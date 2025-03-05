Missouri vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

SEC action on Wednesday will see the the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-8, 10-6 SEC) visit the Oklahoma Sooners (17-12, 4-12 SEC) at Lloyd Noble Center, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Missouri win (54.7%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Missouri-Oklahoma spread (Missouri -4.5) or total (161.5 points).

Missouri vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Oklahoma has compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Missouri (8-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (53.3%) than Oklahoma (5-6) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (45.5%).

In home games, the Tigers own a better record against the spread (11-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Sooners have a better winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.375, 3-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Missouri is 12-4-0 this year.

Against the spread in SEC games, Oklahoma is 7-9-0 this year.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Tigers have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -178 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma is 5-9 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.7% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, the Sooners have a 2-8 record (winning just 20% of their games).

Missouri has an implied victory probability of 64% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri averages 84.6 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per contest (180th in college basketball). It has a +372 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Caleb Grill's 14.3 points per game lead Missouri and are 337th in the country.

Oklahoma outscores opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 78.1 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and conceding 74.3 per outing, 254th in college basketball) and has a +111 scoring differential.

Jalon Moore's 16.6 points per game leads Oklahoma and ranks 140th in the country.

The Tigers average 31.3 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Josh Gray tops the team with 5.1 rebounds per game (580th in college basketball action).

The Sooners are 322nd in the country at 29.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.4 their opponents average.

Moore is 394th in college basketball with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Sooners.

Missouri ranks eighth in college basketball by averaging 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 123rd in college basketball, allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Sooners score 100.8 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball), while giving up 95.9 points per 100 possessions (255th in college basketball).

