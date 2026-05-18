Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 18

Today's MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and DSN and CLEG

Fox Sports 1 and DSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Slade Cecconi

Framber Valdez vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Tigers (20-27), Guardians (26-22)

Tigers (20-27), Guardians (26-22) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.97%

64.97% Guardians Win Probability: 35.03%

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Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and BravesVsn

MIAM and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. JR Ritchie

Max Meyer vs. JR Ritchie Records: Marlins (21-26), Braves (32-15)

Marlins (21-26), Braves (32-15) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.04%

55.04% Braves Win Probability: 44.96%

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Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CINR

NBCS-PH and CINR Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Nick Lodolo

Andrew Painter vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Phillies (24-23), Reds (24-23)

Phillies (24-23), Reds (24-23) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.47%

51.47% Reds Win Probability: 48.53%

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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MASN

RAYS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Trevor Rogers

Shane McClanahan vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Rays (30-15), Orioles (21-26)

Rays (30-15), Orioles (21-26) Rays Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.86%

60.86% Orioles Win Probability: 39.14%

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New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SNY

NATS and SNY Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Christian Scott

Jake Irvin vs. Christian Scott Records: Nationals (23-24), Mets (20-26)

Nationals (23-24), Mets (20-26) Mets Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.92%

55.92% Nationals Win Probability: 44.08%

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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SN1

YES and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Patrick Corbin

Ryan Weathers vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Yankees (28-19), Blue Jays (21-25)

Yankees (28-19), Blue Jays (21-25) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.50%

61.50% Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.50%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and BREW

MARQ and BREW Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Brandon Sproat

Shota Imanaga vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Cubs (29-18), Brewers (26-18)

Cubs (29-18), Brewers (26-18) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.85%

62.85% Brewers Win Probability: 37.15%

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Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NESN

ROYL and NESN Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Sonny Gray

Seth Lugo vs. Sonny Gray Records: Royals (20-27), Red Sox (19-27)

Royals (20-27), Red Sox (19-27) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.48%

55.48% Royals Win Probability: 44.52%

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Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN

MNNT and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kendry Rojas vs. Tatsuya Imai

Kendry Rojas vs. Tatsuya Imai Records: Twins (21-26), Astros (19-29)

Twins (21-26), Astros (19-29) Twins Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Astros Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.51%

52.51% Astros Win Probability: 47.49%

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Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and RSN

COLR and RSN Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. MacKenzie Gore

José Quintana vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Rockies (18-29), Rangers (22-24)

Rockies (18-29), Rangers (22-24) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 65.01%

65.01% Rockies Win Probability: 34.99%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA

ABTV and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. J.T. Ginn

Walbert Urena vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Angels (16-31), Athletics (23-23)

Angels (16-31), Athletics (23-23) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Angels Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.02%

53.02% Angels Win Probability: 46.98%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Michael King vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Padres (28-18), Dodgers (29-18)

Padres (28-18), Dodgers (29-18) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.01%

51.01% Padres Win Probability: 48.99%

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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Robbie Ray

Zac Gallen vs. Robbie Ray Records: Diamondbacks (22-23), Giants (20-27)

Diamondbacks (22-23), Giants (20-27) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Giants Win Probability: 44.31%

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Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and CHSN

SEAM and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Noah Schultz

Bryan Woo vs. Noah Schultz Records: Mariners (22-26), White Sox (24-22)

Mariners (22-26), White Sox (24-22) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 68.43%

68.43% White Sox Win Probability: 31.57%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.