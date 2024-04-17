Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the NBA postseason!

The team has made it to the playoffs for the third straight season with Anthony Edwards (25.9) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21.8) leading the team in average points per game.

Here's what to know about the Timberwolves' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 56-26 record, which was good enough to finish as the 3 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 3 seed faces the 6 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Minnesota Timberwolves Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 3 seed, the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Timberwolves) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Suns) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Timberwolves win this series and advance, they would face either the Denver Nuggets or the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Minnesota Timberwolves First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sat, Apr 20 vs Phoenix 3:30 PM ESPN Tue, Apr 23 vs Phoenix 7:30 PM TNT Fri, Apr 26 @ Phoenix 10:30 PM ESPN Sun, Apr 28 @ Phoenix 9:30 PM TNT Tue, Apr 30 vs Phoenix TBD Thu, May 2 @ Phoenix TBD Sat, May 4 vs Phoenix TBD TNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 17th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +165 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Milwaukee Bucks +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 View Full Table

