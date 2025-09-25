FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Missouri vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Missouri vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the UMass Minutemen.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Missouri vs UMass Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Missouri: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A)
  • Spread: Missouri: -44.5 (-114) | UMass: +44.5 (-106)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Missouri vs UMass Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Missouri is 3-1-0 this year.
  • Every Missouri game has gone over the point total this year.
  • UMass has no wins against the spread this year.
  • Every UMass game has gone over the point total this year.

Missouri vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (96.1%)

Missouri vs UMass Point Spread

Missouri is favored by 44.5 points over UMass. Missouri is -114 to cover the spread, with UMass being -106.

Missouri vs UMass Over/Under

Missouri versus UMass on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Missouri vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Missouri46.0816.84749.84
UMass14.313338.711348.53

Missouri vs. UMass Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Columbia, Missouri
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Check out even more in-depth Missouri vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.

