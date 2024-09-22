MLB Best Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 9/22/24

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

Today's Best MLB Bets and Player Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

There is some ambiguity about Hunter Greene's workload today -- but not his talent in this matchup.

Greene (elbow) returns from the injured list after tossing 52 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday, setting the stage for 60 pitches or so in today's game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. As th author of a 28.7% strikeout rate this season, the Cincinnati Reds fireballer doesn't need many to collect five punchouts.

Pittsburgh has struck out at a 22.4% clip against righties in the past 30 days, but their weak wRC+ (86) in this time might be a better show of skill. Greene has averaged 7.0 Ks per game against them this season.

Our daily MLB projections expect 1.25 strikeouts per inning from Greene in this matchup, meaning we'd need four innings to pay off this wager. I'll take those odds.

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Total Runs Over Sep 22 6:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Houston Astros have lambasted Los Angeles Angels pitching all series, and their weakest candidate might be left to toe the slab on Sunday.

That's Griffin Canning, who is the owner of a 4.66 expected ERA (xERA), .259 expected batting average allowed (xBA), and minuscule 17.1% K rate that all ranks 25th percentile or worse across MLB qualifiers. Even when he departs, L.A. has the sixth-highest reliever xFIP over the last month (4.47). The Astros have posted at least five runs in their last five games against the Angels.

Don't discount the Halos chipping in, though. Spencer Arrighetti is prone to mishaps more than his 4.00 xERA might suggest. He's allowed 1.32 HR/9 this season with elevated flyball (42.4%) and hard-hit (39.5%) rates that suggest it's no fluke.

With weaker pitching in a controlled dome not impacted by cooler September weather, I'm not sure why this total is so low. numberFire projects 9.38 median runs in this contest.

Today's Best Home Run Prop Bets

It took a vast majority of the season, but Matt Olson has finally caught fire.

In the past 30 days against righties, Olson has posted an 1.131 OPS, .338 ISO, 52.5% flyball rate, and 47.5% hard-hit rate -- leading the Atlanta Braves' qualifiers in those respective categories. You'll want a piece of an Atlanta bat for a home run today.

In a sizable enough sample of 33.0 innings, Darren McCaughan's 6.13 xERA, .288 xBA, and 11.9% strikeout rate are frighteningly ugly, and he's ceded 2.31 HR/9 to this stage.

FanDuel Research's projections expect 0.30 home runs for Olson in today's game, so we'd set his odds closer to +285 for a bomb.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jazz Chisholm +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Most of the marquee New York Yankees stars went deep yesterday, and Jazz Chisholm should join them soon swinging it like he has against righties.

Over the past month, Jazz has been a bit unlucky to post a mere .108 ISO against them when his flyball (36.0%) and hard-hit (40.0%) rates in the split are quite good. Today's matchup could start to translate those contact numbers into the box score.

The Oakland Athletics will send out Joey Estes, and the right-hander's issues with the long ball in 2024 (1.44 HR/9) now takes a stop through the Bronx Bombers. Estes' 55.2% flyball rate is the highest among MLB qualifiers. Yikes.

We've got Chisholm projected for 0.34 home runs in today's matchup, implying odds closer to +247 for at least one if correct.

