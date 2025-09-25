Missouri vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the UMass Minutemen.
Missouri vs UMass Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Missouri: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A)
- Spread: Missouri: -44.5 (-114) | UMass: +44.5 (-106)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Missouri vs UMass Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Missouri is 3-1-0 this year.
- Every Missouri game has gone over the point total this year.
- UMass has no wins against the spread this year.
- Every UMass game has gone over the point total this year.
Missouri vs UMass Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (96.1%)
Missouri vs UMass Point Spread
Missouri is favored by 44.5 points over UMass. Missouri is -114 to cover the spread, with UMass being -106.
Missouri vs UMass Over/Under
Missouri versus UMass on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Missouri vs. UMass Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri
|46.0
|8
|16.8
|47
|49.8
|4
|UMass
|14.3
|133
|38.7
|113
|48.5
|3
Missouri vs. UMass Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
