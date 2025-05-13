Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 13
The MLB slate today is sure to please. The matchups include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Guardians (25-17), Brewers (20-23)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.96%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.04%
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Brandon Eisert
- Records: Reds (20-22), White Sox (12-29)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -210
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 63.88%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.12%
Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: TBS, FDSDET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Holton vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Tigers (27-15), Red Sox (22-21)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.16%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.84%
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Blue Jays (20-20), Rays (18-22)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.36%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.64%
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Mets (27-15), Pirates (14-28)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -250
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 63.02%
- Pirates Win Probability: 36.98%
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Michael Soroka
- Records: Braves (20-21), Nationals (17-25)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -215
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 69.84%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.16%
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Valente Bellozo
- Records: Cubs (24-18), Marlins (15-25)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -260
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.67%
- Marlins Win Probability: 30.33%
Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Rangers (21-21), Rockies (7-34)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -235
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.27%
- Rockies Win Probability: 43.73%
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Astros (20-20), Royals (25-18)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.75%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.25%
Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. José Soriano
- Records: Padres (25-15), Angels (17-23)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -220
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 64.72%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.28%
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Max Fried
- Records: Mariners (22-18), Yankees (24-17)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.29%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.71%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Giants (24-18), Diamondbacks (22-20)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.46%
- Giants Win Probability: 43.54%
Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Dodgers (27-14), Athletics (21-20)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.22%
- Athletics Win Probability: 35.78%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.