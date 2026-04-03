Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 3
In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Nationals (3-4), Dodgers (5-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 71.83%
- Nationals Win Probability: 28.17%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Tigers (3-4), Cardinals (4-3)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.58%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 33.42%
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Miami Marlins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Yankees (6-1), Marlins (5-2)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.65%
- Marlins Win Probability: 37.35%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Taylor vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: White Sox (2-5), Blue Jays (4-3)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -200
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.02%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.98%
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San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Michael King
- Records: Red Sox (2-5), Padres (2-5)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.70%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.30%
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Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Rangers (4-3), Reds (4-3)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.86%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.14%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Joe Boyle
- Records: Twins (3-4), Rays (2-5)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.19%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.81%
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Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Guardians (5-3), Cubs (3-4)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 56.39%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.61%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Rockies (2-5), Phillies (4-3)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.89%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.11%
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Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:12 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Pirates (4-3), Orioles (3-4)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.28%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.72%
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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Angels (3-4), Mariners (3-4)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.67%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.33%
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Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN2
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristian Javier
- Records: Athletics (1-5), Astros (5-2)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.33%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.67%
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Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Diamondbacks (3-4), Braves (5-2)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.47%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.53%
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New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Giants (3-4), Mets (3-4)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.63%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.37%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.