINR Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chase Burns

Jesús Luzardo vs. Chase Burns Records: Phillies (25-23), Reds (24-24)

Phillies (25-23), Reds (24-24) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Reds Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.63%

60.63% Reds Win Probability: 39.37%

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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MASN

RAYS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Kyle Bradish

Griffin Jax vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Rays (31-15), Orioles (21-27)

Rays (31-15), Orioles (21-27) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.90%

60.90% Orioles Win Probability: 39.10%

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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CLEG

DSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Parker Messick

Keider Montero vs. Parker Messick Records: Tigers (20-28), Guardians (27-22)

Tigers (20-28), Guardians (27-22) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.02%

50.02% Guardians Win Probability: 49.98%

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New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SNY

NATS and SNY Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Nolan McLean

Foster Griffin vs. Nolan McLean Records: Nationals (23-25), Mets (21-26)

Nationals (23-25), Mets (21-26) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.07%

61.07% Nationals Win Probability: 38.93%

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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: TBS and YES and SN1

TBS and YES and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Dylan Cease

Will Warren vs. Dylan Cease Records: Yankees (29-19), Blue Jays (21-26)

Yankees (29-19), Blue Jays (21-26) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.74%

56.74% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.26%

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Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NESN

ROYL and NESN Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Ranger Suarez

Kris Bubic vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Royals (20-28), Red Sox (20-27)

Royals (20-28), Red Sox (20-27) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.53%

50.53% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.47%

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Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN

MNNT and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Lance McCullers

Zebby Matthews vs. Lance McCullers Records: Twins (21-26), Astros (19-29)

Twins (21-26), Astros (19-29) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.36%

55.36% Astros Win Probability: 44.64%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and BREW

MARQ and BREW Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Ben Brown vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Cubs (29-19), Brewers (27-18)

Cubs (29-19), Brewers (27-18) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.45%

57.45% Brewers Win Probability: 42.55%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet PT

CARD and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Mitch Keller

Matthew Liberatore vs. Mitch Keller Records: Cardinals (27-19), Pirates (24-23)

Cardinals (27-19), Pirates (24-23) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.34%

52.34% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.66%

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Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and RSN

COLR and RSN Probable Pitchers: vs. Kumar Rocker

vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Rockies (19-29), Rangers (22-25)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 61.97%

61.97% Rockies Win Probability: 38.03%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA

ABTV and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Jacob Lopez

Reid Detmers vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Angels (17-31), Athletics (23-24)

Angels (17-31), Athletics (23-24) Angels Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 53.50%

53.50% Athletics Win Probability: 46.50%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Emmet Sheehan

Griffin Canning vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Padres (29-18), Dodgers (29-19)

Padres (29-18), Dodgers (29-19) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.42%

50.42% Padres Win Probability: 49.58%

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Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and CHSN

SEAM and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Anthony Kay

Bryce Miller vs. Anthony Kay Records: Mariners (22-26), White Sox (24-22)

Mariners (22-26), White Sox (24-22) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 61.27%

61.27% White Sox Win Probability: 38.73%

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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Landen Roupp

Ryne Nelson vs. Landen Roupp Records: Diamondbacks (23-23), Giants (20-28)

Diamondbacks (23-23), Giants (20-28) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Giants Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.42%

52.42% Giants Win Probability: 47.58%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.