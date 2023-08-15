Minnesota Vikings Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+6000) place them 15th in the league. To qualify for the postseason, the Vikings are available at +210.
Vikings Postseason Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)
- Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500)
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: +210 (Bet $100 to win $210)
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200)
Vikings Stats Insights
- The Vikings rank ninth in total offense (362.4 yards per game) and 19th in total defense (342.4 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Vikings are totaling 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the . On defense, they rank 23rd, surrendering 24.4 points per game.
- Minnesota ranks 22nd in pass defense this year (240 passing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking second-best in the with 281.6 passing yards per game.
- The Vikings have been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 80.8 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 13th in the (102.4 rushing yards allowed per game).
- Minnesota is averaging a 38.3% third-down conversion rate offensively this season (20th in ), and is allowing a 43.7% third-down conversion rate (25th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Vikings own the 12th-ranked defense this year in terms of yards per play (5.4 yards per play allowed), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 6.2 yards per play.
- Minnesota owns the worst turnover margin in the league at -9, forcing three turnovers (28th in ) while turning it over 12 times (32nd in ).
Vikings Betting Insights
- The Vikings are 15th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6000), much higher than their computer rankings (24th).
- The Vikings' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +3500 at the start of the season to +6000, the 11th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +6000, the Vikings have been given a 1.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
- The Vikings' chances of making the postseason, based on their odds, are 32.3%.
Vikings Leaders
- Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,498 yards (299.6 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.
- Alexander Mattison has 276 rushing yards on 64 carries. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 76 yards (15.2 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.
- T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 30 receptions for 254 yards (50.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- Jordan Addison has caught 19 passes for 249 yards (49.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Addison's status for Sunday is currently unknown.
- Danielle Hunter leads the team with 6.0 sacks, and also has 9.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
- Theo Jackson has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has five tackles and one pass defended to his name.
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
