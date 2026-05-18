Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 18
Today's MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and DSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Tigers (20-27), Guardians (26-22)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.97%
- Guardians Win Probability: 35.03%
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Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. JR Ritchie
- Records: Marlins (21-26), Braves (32-15)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.04%
- Braves Win Probability: 44.96%
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Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Phillies (24-23), Reds (24-23)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.47%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.53%
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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Rays (30-15), Orioles (21-26)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -136
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.86%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.14%
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New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Nationals (23-24), Mets (20-26)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -148
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.92%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.08%
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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Yankees (28-19), Blue Jays (21-25)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -200
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.50%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.50%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Cubs (29-18), Brewers (26-18)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.85%
- Brewers Win Probability: 37.15%
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Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Royals (20-27), Red Sox (19-27)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.48%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.52%
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Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Kendry Rojas vs. Tatsuya Imai
- Records: Twins (21-26), Astros (19-29)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -110
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.51%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.49%
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Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Rockies (18-29), Rangers (22-24)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 65.01%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.99%
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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Angels (16-31), Athletics (23-23)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -124
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.02%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.98%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Padres (28-18), Dodgers (29-18)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.01%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.99%
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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Diamondbacks (22-23), Giants (20-27)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.69%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.31%
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Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Noah Schultz
- Records: Mariners (22-26), White Sox (24-22)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 68.43%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.57%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.