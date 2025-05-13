Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 13

The MLB slate today is sure to please. The matchups include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSWI

CLEG and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Quinn Priester

Logan Allen vs. Quinn Priester Records: Guardians (25-17), Brewers (20-23)

Guardians (25-17), Brewers (20-23) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.96%

55.96% Guardians Win Probability: 44.04%

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and CHSN

FDSOH and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Brandon Eisert

Andrew Abbott vs. Brandon Eisert Records: Reds (20-22), White Sox (12-29)

Reds (20-22), White Sox (12-29) Reds Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 63.88%

63.88% White Sox Win Probability: 36.12%

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: TBS, FDSDET and NESN

TBS, FDSDET and NESN Probable Pitchers: Tyler Holton vs. Brayan Bello

Tyler Holton vs. Brayan Bello Records: Tigers (27-15), Red Sox (22-21)

Tigers (27-15), Red Sox (22-21) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.16%

59.16% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.84%

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and FDSSUN

SN1 and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Shane Baz

José Berrios vs. Shane Baz Records: Blue Jays (20-20), Rays (18-22)

Blue Jays (20-20), Rays (18-22) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.36%

54.36% Rays Win Probability: 45.64%

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT

SNY and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Mitch Keller

Kodai Senga vs. Mitch Keller Records: Mets (27-15), Pirates (14-28)

Mets (27-15), Pirates (14-28) Mets Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 63.02%

63.02% Pirates Win Probability: 36.98%

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN

FDSSO and MASN Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Michael Soroka

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Michael Soroka Records: Braves (20-21), Nationals (17-25)

Braves (20-21), Nationals (17-25) Braves Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 69.84%

69.84% Nationals Win Probability: 30.16%

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSFL

MARQ and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Valente Bellozo

Ben Brown vs. Valente Bellozo Records: Cubs (24-18), Marlins (15-25)

Cubs (24-18), Marlins (15-25) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.67%

69.67% Marlins Win Probability: 30.33%

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and COLR

RSN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Kyle Freeland

Jack Leiter vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Rangers (21-21), Rockies (7-34)

Rangers (21-21), Rockies (7-34) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.27%

56.27% Rockies Win Probability: 43.73%

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSKC

SCHN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Kris Bubic

Framber Valdez vs. Kris Bubic Records: Astros (20-20), Royals (25-18)

Astros (20-20), Royals (25-18) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Royals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.75%

51.75% Royals Win Probability: 48.25%

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW

SDPA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. José Soriano

Dylan Cease vs. José Soriano Records: Padres (25-15), Angels (17-23)

Padres (25-15), Angels (17-23) Padres Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Angels Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 64.72%

64.72% Angels Win Probability: 35.28%

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and YES

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and YES Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Max Fried

Bryan Woo vs. Max Fried Records: Mariners (22-18), Yankees (24-17)

Mariners (22-18), Yankees (24-17) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.29%

50.29% Yankees Win Probability: 49.71%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Robbie Ray vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Giants (24-18), Diamondbacks (22-20)

Giants (24-18), Diamondbacks (22-20) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Giants Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.46%

56.46% Giants Win Probability: 43.54%

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Jeffrey Springs

Landon Knack vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Dodgers (27-14), Athletics (21-20)

Dodgers (27-14), Athletics (21-20) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.22%

64.22% Athletics Win Probability: 35.78%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.