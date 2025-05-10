Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 11

Sunday's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs playing the New York Mets. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Matthew Boyd

Griffin Canning vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Mets (25-14), Cubs (22-17)

Mets (25-14), Cubs (22-17) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.38%

51.38% Cubs Win Probability: 48.62%

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSSO

MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Chris Sale

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Chris Sale Records: Pirates (13-26), Braves (18-20)

Pirates (13-26), Braves (18-20) Braves Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 61.08%

61.08% Pirates Win Probability: 38.92%

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSMW

MASN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Miles Mikolas

MacKenzie Gore vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Nationals (17-22), Cardinals (20-19)

Nationals (17-22), Cardinals (20-19) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.81%

51.81% Nationals Win Probability: 48.19%

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and RSN

MLB Network, FDSDET and RSN Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Reese Olson vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Tigers (26-13), Rangers (18-21)

Tigers (26-13), Rangers (18-21) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.53%

62.53% Rangers Win Probability: 37.47%

Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSWI

FDSSUN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Chad Patrick

Drew Rasmussen vs. Chad Patrick Records: Rays (17-21), Brewers (19-20)

Rays (17-21), Brewers (19-20) Rays Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.07%

57.07% Brewers Win Probability: 42.93%

Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL

CHSN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Sandy Alcantara

Sean Burke vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: White Sox (11-28), Marlins (14-23)

White Sox (11-28), Marlins (14-23) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 55.82%

55.82% Marlins Win Probability: 44.18%

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-BA

MNNT and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Landen Roupp

Pablo Lopez vs. Landen Roupp Records: Twins (19-20), Giants (24-15)

Twins (19-20), Giants (24-15) Twins Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Giants Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.23%

55.23% Giants Win Probability: 44.77%

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN

FDSKC and NESN Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Lucas Giolito

Seth Lugo vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Royals (24-16), Red Sox (20-20)

Royals (24-16), Red Sox (20-20) Royals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 57.50%

57.50% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.50%

Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH

SCHN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Chase Petty

Ronel Blanco vs. Chase Petty Records: Astros (19-18), Reds (19-21)

Astros (19-18), Reds (19-21) Astros Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Reds Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 60.48%

60.48% Reds Win Probability: 39.52%

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Nicholas Pivetta

German Marquez vs. Nicholas Pivetta Records: Rockies (6-32), Padres (24-13)

Rockies (6-32), Padres (24-13) Padres Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 72.56%

72.56% Rockies Win Probability: 27.44%

New York Yankees at Athletics

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Clarke Schmidt

Luis Severino vs. Clarke Schmidt Records: Athletics (20-19), Yankees (22-16)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.94%

54.94% Athletics Win Probability: 45.06%

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MASN2

FDSW and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Zachary Eflin

Tyler Anderson vs. Zachary Eflin Records: Angels (15-22), Orioles (14-23)

Angels (15-22), Orioles (14-23) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Angels Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 60.35%

60.35% Angels Win Probability: 39.65%

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SNET

ROOT Sports NW and SNET Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Jose Urena

Bryce Miller vs. Jose Urena Records: Mariners (22-15), Blue Jays (18-20)

Mariners (22-15), Blue Jays (18-20) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.64%

62.64% Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.36%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Tony Gonsolin

Zac Gallen vs. Tony Gonsolin Records: Diamondbacks (20-19), Dodgers (26-13)

Diamondbacks (20-19), Dodgers (26-13) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.80%

53.80% Dodgers Win Probability: 46.20%

Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Zack Wheeler

Luis Ortiz vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Guardians (23-15), Phillies (22-16)

Guardians (23-15), Phillies (22-16) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.62%

56.62% Guardians Win Probability: 43.38%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.