Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 3

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet LA

NATS and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Emmet Sheehan

Miles Mikolas vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Nationals (3-4), Dodgers (5-2)

Nationals (3-4), Dodgers (5-2) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 71.83%

71.83% Nationals Win Probability: 28.17%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CARD

DSN and CARD Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Michael McGreevy

Framber Valdez vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Tigers (3-4), Cardinals (4-3)

Tigers (3-4), Cardinals (4-3) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.58%

66.58% Cardinals Win Probability: 33.42%

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Miami Marlins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MIAM

YES and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Eury Pérez

Will Warren vs. Eury Pérez Records: Yankees (6-1), Marlins (5-2)

Yankees (6-1), Marlins (5-2) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.65%

62.65% Marlins Win Probability: 37.35%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SNET

CHSN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Grant Taylor vs. Dylan Cease

Grant Taylor vs. Dylan Cease Records: White Sox (2-5), Blue Jays (4-3)

White Sox (2-5), Blue Jays (4-3) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.02%

61.02% White Sox Win Probability: 38.98%

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San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SDPA

NESN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Michael King

Sonny Gray vs. Michael King Records: Red Sox (2-5), Padres (2-5)

Red Sox (2-5), Padres (2-5) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.70%

51.70% Padres Win Probability: 48.30%

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Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CINR

RSN and CINR Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Brady Singer

MacKenzie Gore vs. Brady Singer Records: Rangers (4-3), Reds (4-3)

Rangers (4-3), Reds (4-3) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Reds Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.86%

51.86% Reds Win Probability: 48.14%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and RAYS

MNNT and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Joe Boyle

Bailey Ober vs. Joe Boyle Records: Twins (3-4), Rays (2-5)

Twins (3-4), Rays (2-5) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.19%

52.19% Twins Win Probability: 47.81%

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Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MARQ

CLEG and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Cade Horton

Joey Cantillo vs. Cade Horton Records: Guardians (5-3), Cubs (3-4)

Guardians (5-3), Cubs (3-4) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 56.39%

56.39% Guardians Win Probability: 43.61%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH

COLR and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Aaron Nola

Michael Lorenzen vs. Aaron Nola Records: Rockies (2-5), Phillies (4-3)

Rockies (2-5), Phillies (4-3) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.89%

63.89% Rockies Win Probability: 36.11%

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Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:12 p.m. ET

4:12 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN

SportsNet PT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Kyle Bradish

Mitch Keller vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Pirates (4-3), Orioles (3-4)

Pirates (4-3), Orioles (3-4) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.28%

50.28% Orioles Win Probability: 49.72%

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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SEAM

FDSW and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Bryan Woo

Reid Detmers vs. Bryan Woo Records: Angels (3-4), Mariners (3-4)

Angels (3-4), Mariners (3-4) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.67%

58.67% Angels Win Probability: 41.33%

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Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN2

NBCS-CA and SCHN2 Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristian Javier

Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristian Javier Records: Athletics (1-5), Astros (5-2)

Athletics (1-5), Astros (5-2) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.33%

50.33% Astros Win Probability: 49.67%

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Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Grant Holmes

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Grant Holmes Records: Diamondbacks (3-4), Braves (5-2)

Diamondbacks (3-4), Braves (5-2) Braves Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.47%

51.47% Braves Win Probability: 48.53%

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New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and WPIX

NBCS-BA and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Nolan McLean

Tyler Mahle vs. Nolan McLean Records: Giants (3-4), Mets (3-4)

Giants (3-4), Mets (3-4) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.63%

53.63% Giants Win Probability: 46.37%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.