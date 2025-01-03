Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/20/24 Detroit Lions 31 @ Minnesota Vikings 29 1/7/24 Minnesota Vikings 20 @ Detroit Lions 30 12/24/23 Detroit Lions 30 @ Minnesota Vikings 24 12/11/22 Minnesota Vikings 23 @ Detroit Lions 34 9/25/22 Detroit Lions 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 28 12/5/21 Minnesota Vikings 27 @ Detroit Lions 29 10/10/21 Detroit Lions 17 @ Minnesota Vikings 19 View Full Table ChevronDown

Vikings vs. Lions Rivalry

First meeting : The Lions and Vikings first played on November 19, 1961, with the Lions winning 37-10.

NFC North rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC North division, which guarantees at least two regular-season matchups each year, fueling the rivalry.

All-time series : As of 2023, the Lions and Vikings have faced off over 120 times, with the Vikings holding an edge in the all-time series.

Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson for the Lions, and Randy Moss and Adrian Peterson for the Vikings.

Vikings' dominance in the 1970s and 1980s : The Vikings enjoyed a period of dominance in the 1970s and 1980s, often winning the NFC North (NFC Central) and frequently beating the Lions during that time.

Passionate fan bases: Both teams have dedicated and passionate fan bases, with matchups between the Lions and Vikings often drawing significant attention and creating an electric atmosphere in both Ford Field and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Lions-Vikings rivalry is characterized by competitive matchups, memorable moments, and a shared history in the NFC North, making it a significant event on both teams' schedules.

