MLB Betting: 3 Best Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/28/24

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Boston Red Sox have a rock-solid 4.86 implied total in an advantageous home date with Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays. That makes them an intriguing target for a hitting prop.

Bassitt has been pretty mediocre this season, pitching to a 4.41 ERA to go along with lackluster ERA indicators (4.35 xERA; 4.28 xFIP; 4.29 SIERA). The righty is in the 45th percentile in barrel rate (8.0%) and the 50th percentile in hard-hit rate (38.7%), and he's surrendered a 32nd percentile xBA (.254) per Baseball Savant.

He's really struggled over the last two months, allowing three-plus earned runs in eight of his last nine outings. Bassitt's ERA is 6.80 in that time, and he's given up a 9.2% barrel rate in the split.

Consequently, we can look to Boston's No. 5 hitter, Wilyer Abreu, to drive in a run from the heart of the Red Sox order.

Abreu has been stellar against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .379 wOBA and 143 wRC+. He also has a .894 OPS against with the platoon advantage, making this the clear split to target his overs in the props market.

He ranks fourth on the Red Sox with 51 RBI for the season and boasts a .309 batting average with runners in scoring position. He could be up with runners on early and often with Boston sporting the second-highest team wOBA (.335) against righties.

We just saw him drive in a run from the 5-spot last night and can again look for Abreu to record another RBI in a plus matchup tonight.

To put in bluntly, Jack Leiter did not enjoy his first taste of the majors this season.

The Texas Rangers' No. 4 prospect gave up 17 earned runs over three starts this spring, striking out just seven of the 55 batters he faced. He was subsequently sent back down to Triple-A but will return to the bigs to start against the Chicago White Sox tonight.

Leiter thrived in the minors, pitching to a 3.51 ERA while flashing next-level strikeout numbers. Across 17 Triple-A appearances, Leiter posted a 33.3% K% and 15.6% swinging-strike rate. That was on full display in his final two minor league starts, during which he amassed 20 strikeouts in just 9 1/3 innings.

That puts him in a lovely spot to go over 4.5 strikeouts in his return the majors tonight.

The White Sox are about as soft as a matchup as you could ask for, especially in the strikeout department. They sport the eighth-highest swinging-strike rate (11.9%) on the season -- a mark that's jumped to 12.5% since the All-Star break.

Chicago's south siders have been strikeout-friendly to opposing right-handers, too. In that split, they rank 10th in K% for the season (23.8%) and 11th since the All-Star break (24.3%).

Altogether, everything's lined up for Leiter to have a strong outing and record at least five strikeouts against the White Sox.

The New York Mets are up against a lefty tonight, meaning we can turn to Mark Vientos for a player prop.

The third baseman has strong batted-ball numbers overall, sitting in the 94th percentile in barrel rate (15.3%) and 78th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.3%). That's translated to a .431 wOBA, 1.017 OPS, and 184 wRC+ in his preferred split, lefties.

He's also delivered 16 extra-base hits in 98 at-bats versus southpaws, so we can target him to record 2+ total bases against Eduardo Rodriguez.

E-Rod has made just three starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, and they've been far from flawless. He owns a 4.25 xFIP overall and has let up 12 hits in his last two appearances, despite those coming against the lowly Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins.

His average fastball velocity is down compared to last season, and he's struck out just 16.2% of opposing hitters thus far.

That puts Vientos in prime position to record at least two total bases in his go-to split.

