Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History
Win/Loss History
Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
|10/20/24
|Detroit Lions
|31
|@
|Minnesota Vikings
|29
|1/7/24
|Minnesota Vikings
|20
|@
|Detroit Lions
|30
|12/24/23
|Detroit Lions
|30
|@
|Minnesota Vikings
|24
|12/11/22
|Minnesota Vikings
|23
|@
|Detroit Lions
|34
|9/25/22
|Detroit Lions
|24
|@
|Minnesota Vikings
|28
|12/5/21
|Minnesota Vikings
|27
|@
|Detroit Lions
|29
|10/10/21
|Detroit Lions
|17
|@
|Minnesota Vikings
|19
Vikings vs. Lions Rivalry
- First meeting: The Lions and Vikings first played on November 19, 1961, with the Lions winning 37-10.
- NFC North rivals: Both teams are part of the NFC North division, which guarantees at least two regular-season matchups each year, fueling the rivalry.
- All-time series: As of 2023, the Lions and Vikings have faced off over 120 times, with the Vikings holding an edge in the all-time series.
- Notable players: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson for the Lions, and Randy Moss and Adrian Peterson for the Vikings.
- Vikings’ dominance in the 1970s and 1980s: The Vikings enjoyed a period of dominance in the 1970s and 1980s, often winning the NFC North (NFC Central) and frequently beating the Lions during that time.
- Passionate fan bases: Both teams have dedicated and passionate fan bases, with matchups between the Lions and Vikings often drawing significant attention and creating an electric atmosphere in both Ford Field and U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Lions-Vikings rivalry is characterized by competitive matchups, memorable moments, and a shared history in the NFC North, making it a significant event on both teams' schedules.
