MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 13

The MLB slate today is sure to please. The matchups include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Quinn Priester
  • Records: Guardians (25-17), Brewers (20-23)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 55.96%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 44.04%

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Brandon Eisert
  • Records: Reds (20-22), White Sox (12-29)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -210
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 63.88%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 36.12%

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: TBS, FDSDET and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Holton vs. Brayan Bello
  • Records: Tigers (27-15), Red Sox (22-21)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 59.16%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.84%

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SN1 and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Shane Baz
  • Records: Blue Jays (20-20), Rays (18-22)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.36%
  • Rays Win Probability: 45.64%

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Mets (27-15), Pirates (14-28)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -250
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 63.02%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 36.98%

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Michael Soroka
  • Records: Braves (20-21), Nationals (17-25)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -215
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 69.84%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 30.16%

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Valente Bellozo
  • Records: Cubs (24-18), Marlins (15-25)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -260
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 69.67%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 30.33%

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Rangers (21-21), Rockies (7-34)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -235
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.27%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 43.73%

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Kris Bubic
  • Records: Astros (20-20), Royals (25-18)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 51.75%
  • Royals Win Probability: 48.25%

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. José Soriano
  • Records: Padres (25-15), Angels (17-23)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -220
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 64.72%
  • Angels Win Probability: 35.28%

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Mariners (22-18), Yankees (24-17)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 50.29%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 49.71%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Giants (24-18), Diamondbacks (22-20)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.46%
  • Giants Win Probability: 43.54%

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Dodgers (27-14), Athletics (21-20)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 64.22%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 35.78%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

