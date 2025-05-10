Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 11
Sunday's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs playing the New York Mets. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Mets (25-14), Cubs (22-17)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.38%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.62%
Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Pirates (13-26), Braves (18-20)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -205
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 61.08%
- Pirates Win Probability: 38.92%
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Nationals (17-22), Cardinals (20-19)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -124
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.81%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.19%
Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Tigers (26-13), Rangers (18-21)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.53%
- Rangers Win Probability: 37.47%
Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Rays (17-21), Brewers (19-20)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -148
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.07%
- Brewers Win Probability: 42.93%
Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: White Sox (11-28), Marlins (14-23)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 55.82%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.18%
San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Twins (19-20), Giants (24-15)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -146
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.23%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.77%
Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Royals (24-16), Red Sox (20-20)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 57.50%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 42.50%
Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Chase Petty
- Records: Astros (19-18), Reds (19-21)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -148
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 60.48%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.52%
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Nicholas Pivetta
- Records: Rockies (6-32), Padres (24-13)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -250
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 72.56%
- Rockies Win Probability: 27.44%
New York Yankees at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Clarke Schmidt
- Records: Athletics (20-19), Yankees (22-16)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.94%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.06%
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Zachary Eflin
- Records: Angels (15-22), Orioles (14-23)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 60.35%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.65%
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Jose Urena
- Records: Mariners (22-15), Blue Jays (18-20)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.64%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.36%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Tony Gonsolin
- Records: Diamondbacks (20-19), Dodgers (26-13)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.80%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 46.20%
Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Guardians (23-15), Phillies (22-16)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.62%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.38%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.