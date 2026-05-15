Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 15
Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Pirates (24-20), Phillies (21-23)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.35%
- Phillies Win Probability: 43.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Nationals (21-23), Orioles (20-24)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -144
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 51.64%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.36%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Ty Madden vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Tigers (19-25), Blue Jays (19-24)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.01%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.99%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Rays (28-14), Marlins (20-24)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.18%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.82%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs.
- Records: Twins (20-24), Brewers (24-17)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.55%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.45%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Guardians (24-21), Reds (23-21)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -132
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.14%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Braves (30-14), Red Sox (18-25)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -152
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.15%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.85%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Mets (18-25), Yankees (27-17)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.58%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.42%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: White Sox (22-21), Cubs (28-16)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 65.58%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.42%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Astros (17-28), Rangers (21-22)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.13%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.87%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Cardinals (25-18), Royals (19-25)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.74%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.26%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Rockies (17-27), Diamondbacks (20-22)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.15%
- Rockies Win Probability: 39.85%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Blake Snell
- Records: Angels (16-28), Dodgers (25-18)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -220
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 68.41%
- Angels Win Probability: 31.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Mariners (22-23), Padres (25-18)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.92%
- Padres Win Probability: 46.08%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Athletics (22-21), Giants (18-25)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.24%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.