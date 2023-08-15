Minnesota Vikings Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:40 AM

The Minnesota Vikings' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+6000) place them 15th in the league. To qualify for the postseason, the Vikings are available at +210.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Minnesota Vikings futures insights you need to know.

Vikings Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)

+6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500)

+3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +210 (Bet $100 to win $210)

+210 (Bet $100 to win $210) Odds to Win the NFC North: +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200)

Vikings Stats Insights

The Vikings rank ninth in total offense (362.4 yards per game) and 19th in total defense (342.4 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Vikings are totaling 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the . On defense, they rank 23rd, surrendering 24.4 points per game.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in pass defense this year (240 passing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking second-best in the with 281.6 passing yards per game.

The Vikings have been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 80.8 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 13th in the (102.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

Minnesota is averaging a 38.3% third-down conversion rate offensively this season (20th in ), and is allowing a 43.7% third-down conversion rate (25th) on the other side of the ball.

The Vikings own the 12th-ranked defense this year in terms of yards per play (5.4 yards per play allowed), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 6.2 yards per play.

Minnesota owns the worst turnover margin in the league at -9, forcing three turnovers (28th in ) while turning it over 12 times (32nd in ).

Vikings Betting Insights

The Vikings are 15th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6000), much higher than their computer rankings (24th).

The Vikings' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +3500 at the start of the season to +6000, the 11th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +6000, the Vikings have been given a 1.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Vikings' chances of making the postseason, based on their odds, are 32.3%.

Vikings Leaders

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,498 yards (299.6 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Alexander Mattison has 276 rushing yards on 64 carries. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 76 yards (15.2 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 30 receptions for 254 yards (50.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jordan Addison has caught 19 passes for 249 yards (49.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Addison's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Danielle Hunter leads the team with 6.0 sacks, and also has 9.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Theo Jackson has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has five tackles and one pass defended to his name.

