FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 3

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Emmet Sheehan
  • Records: Nationals (3-4), Dodgers (5-2)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 71.83%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 28.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Tigers (3-4), Cardinals (4-3)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 66.58%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 33.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Yankees (6-1), Marlins (5-2)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 62.65%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 37.35%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Taylor vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: White Sox (2-5), Blue Jays (4-3)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -200
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.02%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 38.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Michael King
  • Records: Red Sox (2-5), Padres (2-5)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 51.70%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Rangers (4-3), Reds (4-3)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 51.86%
  • Reds Win Probability: 48.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Joe Boyle
  • Records: Twins (3-4), Rays (2-5)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 52.19%
  • Twins Win Probability: 47.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Cade Horton
  • Records: Guardians (5-3), Cubs (3-4)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 56.39%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 43.61%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Aaron Nola
  • Records: Rockies (2-5), Phillies (4-3)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 63.89%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.11%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:12 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Pirates (4-3), Orioles (3-4)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 50.28%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 49.72%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Angels (3-4), Mariners (3-4)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 58.67%
  • Angels Win Probability: 41.33%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristian Javier
  • Records: Athletics (1-5), Astros (5-2)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 50.33%
  • Astros Win Probability: 49.67%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Grant Holmes
  • Records: Diamondbacks (3-4), Braves (5-2)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.47%
  • Braves Win Probability: 48.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Nolan McLean
  • Records: Giants (3-4), Mets (3-4)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 53.63%
  • Giants Win Probability: 46.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup