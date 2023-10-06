Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Western Michigan Broncos is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Mississippi State: (-1450) | Western Michigan: (+810)

Spread: Mississippi State: -21.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +21.5 (-110)

Mississippi State: -21.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +21.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Mississippi State has one win against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Mississippi State has played five games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Western Michigan's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-2-0.

As a 21.5-point underdog or more, Western Michigan has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

Of five Western Michigan games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (94.2%)

Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Western Michigan is the underdog by 21.5 points against Mississippi State. Western Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Mississippi State is -110.

Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Over/Under

The Mississippi State-Western Michigan game on October 7 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Moneyline

Western Michigan is a +810 underdog on the moneyline, while Mississippi State is a -1450 favorite.

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Mississippi State 28 69 29.8 97 53.1 5 5 Western Michigan 25 91 35.8 121 52.3 3 5

