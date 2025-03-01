Missouri vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

SEC play features the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (50.4%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Missouri-Vanderbilt spread (Missouri -2.5) or total (157.5 points).

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri is 17-10-0 ATS this season.

Vanderbilt has covered 18 times in 28 chances against the spread this year.

Missouri covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 58.8% of the time. That's more often than Vanderbilt covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (50%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-3-0) than they have in home games (11-7-0).

Against the spread, the Commodores have performed better at home (10-5-0) than away (5-4-0).

Missouri is 12-3-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Vanderbilt's SEC record against the spread is 8-7-0.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 13 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or shorter on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-8).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Commodores have a record of 3-8 (27.3%).

Missouri has an implied victory probability of 58.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri averages 84.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (148th in college basketball). It has a +376 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Missouri's leading scorer, Caleb Grill, ranks 413th in the nation putting up 13.7 points per game.

Vanderbilt has a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. It is putting up 79.8 points per game, 45th in college basketball, and is giving up 73.3 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball.

Vanderbilt's leading scorer, Jason Edwards, ranks 93rd in college basketball, scoring 17.3 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They collect 31.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 200th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.5 per contest.

Josh Gray tops the Tigers with 5.1 rebounds per game (572nd in college basketball play).

The Commodores rank 216th in college basketball at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 their opponents average.

Devin is 60th in college basketball with 8.0 rebounds per game, leading the Commodores.

Missouri ranks seventh in college basketball with 107.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 110th in college basketball defensively with 90.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Commodores average 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (49th in college basketball), and concede 93.3 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball).

