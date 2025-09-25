Missouri vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the UMass Minutemen.

Missouri vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A)

Missouri: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A) Spread: Missouri: -44.5 (-114) | UMass: +44.5 (-106)

Missouri: -44.5 (-114) | UMass: +44.5 (-106) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Missouri vs UMass Betting Trends

Against the spread, Missouri is 3-1-0 this year.

Every Missouri game has gone over the point total this year.

UMass has no wins against the spread this year.

Every UMass game has gone over the point total this year.

Missouri vs UMass Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (96.1%)

Missouri vs UMass Point Spread

Missouri is favored by 44.5 points over UMass. Missouri is -114 to cover the spread, with UMass being -106.

Missouri vs UMass Over/Under

Missouri versus UMass on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Missouri vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 46.0 8 16.8 47 49.8 4 UMass 14.3 133 38.7 113 48.5 3

Missouri vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

