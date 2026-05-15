Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 15

Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Aaron Nola

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Aaron Nola Records: Pirates (24-20), Phillies (21-23)

Pirates (24-20), Phillies (21-23) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.35%

56.35% Phillies Win Probability: 43.65%

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Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MASN

NATS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Shane Baz

Zack Littell vs. Shane Baz Records: Nationals (21-23), Orioles (20-24)

Nationals (21-23), Orioles (20-24) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 51.64%

51.64% Orioles Win Probability: 48.36%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Ty Madden vs. Trey Yesavage

Ty Madden vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Tigers (19-25), Blue Jays (19-24)

Tigers (19-25), Blue Jays (19-24) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.01%

52.01% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.99%

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Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MIAM

RAYS and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens vs. Janson Junk

Jesse Scholtens vs. Janson Junk Records: Rays (28-14), Marlins (20-24)

Rays (28-14), Marlins (20-24) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.18%

54.18% Marlins Win Probability: 45.82%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and BREW

MNNT and BREW Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs.

Joe Ryan vs. Records: Twins (20-24), Brewers (24-17)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.55%

50.55% Brewers Win Probability: 49.45%

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Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CINR

CLEG and CINR Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Andrew Abbott

Tanner Bibee vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Guardians (24-21), Reds (23-21)

Guardians (24-21), Reds (23-21) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.14%

50.14% Reds Win Probability: 49.86%

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Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NESN

BravesVsn and NESN Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Connelly Early

Spencer Strider vs. Connelly Early Records: Braves (30-14), Red Sox (18-25)

Braves (30-14), Red Sox (18-25) Braves Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.15%

54.15% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.85%

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New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Cam Schlittler

Clay Holmes vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Mets (18-25), Yankees (27-17)

Mets (18-25), Yankees (27-17) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Mets Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.58%

52.58% Mets Win Probability: 47.42%

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Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ

CHSN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Edward Cabrera

Sean Burke vs. Edward Cabrera Records: White Sox (22-21), Cubs (28-16)

White Sox (22-21), Cubs (28-16) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 65.58%

65.58% White Sox Win Probability: 34.42%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CW33

SCHN and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Jack Leiter

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Jack Leiter Records: Astros (17-28), Rangers (21-22)

Astros (17-28), Rangers (21-22) Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.13%

50.13% Astros Win Probability: 49.87%

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Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and ROYL

CARD and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Michael Wacha

Dustin May vs. Michael Wacha Records: Cardinals (25-18), Royals (19-25)

Cardinals (25-18), Royals (19-25) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Royals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.74%

52.74% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.26%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Merrill Kelly

Kyle Freeland vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Rockies (17-27), Diamondbacks (20-22)

Rockies (17-27), Diamondbacks (20-22) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.15%

60.15% Rockies Win Probability: 39.85%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SportsNet LA

ABTV and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Blake Snell

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Blake Snell Records: Angels (16-28), Dodgers (25-18)

Angels (16-28), Dodgers (25-18) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Angels Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 68.41%

68.41% Angels Win Probability: 31.59%

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San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SDPA

SEAM and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Randy Vasquez

Emerson Hancock vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Mariners (22-23), Padres (25-18)

Mariners (22-23), Padres (25-18) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.92%

53.92% Padres Win Probability: 46.08%

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San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Tyler Mahle

Aaron Civale vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Athletics (22-21), Giants (18-25)

Athletics (22-21), Giants (18-25) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.24%

55.24% Giants Win Probability: 44.76%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.